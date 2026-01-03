ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift has found herself at the center of online scrutiny over her outfit while attending longtime friend, Este Haim’s, wedding to Jonathan Levin on December 31 at Hotel El Roblar in Ojai, California.

While the 36-year-old was spotted alongside rock legend Stevie Nicks, her choice of attire quickly shifted the focus away from the nuptials.

Highlights Taylor Swift faced online criticism after wearing a shimmering gold metallic gown to a close friend’s wedding.

Critics questioned the etiquette of the outfit, accusing the star of upstaging the bride.

Supporters defended the look, noting the ensemble was appropriate and she looked gorgeous.

Sources revealed that Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce are moving forward with plans for a large-scale wedding in Rhode Island.

“Why is she wearing a gold dress? Trying to upstage the bride?” one critic wrote, echoing a sentiment that soon spread across social media.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Taylor Swift donned a gold metallic gown for a close friend’s New Year’s Eve wedding

Taylor Swift leaving a friend's wedding in a dark coat, outfit scrutinized by fans for trying to upstage the bride at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DAMEBK/Getty Images

For the event, Swift stunned in a fitted, floor-length gold sequined gown featuring a scoop neckline and a softly pleated skirt.

She complemented her look with statement earrings, a coordinating gold clutch, a romantic updo hairstyle, and a tan shawl draped around her arms.

Swift was spotted alongside Stevie Nicks, who kept things understated in her signature all-black look.

Female musician playing bass guitar on stage, capturing Taylor Swift's wedding look scrutinized by fans in a live performance.

Image credits: Kieran Frost/Getty Images

Swift’s presence wasn’t surprising as she carries a deep bond with the Haim sisters. Apparently, she has been close friends with Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim for nearly a decade.

The sisters and Swift have frequently collaborated on tracks like No Body, No Crime and Gasoline (Remix), and have shared stages during tours.

Despite their strong bond, Swift’s gold dress was heavily scrutinized by fans and became the focal point of online discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet called out Taylor Swift for “upstaging the bride” in a gold shimmer gown

Taylor Swift in a yellow dress performing on stage with a bassist, fans scrutinizing her wedding look choices

Tweet from Sharon Clarke defending Taylor Swift's look at a friend's wedding amid trying to upstage the bride controversy.

Image credits: SharonMC69

ADVERTISEMENT

As photos from the wedding circulated online, reactions were divided. Some critics felt the metallic gown was too eye-catching for a wedding guest.

“Dress gold for attention, lmao,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I JUMPED, I thought that was her wedding.”

Others piled on with remarks like, “Taylor Swift’s stylist hates her guts,” and one said, “She is committed to wearing the worst fashions possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Taylor Swift’s look at a friend’s wedding, sparking fan scrutiny about upstaging the bride.

Image credits: judejon_

Three women posing at the Grammy Museum event, with fans scrutinizing Taylor Swift's wedding look for upstaging concerns.

Image credits: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

However, plenty of fans rushed to Swift’s defense. “That dress is everything,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Oh, the dress is so pretty.”

Alongside the outfit debate, another question that dominated comment sections was, “Where is Travis?”

Woman in a white lace dress with sheer pants, posing with arms outstretched, wedding look scrutinized by fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: vogueweddings

ADVERTISEMENT

Several fans repeatedly asked about Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce. “Where’s Mr. Taylor Swift?” one asked while another said, “Where’s Travis?? That’s all the bodyguards need.”

While it remains unclear whether Kelce attended the ceremony, reports suggested Swift flew from California to Kansas City on January 1 after the wedding.

Insiders shared a major update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fairytale wedding plans following their engagement

Woman in a white lace dress resembling a wedding gown, reflecting on Taylor Swift's look scrutinized by fans at a friend's wedding.

Image credits: vogueweddings

While Swift’s guest attire sparked debate, attention firmly remained on her own upcoming wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the couple announced their engagement in August, fans have been fixated on potential details of the highly anticipated nuptials.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that the couple is set on Swift’s $28 million oceanfront estate in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Taylor Swift wearing a gold dress at a friend's wedding, surrounded by guests and security, captured in candid photos.

Image credits: TheSwiftSociety

Tweet by Bernadette Warrilow criticizing Taylor Swift's wedding guest outfit amid trying to upstage the bride discussion.

Image credits: Salesstar53

ADVERTISEMENT

“His family doesn’t care where it’s at. It could be in Timbuktu, and they’d go there for it. But yeah — right now it’s going to be in Rhode Island at her mansion,” the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The property is set on five acres with manicured gardens, a swimming pool and pool house, sweeping patios, and 700 feet of private beach. The mansion features an eight-bedroom, ten-bathroom, and eight fireplaces. Swift purchased it in 2013 when she was just 23.

While no official confirmation has been made, the source further revealed that Kelce wants a “big blowout” wedding.

Taylor Swift's wedding guest look sparking fan scrutiny over appearance and style choices at friend's ceremony.

Image credits: jimenaact

“He wants a big blowout with everyone he loves, but he did say that he has to run it by her. So I’d guess he wants a bigger thing than she does.”

As for the guest list, the couples’ A-list friends, including Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, and even the Prince and Princess of Wales, are expected to receive an invite.

Furthermore, a source close to the couple shared with People Magazine that the pair is in full wedding planning mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift in a shimmering gold dress at a friend's wedding, sparking fans' scrutiny over her look.

Image credits: BACKGRID

🎥 l Taylor Swift walking into Este Haim’s wedding with Stevie Nicks and her brother Austin, the kind of moment you catch for a second and then keep replaying in your head. It feels casually unreal in the best way, just her moving through the day with Stevie right beside her and… pic.twitter.com/YZTZdptI1Y — ☁️ ᴉʅɥsɐ (@swiftinspires) January 3, 2026

“When it comes to wedding planning, nothing feels rushed or one-sided. They’re both equally involved and excited, and this isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them,” it explained.

For now, everything remains shrouded in secrecy as the couple is probably taking their sweet time to reveal anything publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She literally outshines the bride on her special day,” said one netizen

Comment highlighting fans scrutinizing Taylor Swift's look for trying to upstage the bride at a friend's wedding.

ALT text: Taylor Swift’s wedding look scrutinized by fans for possibly trying to upstage the bride at friend’s ceremony.

Comment expressing sympathy for bride and criticizing Taylor Swift's look for friend's wedding upstaging the bride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post saying she likes to be on camera, related to trying to upstage the bride at wedding discussed by fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment saying she looks great, related to Taylor Swift's look scrutinized by fans at a friend's wedding.

Comment by Suzanne Olson asking Where is Travis on a light blue background, discussing Taylor Swift wedding look scrutiny by fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan comment criticizing Taylor Swift's look at a friend's wedding, suggesting she tried to upstage the bride.

Comment on social media questioning if Taylor Swift's wedding outfit was trying to upstage the bride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment highlighting Taylor Swift being called the oldest living teenager in a social media post.

Comment reading Yep. No self awareness. Again, related to trying to upstage the bride at Taylor Swift friend's wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing Taylor Swift for trying to upstage the bride by wearing a glitter dress to a friend's wedding.

Taylor Swift at a friend's wedding, wearing a stylish outfit that sparked fans scrutinizing her look for upstaging the bride.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT