The subreddit r/TheWayWeWere creates bittersweet, nostalgic emotions, similar to opening up a photo album. In the group, people share their most cherished moments from the past in a photo format. Without further ado, check out our collection of these memorable pics.

Old photos can transport you back to the past like nothing else. Whenever you're nostalgic, you can just open a photo album and let those memories flood you. It might also tell a story if you're not the person in the picture.

#9 My Dad As A Baby In 1928. This Little Guy Lived To Be 94! He Had A Very Good Life

#11 Te Ata,"Bearer Of The Morning", Of The Chickasaw Nation Was Born In 1895, Near Emet, Oklahoma. She Was A Storyteller For 60 Years, Relating The Myths, Legends And Chants Of Her People, While Also Pursuing A Stage Career

#24 This Is A Picture Of My Great Grandparents On The Night They Got Engaged. Circa Early 1900s I Believe?

#26 Me Posing With My Sweet Grandmother Sixty-Four Years Ago Today On The Occasion Of My Fifth Birthday, 1958

#33 The Closed Bed, Or Box Bed, Was A Traditional Piece Of Furniture. In Houses With Only One Room, The Box Bed Allowed A Certain Intimacy And Helped To Keep Warm During The Winter. Due To Fashion And The Cost Of Their Manufacture, Box Beds Were Gradually Abandoned In The 19th And 20th Centuries

#37 My Grandparents Wedding Photo From The 1940s. Poor Farmers They Couldn't Afford A Real Wedding Dress, So Grandma Wore Her Best Sunday Dress Which Happened To Be Navy Blue

#41 My Grandmother At 16 , The Japanese Had Already Invaded Guam And At 14 She Was Assigned To Take "Care" Of Japanese Officers

#43 There Were No Mobile Phones In The 1970′s, So Students In This Girls' Dormitory Often Lined Up To Make Calls To Friends And Family

#47 The Panama Slide In Coney Island After It Was Built In 1908. Very Popular At Time, Especially With Adults!

#50 My Life's Journey, From A Kid In The 1950's To Current Day. I'll Be 68 This Year. It's Been A Great Ride
Note: this post originally had 110 images. It's been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.