Old photos can transport you back to the past like nothing else. Whenever you're nostalgic, you can just open a photo album and let those memories flood you. It might also tell a story if you're not the person in the picture.

The subreddit r/TheWayWeWere creates bittersweet, nostalgic emotions, similar to opening up a photo album. In the group, people share their most cherished moments from the past in a photo format. Without further ado, check out our collection of these memorable pics.

#1

Native Woman And Child. King Island, Alaska. Photo Taken Between 1915 And 1925

Native Woman And Child. King Island, Alaska. Photo Taken Between 1915 And 1925

Paul-Belgium Report

341points
#2

My Grandmother In Her First Portrait, 1886

My Grandmother In Her First Portrait, 1886

dittidot Report

327points
#3

Farm Boy With A Newly-Born Lamb :: 1940

Farm Boy With A Newly-Born Lamb :: 1940

GaGator43 Report

315points
#4

Biracial Family Circa 1900

Biracial Family Circa 1900

oldsoul8789 Report

315points
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine what a scandal this was back then! It's amazing how far we've come, and yet we still have a lot of remaining bigotries to expunge.

148
148points
#5

Dancing In Paris, Circa 1951

Dancing In Paris, Circa 1951

itsacalamity Report

294points
#6

Lace Making In Brittany France 1920

Lace Making In Brittany France 1920

NickelPlatedEmperor Report

293points
tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't imagine the hours and hours of labor that went into this.

70
70points
#7

Navajo Girl Wearing Silver And Turquoise Squash Blossom Jewelry, 1950

Navajo Girl Wearing Silver And Turquoise Squash Blossom Jewelry, 1950

GaGator43 Report

293points
jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful. I would like to see this in color.

97
97points
#8

Proud Community Grocery Store Owner, Harlem, 1940

Proud Community Grocery Store Owner, Harlem, 1940

dittidot Report

Add photo comments
#9

My Dad As A Baby In 1928. This Little Guy Lived To Be 94! He Had A Very Good Life

My Dad As A Baby In 1928. This Little Guy Lived To Be 94! He Had A Very Good Life

amusesings Report

266points
jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

94, wow. Hope he went peacefully in his sleep.

37
37points
#10

Young Woman Dressed For An Evening Out, Detroit, 1968

Young Woman Dressed For An Evening Out, Detroit, 1968

Paul-Belgium Report

265points
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't really know but I'm guessing the music scene in Detroit in 1968 would have been absolutely amazing.

77
77points
#11

Te Ata,“Bearer Of The Morning", Of The Chickasaw Nation Was Born In 1895, Near Emet, Oklahoma. She Was A Storyteller For 60 Years, Relating The Myths, Legends And Chants Of Her People, While Also Pursuing A Stage Career

Te Ata,"Bearer Of The Morning", Of The Chickasaw Nation Was Born In 1895, Near Emet, Oklahoma. She Was A Storyteller For 60 Years, Relating The Myths, Legends And Chants Of Her People, While Also Pursuing A Stage Career

GaGator43 Report

258points
#12

My Grandparents' Marriage (1951, Tripoli, Libya). Today Is Their 72nd Wedding Anniversary And They Are Still Going Strong!

My Grandparents' Marriage (1951, Tripoli, Libya). Today Is Their 72nd Wedding Anniversary And They Are Still Going Strong!

Djangoinspired Report

253points
critikiansirun avatar
Lady Perkele
Lady Perkele
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The outfits! Is your grandpa dressed up in Scottish clothes? Or is it Libyan? I'm confused now, but very in love

39
39points
#13

Damascus, Syria Mid 1970s

Damascus, Syria Mid 1970s

NickelPlatedEmperor Report

250points
#14

A Little Girl Sits On The Lap Of Her Great-Great Grandmother, Mississippi, C. 1936

A Little Girl Sits On The Lap Of Her Great-Great Grandmother, Mississippi, C. 1936

