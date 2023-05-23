OK, folks, you might want to keep your GPS on while scrolling through this one because we're heading into the land of 'Terrible Maps.'

It's a bumpy ride, full of wrong coordinates and not-very-helpful legends, however, the unexpected twists and turns are what make it so memorable.

This fun online project, dedicated to geographically incorrect entertainment, features such gems as 'The World According To Fish' and 'What Pedestrian [Signs] Look Like Across Europe.'

Even though its content might not get you from point A to point B, the pictures can, in fact, teach you something and put a smile on your face.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter