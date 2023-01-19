While this was much needed about a year or two ago, games to play over text are a terrific way to pass the time while sick, stuck on a long car drive, or anywhere with a cell tower nearby. There's something about this generation - we just don't do phone calls. We will watch the phone ring and text a "you called?" later. Don't ask us why; that's just the way it is. Hence, texting games are an excellent option for those who still ask their mom to make their doctor’s appointments. Jokes aside (or jokes on me), you might not always have a stash of cards on you, but you will likely have your phone. Hence, fun texting games are always at hand. Literally.

Whether chatting with a friend who lives abroad or getting to know someone you met on a dating app, fun games to play over text can bring some much-needed lightness to your conversations. Other than that, games to play through text work great as icebreakers. In fact, when you are getting to know somebody (perhaps someone you matched on Bumble?), you will, either way, take turns asking each other questions. You can easily skip that awkward chatting stage by offering to play a texting game with them. Sure, "This or That" or "Would You Rather" are obvious (and great) options, yet, there are quite a few more entertaining, even spicy, if you wish, text games you could play.

Below, we've compiled a list of the many fun games to play over text with your best friends, family members, co-workers, or potential dates. Hence, don't worry; we've included some flirty games to play over text as well. Any texting games you are willing to give a go? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, do you and your friends have a preferred game to play over text? Let us know in the comments!