FlamingoEvery5528 Report

242points
#15

Couple, Photo Booth, 1960s

Couple, Photo Booth, 1960s

oldsoul8789 Report

241points
#16

Mommy's Girls, C. 1940's

Mommy's Girls, C. 1940's

FlamingoEvery5528 Report

235points
#17

Woman Talking On A Payphone, 1980s

Woman Talking On A Payphone, 1980s

NickelPlatedEmperor Report

228points
#18

At The Puppet Show, Paris 1963

At The Puppet Show, Paris 1963

Le_Rat_Mort Report

225points
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cute how the cheeks must be kept warm at all costs but the knees are left to freeze! :D It's an adorable photo. I love how they are holding hands at the scary part.

84
84points
#19

Fireman Rescues Torah Scrolls From A Burning Synagogue, 1940's

Fireman Rescues Torah Scrolls From A Burning Synagogue, 1940's

5_Frog_Margin Report

223points
#20

My Mom On Her Wedding Day, 1947

My Mom On Her Wedding Day, 1947

dittidot Report

221points
#21

My Mother Working As A Secretary In Los Angeles County, 1980

My Mother Working As A Secretary In Los Angeles County, 1980

plizardi14 Report

220points
ian-m-kushnir avatar
bandura_guy
bandura_guy
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

her hair will prolly get even bigger as the decade progresses..

57
57points
#22

My Mom - Italy, 1963

My Mom - Italy, 1963

admaiora_ Report

220points
#23

Debutante Ball. Harlem, Early 1960s

Debutante Ball. Harlem, Early 1960s

GaGator43 Report

214points
#24

This Is A Picture Of My Great Grandparents On The Night They Got Engaged. Circa Early 1900s I Believe?

This Is A Picture Of My Great Grandparents On The Night They Got Engaged. Circa Early 1900s I Believe?

SmugChinchilla Report

212points
#25

Woodcutter Spending His Saturday Night At A Bar In Craigville, Minnesota (1937)

Woodcutter Spending His Saturday Night At A Bar In Craigville, Minnesota (1937)

AxlCobainVedder Report

209points
#26

Me Posing With My Sweet Grandmother Sixty-Four Years Ago Today On The Occasion Of My Fifth Birthday, 1958

Me Posing With My Sweet Grandmother Sixty-Four Years Ago Today On The Occasion Of My Fifth Birthday, 1958

dittidot Report

208points
#27

My Great Grandmother’s Portrait Probably Taken Sometime In The 1920s

My Great Grandmother's Portrait Probably Taken Sometime In The 1920s

freezingman00 Report

207points
#28

Television Shopping In 1974

Television Shopping In 1974

DiosMioMan2 Report

207points
#29

Young Couple At A Club In Mali. Photo By Malick Sidibé Dec. 24, 1963

Young Couple At A Club In Mali. Photo By Malick Sidibé Dec. 24, 1963

John-Piece Report

207points
#30

Verrazano Narrows During Construction, Early 60s

Verrazano Narrows During Construction, Early 60s

cjc883 Report

201points
#31

My In-Laws In The Early ‘70’s

My In-Laws In The Early '70's

a-Black-Hole Report

200points
#32

Teddy Girls In 1955 - Their Subculture Centred Around A Still-Bomb-Damaged London

Teddy Girls In 1955 - Their Subculture Centred Around A Still-Bomb-Damaged London

CourtneyFish-Lately Report

194points
#33

The Closed Bed, Or Box Bed, Was A Traditional Piece Of Furniture. In Houses With Only One Room, The Box Bed Allowed A Certain Intimacy And Helped To Keep Warm During The Winter. Due To Fashion And The Cost Of Their Manufacture, Box Beds Were Gradually Abandoned In The 19th And 20th Centuries

The Closed Bed, Or Box Bed, Was A Traditional Piece Of Furniture. In Houses With Only One Room, The Box Bed Allowed A Certain Intimacy And Helped To Keep Warm During The Winter. Due To Fashion And The Cost Of Their Manufacture, Box Beds Were Gradually Abandoned In The 19th And 20th Centuries

dannydutch1 Report

192points
#34

Greenland Tots. 1973

Greenland Tots. 1973

reddit.com Report

189points
#35

My 17 Year Old Mom On Her Wedding Day In 1966

My 17 Year Old Mom On Her Wedding Day In 1966

Dakiki424 Report

188points
#36

Adorable Series Of Mother And Daughter Photographs From 1900

Adorable Series Of Mother And Daughter Photographs From 1900

pumpkinmum Report

188points
kate_quantrell avatar
Cate
Cate
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They show the human side, which the formal posed portraits don't. Love this.

