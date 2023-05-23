OK, folks, you might want to keep your GPS on while scrolling through this one because we're heading into the land of 'Terrible Maps.'

It's a bumpy ride, full of wrong coordinates and not-very-helpful legends, however, the unexpected twists and turns are what make it so memorable.

This fun online project, dedicated to geographically incorrect entertainment, features such gems as 'The World According To Fish' and 'What Pedestrian [Signs] Look Like Across Europe.'

Even though its content might not get you from point A to point B, the pictures can, in fact, teach you something and put a smile on your face.

#1

World Map According To Fish

World Map According To Fish

terriblemap Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't terrible at all

3
3points
reply
#2

Terrible Map

Terrible Map

TerribleMaps Report

14points
POST
#3

Pornstars Per Million Inhabitants In Europe

Pornstars Per Million Inhabitants In Europe

terriblemap Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting, nothing really strange though. Have to make money some way, and I hear it pays well.

1
1point
reply
#4

Earth

Earth

terriblemap Report

13points
POST
Yvonne Blau
Yvonne Blau
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm having a cr*ppy morning, but this made me laugh in spite of myself :D

1
1point
reply
#5

Map

Map

terriblemap Report

12points
POST
similarly
similarly
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is true ... but it was meant to balance the House of Representatives, and ensure that politicians didn't cater to the needs of ONLY those in major population centers.

0
0points
reply
#6

Rolled Up

Rolled Up

terriblemap Report

12points
POST
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

idk why but it makes my brain go "awwww"

2
2points
reply
#7

Argentina

Argentina

terriblemap Report

12points
POST
#8

Bosnians: I Wanna Swim Croatia: No

Bosnians: I Wanna Swim Croatia: No

terriblemap Report

12points
POST
#9

How The Rest Of The World Sees The USA

How The Rest Of The World Sees The USA

terriblemap Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

S**t I'm an American and this is basically how I see it.

4
4points
reply
#10

What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe

What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe

terriblemap Report

11points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone's just running away from Poland

4
4points
reply
#11

For Everyone In The UK Waiting For The 12th Of April. A Map Of Every Pub In The UK

For Everyone In The UK Waiting For The 12th Of April. A Map Of Every Pub In The UK

terriblemap Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is no UK. Only pub.

1
1point
reply
#12

Map Of Earth If There Was No Land

Map Of Earth If There Was No Land

terriblemap Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to dislike this but it's true.

1
1point
reply
#13

Population Per Capita

Population Per Capita

terriblemap Report

10points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh, but they didn't account for pregnant women! 😁

1
1point
reply
#14

Zimbabwe And Namibia

Zimbabwe And Namibia

terriblemap Report

10points
POST
Fred L.
Fred L.
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was work involved for Namibia, then German South-West Africa, to get that arm from the British. In order to get this access to the Zambezi River (and some other concessions) they accepted British rule of Zanzibar.

0
0points
reply
#15

Cat Earth Theory

Cat Earth Theory

terriblemap Report

10points
POST
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now this is a quality conspiracy theory 😸

0
0points
reply
#16

Basically Every Data Map Of Europe

Basically Every Data Map Of Europe

terriblemap Report

9points
POST
#17

2,066 Americans Were Asked To Point Out Ukraine On A Map

2,066 Americans Were Asked To Point Out Ukraine On A Map

terriblemap Report

9points
POST
#18

Map

Map

terriblemap Report

9points
POST
similarly
similarly
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's how I talk it. Shou'n't that be how I write it?

0
0points
reply
#19

Danger Presented By Indiana

Danger Presented By Indiana

terriblemap Report

9points
POST
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Much more useless than one based on Alabama.

0
0points
reply
#20

If Great Britain Was Located Next To Japan

If Great Britain Was Located Next To Japan

terriblemap Report

8points
POST
#21

The Legality Of Owning A Kangaroo In The United States

The Legality Of Owning A Kangaroo In The United States

terriblemap Report

8points
POST
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's really useful. Now Australians know which state they can live in with their pet.

0
0points
reply
#22

Antarctica, The Confusing Continent

Antarctica, The Confusing Continent

terriblemap Report

8points
POST
#23

How To Find Kentucky On The Map

How To Find Kentucky On The Map

terriblemap Report

8points
POST
#24

Division Of Switzerland, Proposed By Muammar Al-Gadaffi At G8 Summit In 2009

Division Of Switzerland, Proposed By Muammar Al-Gadaffi At G8 Summit In 2009

terriblemap Report

7points
POST
#25

Every Us State If They Had An Independence Movement Like Brexit

Every Us State If They Had An Independence Movement Like Brexit

terriblemap Report

7points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no, they reversed it. Indiana is now Outdiana.

