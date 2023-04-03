You might have noticed that when viewing a city from a distance, the tallest buildings in them are the most visible ones. After all, they are tall, and it seems like they can pierce the horizon. The tallest buildings in the world seem to have their own gravitational attraction power. They attract both scientific and entertaining minds towards them. So what is so special about the tallest building in your city or nation?

The tall buildings we see in big cities are the peaks of architectural minds of the time. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, attracts large numbers of tourists every year. It's possible to visit it up close and look at it from afar. The same goes for the tallest building in America, the One World Trade Center, as it stands out in the large landscape of Manhattan and is quite the tourist attraction.

Since you already know about the tallest building in the world, why not check out other tall buildings that aren’t too far behind? In the list below, we have compiled a list of the buildings whose heights surprised the world. If you found the building somewhat interesting — be sure to upvote it. On the other hand, if you have anything to share — you can do so in the comments below.