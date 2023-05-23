64 Maps So Terrible They’re Good (New Pics)
OK, folks, you might want to keep your GPS on while scrolling through this one because we're heading into the land of 'Terrible Maps.'
It's a bumpy ride, full of wrong coordinates and not-very-helpful legends, however, the unexpected twists and turns are what make it so memorable.
This fun online project, dedicated to geographically incorrect entertainment, features such gems as 'The World According To Fish' and 'What Pedestrian [Signs] Look Like Across Europe.'
Even though its content might not get you from point A to point B, the pictures can, in fact, teach you something and put a smile on your face.
World Map According To Fish
Pornstars Per Million Inhabitants In Europe
Earth
Rolled Up
Argentina
Bosnians: I Wanna Swim Croatia: No
How The Rest Of The World Sees The USA
What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe
For Everyone In The UK Waiting For The 12th Of April. A Map Of Every Pub In The UK
Map Of Earth If There Was No Land
Population Per Capita
Zimbabwe And Namibia
Cat Earth Theory
Basically Every Data Map Of Europe
2,066 Americans Were Asked To Point Out Ukraine On A Map
Danger Presented By Indiana
If Great Britain Was Located Next To Japan
The Legality Of Owning A Kangaroo In The United States
Antarctica, The Confusing Continent
How To Find Kentucky On The Map
Division Of Switzerland, Proposed By Muammar Al-Gadaffi At G8 Summit In 2009
Every Us State If They Had An Independence Movement Like Brexit
Map Of Roman Air Bases In 2nd Century Ad
Most Oddly Named Town In Each Us State
Countries With An Ak-47 On Their Flag
Map Of All The Countries Where The Prime Minister Shat Themselves In McDonald's
Foutland
Range Of Homosapiens
Map Of The Earth If It Was A Bear
A Map Of The United States If It Was An Oregon Donor
Portugal Is Actually Smaller Than Spain
Us States But The First Letter Is Missing