1
1point
reply
#26

Map Of Roman Air Bases In 2nd Century Ad

Map Of Roman Air Bases In 2nd Century Ad

terriblemap Report

7points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't with these maps 🤣🤣🤣

0
0points
reply
#27

Most Oddly Named Town In Each Us State

Most Oddly Named Town In Each Us State

terriblemap Report

7points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Handsome Eddy... I think someone had a ego problem.

0
0points
reply
#28

Statistic

Statistic

TerribleMaps Report

7points
POST
#29

Countries With An Ak-47 On Their Flag

Countries With An Ak-47 On Their Flag

terriblemap Report

6points
POST
#30

Map Of All The Countries Where The Prime Minister Shat Themselves In McDonald's

Map Of All The Countries Where The Prime Minister Shat Themselves In McDonald's

terriblemap Report

6points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scott Morrison, for those wondering.

1
1point
reply
#31

Foutland

Foutland

terriblemap Report

6points
POST
#32

Range Of Homosapiens

Range Of Homosapiens

terriblemap Report

6points
POST
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummmm.... is the gray supposed to be no humans? Because the Norwegian city of Alta has humans last time I checked and the 50k plus people from Greenland might want a word with whoever did this

1
1point
reply
#33

Map Of The Earth If It Was A Bear

Map Of The Earth If It Was A Bear

terriblemap Report

6points
POST
#34

Terrible Map

Terrible Map

TerribleMaps Report

6points
POST
#35

A Map Of The United States If It Was An Oregon Donor

A Map Of The United States If It Was An Oregon Donor

terriblemap Report

5points
POST
#36

Portugal Is Actually Smaller Than Spain

Portugal Is Actually Smaller Than Spain

terriblemap Report

5points
POST
#37

Us States But The First Letter Is Missing

Us States But The First Letter Is Missing

terriblemap Report

5points
POST
IDidntChooseReality
IDidntChooseReality
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Daho. Say it out loud at the top of your lungs.

1
1point
reply
#38

Prevalence Of Colour Blindness Worldwide

Prevalence Of Colour Blindness Worldwide

terriblemap Report

5points
POST
#39

Us Governors By Eye Colour

Us Governors By Eye Colour

terriblemap Report

5points
POST
#40

Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia And China Combined

Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia And China Combined

terriblemap Report

5points
POST
#41

Restaurant Order Preferences In Africa

Restaurant Order Preferences In Africa

terriblemap Report

5points
POST
#42

Europe But If Europe Colonised It

Europe But If Europe Colonised It

TerribleMaps Report

5points
POST
#43

The Earth, Centred Around New Zealand

The Earth, Centred Around New Zealand

TerribleMaps Report

5points
POST
#44

Italy

Italy

TerribleMaps Report

5points
POST
#45

Cyprus Is Just A More Aerodynamic Version Of The USA

Cyprus Is Just A More Aerodynamic Version Of The USA

TerribleMaps Report

5points
POST
#46

'can You Walk To Australia From Your Country?'

'can You Walk To Australia From Your Country?'

TerribleMaps Report

5points
POST
#47

Dele Alli

Dele Alli

terriblemap Report

4points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imo Messi is better. Ronaldo isn't even the best Portuguese player. Plus he's a rapist.

0
0points
reply
#48

Fatalities From Texting And Driving In 1960

Fatalities From Texting And Driving In 1960

terriblemap Report

4points
POST
#49

The Most Popular Word In Each State

The Most Popular Word In Each State

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
#50

That's Going To Look Stupid In 60 Million Years

That's Going To Look Stupid In 60 Million Years

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
#51

Railway Map Of Antarctica

Railway Map Of Antarctica

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
#52

Super Bowl Wins By Country

Super Bowl Wins By Country

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
#53

Terrible Map

Terrible Map

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
#54

Terrible Map

Terrible Map

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
#55

Terrible Map

Terrible Map

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
KDS
KDS
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every time I look at Italy it looks like it is about to kick a country next to it.

1
1point
reply
#56

Terrible Map

Terrible Map

Terrible Maps Report

4points
POST
#57

Terrible Map

Terrible Map

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
#58

Terrible Map

Terrible Map

TerribleMaps Report

4points
POST
#59

It's Raining Very Hard In The UK Right Now

It's Raining Very Hard In The UK Right Now

terriblemap Report

3points
POST
#60

Nice People

Nice People

terriblemap Report

3points
POST
#61

Asia

Asia

terriblemap Report

3points
POST
#62

Popes/Mi²

Popes/Mi²

TerribleMaps Report

3points
POST
#63

Most Common Answer From Respondents, After Being Asked What State They Are In

Most Common Answer From Respondents, After Being Asked What State They Are In

TerribleMaps Report

3points
POST
#64

8 Ways To Divide France

8 Ways To Divide France

Terrible Maps Report

2points
POST

