Artist Creates Illusionary Psychedelic Art (55 Pics)
Get ready to experience mesmerizing psychedelic illusion art created by this designer.
Talal Khalid, together with two other associates, are based between Islamabad and London, UK. After graduating in Communications and Design and in Audiovisual Media, motivated by his personal achievements, Talal established PSYcreative to assist other brands and businesses in the online realm. Later, he was joined by Talha Khalid - a Web Developer, and Amer Kareem - Project Manager.
Nowadays, Talal continues to create fun visualizations from which we chose his best work. A word of caution: scrolling too quickly might induce a dizzying effect!
More info: Instagram | psycreative.com