50
50points
#37

My Grandparents Wedding Photo From The 1940s. Poor Farmers They Couldn't Afford A Real Wedding Dress, So Grandma Wore Her Best Sunday Dress Which Happened To Be Navy Blue

My Grandparents Wedding Photo From The 1940s. Poor Farmers They Couldn't Afford A Real Wedding Dress, So Grandma Wore Her Best Sunday Dress Which Happened To Be Navy Blue

reddit.com Report

185points
karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rich or poor this is the sensible, practical way to go.

85
85points
#38

Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940

Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940

BeardedGlass Report

182points
#39

Christmas, 1964, Poor But Happy

Christmas, 1964, Poor But Happy

Glasspar52 Report

173points
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the best things about being a child is that you don't care about being poor.

58
58points
#40

My Dad And His Sisters, Late 1950s. Dad Was The Last To Go- We Lost Him Last Week. ❤️

My Dad And His Sisters, Late 1950s. Dad Was The Last To Go- We Lost Him Last Week. ❤️

WhatRUrGsandPs Report

170points
#41

My Grandmother At 16 , The Japanese Had Already Invaded Guam And At 14 She Was Assigned To Take "Care" Of Japanese Officers

My Grandmother At 16 , The Japanese Had Already Invaded Guam And At 14 She Was Assigned To Take "Care" Of Japanese Officers

Aeutlutian Report

164points
#42

A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s

A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s

pumpkinmum Report

162points
#43

There Were No Mobile Phones In The 1970′s, So Students In This Girls' Dormitory Often Lined Up To Make Calls To Friends And Family

There Were No Mobile Phones In The 1970′s, So Students In This Girls' Dormitory Often Lined Up To Make Calls To Friends And Family

GaGator43 Report

160points
#44

My Grandmother, An Appalachian Woman At Heart Always, Born In 1945

My Grandmother, An Appalachian Woman At Heart Always, Born In 1945

themamasaurus Report

160points
#45

Star Trek Show Crew With Enterprise Ship Prop 1964

Star Trek Show Crew With Enterprise Ship Prop 1964

whicky1978 Report

158points
snowman78 avatar
Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, they even look younger....they must have done a slingshot maneuver around the Sun.

74
74points
#46

Beach Party, 1970s

Beach Party, 1970s

oldsoul8789 Report

152points
#47

The Panama Slide In Coney Island After It Was Built In 1908. Very Popular At Time, Especially With Adults!

The Panama Slide In Coney Island After It Was Built In 1908. Very Popular At Time, Especially With Adults!

Paul-Belgium Report

147points
#48

My Grandfather In His Recliner Next To The Old Wood Stove. 1980. He Was 86

My Grandfather In His Recliner Next To The Old Wood Stove. 1980. He Was 86

mks113 Report

141points
franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

born 1894 (maybe 1893)! that's kinda crazy :D Edit: and he looked good for that age!

32
32points
#49

5-Year-Old Harold Walker Picks 20 To 25 Pounds Of Cotton A Day, Oklahoma, 1916

5-Year-Old Harold Walker Picks 20 To 25 Pounds Of Cotton A Day, Oklahoma, 1916

dannydutch1 Report

141points
#50

My Life’s Journey, From A Kid In The 1950’s To Current Day. I’ll Be 68 This Year. It’s Been A Great Ride

My Life's Journey, From A Kid In The 1950's To Current Day. I'll Be 68 This Year. It's Been A Great Ride

parkjv1 Report

128points
