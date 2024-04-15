ADVERTISEMENT

You can look at the world from a lot of different perspectives, and maps are excellent tools that reflect this diversity of viewpoints.

Each cartographer chooses the story they want to tell, highlighting elements of geography, history, economy, and other areas to paint their own version of our planet.

Maybe it details countries and their borders, maybe it shows the spread of religions, or maybe it reveals the most popular soda drink in every region.

The social media project 'Terrible Maps' shares a whimsical and sometimes absurd approach to mapmaking, and it's full of funny takes you don't normally see in geography textbooks. Continue scrolling to see our hand-picked favorites!

More info: Book | Facebook | Instagram | X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Detailed Doggo Map

Detailed Doggo Map

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
132points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

A Map Of Europe Drawn From Memory

A Map Of Europe Drawn From Memory

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
95points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

A Map Of Ancient Grease

A Map Of Ancient Grease

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
90points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Oklahoma If It Was Used To Express Feelings

Oklahoma If It Was Used To Express Feelings

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

A World Map Centered On Antarctica

A World Map Centered On Antarctica

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Australia vs. Austria, Just For Clarity

Australia vs. Austria, Just For Clarity

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

How Long Is Chile

How Long Is Chile

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Being A Bad Neighbour

Being A Bad Neighbour

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
wloginw avatar
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The reason why the border is shaped that way is the path of a river. That’s exactly the same reason why the power plant was built in this place (cooling water needed). And this nuclear power plant produces electricity for Belgium (and Luxembourg, and Germany). I guess you’d have to be an ignorant idiot to call that being a crappy neighbour.

Vote comment up
62
62points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Foutland

Foutland

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
66points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Australia.. Explained To Americans

Australia.. Explained To Americans

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get Melbourne being NY-ish & Sydney-Brisbane as California. But how is Canberra similar to Jersey?

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Fatalities From Texting And Driving In 1960

Fatalities From Texting And Driving In 1960

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, they were clearly doing something right back then(!).

Vote comment up
43
43points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Yolklahoma

Yolklahoma

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

As An Austrian: So Good

As An Austrian: So Good

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Nobody Is Talking About This

Nobody Is Talking About This

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

A Map Of The Earth After A Sea Level Rise Of 480m... Just Because

A Map Of The Earth After A Sea Level Rise Of 480m... Just Because

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Map Of All The Churches In Poland

Map Of All The Churches In Poland

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia And China Combined

Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia And China Combined

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Fun Fact: Cyprus Is Just A More Aerodynamic Version Of The USA

Fun Fact: Cyprus Is Just A More Aerodynamic Version Of The USA

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

30 People Drew A Map Of The World From Memory. The Results Were Merged

30 People Drew A Map Of The World From Memory. The Results Were Merged

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
50points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Olive Oil Europe vs. Butter Europe

Olive Oil Europe vs. Butter Europe

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
50points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally an accurate olive oil vs butter map for France !

Vote comment up
27
27points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Map Of European Countries Playing Football

Map Of European Countries Playing Football

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Map Of Europe But With The Wrong Font Size

Map Of Europe But With The Wrong Font Size

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
robert-thornburrow avatar
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You didn't see the rotating globe we did when we mixed up our sines and cosines. I looked great until it rotated, then it all went a bit pear-shaped, as in a pear that had been run over by a steam roller!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

A Map Of Poland's Subways

A Map Of Poland's Subways

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
robert-thornburrow avatar
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see Hel from here. It's right at the end of the long thing sticky outy bit top-centre. :D

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Minimalistic World Map

Minimalistic World Map

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Most Popular Soda In Every European Country. The Scots Won't Be Happy With This

Most Popular Soda In Every European Country. The Scots Won't Be Happy With This

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Most Popular Words In Online Dating Profiles, By State

Most Popular Words In Online Dating Profiles, By State

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

US States But The First Letter Is Missing

US States But The First Letter Is Missing

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

A Map Of Europe With The Naughty Bits Censored

A Map Of Europe With The Naughty Bits Censored

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Countries That Bill Gates Is Richer Than Are Marked With A Picture Of Bill Gates Smiling

Countries That Bill Gates Is Richer Than Are Marked With A Picture Of Bill Gates Smiling

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

A Map Of The World Without Islands

A Map Of The World Without Islands

Terrible Maps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After the next Brexit, when Britain voted to leave both UN and the planet.

Vote comment up
39
39points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 53 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!