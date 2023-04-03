70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In
You might have noticed that when viewing a city from a distance, the tallest buildings in them are the most visible ones. After all, they are tall, and it seems like they can pierce the horizon. The tallest buildings in the world seem to have their own gravitational attraction power. They attract both scientific and entertaining minds towards them. So what is so special about the tallest building in your city or nation?
The tall buildings we see in big cities are the peaks of architectural minds of the time. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, attracts large numbers of tourists every year. It's possible to visit it up close and look at it from afar. The same goes for the tallest building in America, the One World Trade Center, as it stands out in the large landscape of Manhattan and is quite the tourist attraction.
Since you already know about the tallest building in the world, why not check out other tall buildings that aren’t too far behind? In the list below, we have compiled a list of the buildings whose heights surprised the world. If you found the building somewhat interesting — be sure to upvote it. On the other hand, if you have anything to share — you can do so in the comments below.
Burj Khalifa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 828 m.
Shanghai Tower
Shanghai, China, 632 m.
Makkah Royal Clock Tower
Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 601 m.
Ping An Finance Center
Shenzhen, China, 599.1 m.
Lotte World Tower
Seoul, South Korea, 554.5 m.
One World Trade Center
New York, United States, 541.3 m.
Tianjin CTF Finance Centre
Tianjin, China, 530 m.
Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre
Guangzhou, China, 530 m.
Citic Tower
Beijing, China, 527.7 m.
Taipei 101
Taipei, Taiwan, 508 m.
Shanghai World Financial Center
Shanghai, China, 492 m.
International Commerce Centre
Hong Kong, 484 m.
Central Park Tower
New York, United States, 472.4 m.
Lakhta Center
Saint Petersburg, Russia, 462 m.
Vincom Landmark 81
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 461.2 m.
Changsha IFS Tower T1
Changsha, China, 452.1 m.
Torre Petronas 1 And 2
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 451.9 m
Suzhou IFS
Suzhou, China, 450 m.
Zifeng Tower
Nanjing, China, 450 m.
The Exchange 106
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 453.6 m
Wuhan Center Tower
Wuhan, China, 443.1 m
Willis Tower
Chicago, United States, 442.1 m
Marina 101
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 425 m.
Trump International Hotel & Tower
Chicago, United States, 423.2 m.
Jin Mao Tower
Shanghai, China, 420.5 m.
Al Hamra Tower
Kuwait City, Kuwait, 412.6 m.
The Address Boulevard
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 370 m.
The St. Regis Chicago
Chicago, United States, 362.9 m.
The Torch
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 352 m.
Adnoc Headquarters
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 342 m.
Mercury City Tower
Moscow, Russia, 338.8 m.
Damac Heights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 335.1 m.
Canton Tower
Guangdong, China, 604 m.
KK100
Shenzhen, China, 441.8 m.
Guangzhou International Finance Center
Guangzhou, China, 438.6 m
Steinway Tower
New York City, United States, 435.3 m.
One Vanderbilt Avenue
New York City, United States, 427 m
432 Park Avenue
New York City, United States, 425.7 m.
LCT The Sharp Landmark Tower
Busan, South Korea, 411.6 m.
China Resources Tower
Shenzhen, China, 392.5 m.
23 Marina
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 392.4 m.
Citic Plaza
Guangzhou, China, 390.2 m.
30 Hudson Yards
New York City, United States, 387.1 m.
Shun Hing Square
Shenzhen, China, 384 m.
Empire State Building
New York City, United States, 381 m.
Dabaihui Plaza
Shenzhen, China, 375.6 m.
Central Plaza
Hong Kong, China, 373.9 m.
Dalian International Trade Center
Dalian, China, 370.2 m.
Qingdao Hai Tian Center
Qingdao, China, 368.9 m.
Bank Of China Tower
Hong Kong, China, 367.4 m.
Bank Of America Tower
New York City, United States, 365.8 m.
Almas Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 360 m.
Hanking Center
Shenzhen, China, 358.9 m.
Gevora Hotel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 356.2 m.
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 355.4 m
Emirates Tower One
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 354.6 m.
OKO - Residential Tower
Moscow, Russia, 354.2 m.
85 Sky Tower
Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 347.5 m.
Aon Center
Chicago, United States, 346.3 m.
875 North Michigan Avenue
Chicago, United States, 343.7 m.
One Shenzhen Bay Tower 7
Shenzhen, China, 341.4 m.
Comcast Technology Center
Philadelphia, United States, 339.1 m.
Wuxi International Finance Square
Wuxi, China, 339 m.
Chongqing World Financial Center
Chongqing, China, 338.9 m.
Hengqin International Finance Center
Zhuhai, China, 337.7 m.
Tianjin World Financial Center
Tianjin, China, 336.9 m.
SLS Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 335.5 m.
Wilshire Grand Center
Los Angeles, United States, 335.3 m.
Merdeka 118
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 679 m
Tokyo Skytree
Tokyo, Japan, 634 m.
Do you think some people are overcompensating? Some of those building are so out of context with the rest of the cities, juts look daft. Makes you wonder if all that office space is used?
