“Terrible Maps”: 30 Maps That Are So Bad, It’s Funny (New Pics)
You can look at the world from a lot of different perspectives, and maps are excellent tools that reflect this diversity of viewpoints.
Each cartographer chooses the story they want to tell, highlighting elements of geography, history, economy, and other areas to paint their own version of our planet.
Maybe it details countries and their borders, maybe it shows the spread of religions, or maybe it reveals the most popular soda drink in every region.
The social media project 'Terrible Maps' shares a whimsical and sometimes absurd approach to mapmaking, and it's full of funny takes you don't normally see in geography textbooks. Continue scrolling to see our hand-picked favorites!
More info: Book | Facebook | Instagram | X
This post may include affiliate links.
Detailed Doggo Map
A Map Of Europe Drawn From Memory
A Map Of Ancient Grease
Oklahoma If It Was Used To Express Feelings
A World Map Centered On Antarctica
Australia vs. Austria, Just For Clarity
How Long Is Chile
Being A Bad Neighbour
The reason why the border is shaped that way is the path of a river. That’s exactly the same reason why the power plant was built in this place (cooling water needed). And this nuclear power plant produces electricity for Belgium (and Luxembourg, and Germany). I guess you’d have to be an ignorant idiot to call that being a crappy neighbour.
Foutland
Australia.. Explained To Americans
I get Melbourne being NY-ish & Sydney-Brisbane as California. But how is Canberra similar to Jersey?
Fatalities From Texting And Driving In 1960
Wow, they were clearly doing something right back then(!).
Yolklahoma
As An Austrian: So Good
Nobody Is Talking About This
A Map Of The Earth After A Sea Level Rise Of 480m... Just Because
Map Of All The Churches In Poland
Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia And China Combined
Fun Fact: Cyprus Is Just A More Aerodynamic Version Of The USA
30 People Drew A Map Of The World From Memory. The Results Were Merged
Olive Oil Europe vs. Butter Europe
Map Of European Countries Playing Football
It looks more like Europe is about to step on a bleached turd.
Map Of Europe But With The Wrong Font Size
A Map Of Poland's Subways
Minimalistic World Map
Oh I like it. I will make this in a larger canvas.
Most Popular Soda In Every European Country. The Scots Won't Be Happy With This
Most Popular Words In Online Dating Profiles, By State
US States But The First Letter Is Missing
A Map Of Europe With The Naughty Bits Censored
This is the most accurate one yet.
Countries That Bill Gates Is Richer Than Are Marked With A Picture Of Bill Gates Smiling
A Map Of The World Without Islands
After the next Brexit, when Britain voted to leave both UN and the planet.
Note: this post originally had 53 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.
('Oliver Twist' - film, 1968, if anyone's interested) Oliver-twi...c414d7.gif
('Oliver Twist' - film, 1968, if anyone's interested) Oliver-twi...c414d7.gif