You can look at the world from a lot of different perspectives, and maps are excellent tools that reflect this diversity of viewpoints.

Each cartographer chooses the story they want to tell, highlighting elements of geography, history, economy, and other areas to paint their own version of our planet.

Maybe it details countries and their borders, maybe it shows the spread of religions, or maybe it reveals the most popular soda drink in every region.

The social media project 'Terrible Maps' shares a whimsical and sometimes absurd approach to mapmaking, and it's full of funny takes you don't normally see in geography textbooks. Continue scrolling to see our hand-picked favorites!

More info: Book | Facebook | Instagram | X