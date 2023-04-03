You might have noticed that when viewing a city from a distance, the tallest buildings in them are the most visible ones. After all, they are tall, and it seems like they can pierce the horizon. The tallest buildings in the world seem to have their own gravitational attraction power. They attract both scientific and entertaining minds towards them. So what is so special about the tallest building in your city or nation?

The tall buildings we see in big cities are the peaks of architectural minds of the time. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, attracts large numbers of tourists every year. It's possible to visit it up close and look at it from afar. The same goes for the tallest building in America, the One World Trade Center, as it stands out in the large landscape of Manhattan and is quite the tourist attraction.

Since you already know about the tallest building in the world, why not check out other tall buildings that aren’t too far behind? In the list below, we have compiled a list of the buildings whose heights surprised the world. If you found the building somewhat interesting — be sure to upvote it. On the other hand, if you have anything to share — you can do so in the comments below.

#1

Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 828 m.

#2

Shanghai Tower

Shanghai Tower

Shanghai, China, 632 m.

#3

Makkah Royal Clock Tower

Makkah Royal Clock Tower

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 601 m.

#4

Ping An Finance Center

Ping An Finance Center

Shenzhen, China, 599.1 m.

#5

Lotte World Tower

Lotte World Tower

Seoul, South Korea, 554.5 m.

#6

One World Trade Center

One World Trade Center

New York, United States, 541.3 m.

#7

Tianjin CTF Finance Centre

Tianjin CTF Finance Centre

Tianjin, China, 530 m.

#8

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

Guangzhou, China, 530 m.

#9

Citic Tower

Citic Tower

Beijing, China, 527.7 m.

#10

Taipei 101

Taipei 101

Taipei, Taiwan, 508 m.

#11

Shanghai World Financial Center

Shanghai World Financial Center

Shanghai, China, 492 m.

#12

International Commerce Centre

International Commerce Centre

Hong Kong, 484 m.

#13

Central Park Tower

Central Park Tower

New York, United States, 472.4 m.

#14

Lakhta Center

Lakhta Center

Saint Petersburg, Russia, 462 m.

#15

Vincom Landmark 81

Vincom Landmark 81

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 461.2 m.

#16

Changsha IFS Tower T1

Changsha IFS Tower T1

Changsha, China, 452.1 m.

#17

Torre Petronas 1 And 2

Torre Petronas 1 And 2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 451.9 m

#18

Suzhou IFS

Suzhou IFS

Suzhou, China, 450 m.

#19

Zifeng Tower

Zifeng Tower

Nanjing, China, 450 m.

#20

The Exchange 106

The Exchange 106

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 453.6 m

#21

Wuhan Center Tower

Wuhan Center Tower

Wuhan, China, 443.1 m

#22

Willis Tower

Willis Tower

Chicago, United States, 442.1 m

#23

Marina 101

Marina 101

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 425 m.

#24

Trump International Hotel & Tower

Trump International Hotel & Tower

Chicago, United States, 423.2 m.

#25

Jin Mao Tower

Jin Mao Tower

Shanghai, China, 420.5 m.

#26

Al Hamra Tower

Al Hamra Tower

Kuwait City, Kuwait, 412.6 m.

#27

The Address Boulevard

The Address Boulevard

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 370 m.

#28

The St. Regis Chicago

The St. Regis Chicago

Chicago, United States, 362.9 m.

#29

The Torch

The Torch

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 352 m.

#30

Adnoc Headquarters

Adnoc Headquarters

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 342 m.

#31

Mercury City Tower

Mercury City Tower

Moscow, Russia, 338.8 m.

#32

Damac Heights

Damac Heights

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 335.1 m.

#33

Canton Tower

Canton Tower

Guangdong, China, 604 m.

#34

KK100

KK100

Shenzhen, China, 441.8 m.

#35

Guangzhou International Finance Center

Guangzhou International Finance Center

Guangzhou, China, 438.6 m

#36

Steinway Tower

Steinway Tower

New York City, United States, 435.3 m.

#37

One Vanderbilt Avenue

One Vanderbilt Avenue

New York City, United States, 427 m

#38

432 Park Avenue

432 Park Avenue

New York City, United States, 425.7 m.

#39

LCT The Sharp Landmark Tower

LCT The Sharp Landmark Tower

Busan, South Korea, 411.6 m.

#40

China Resources Tower

China Resources Tower

Shenzhen, China, 392.5 m.

#41

23 Marina

23 Marina

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 392.4 m.

#42

Citic Plaza

Citic Plaza

Guangzhou, China, 390.2 m.

#43

30 Hudson Yards

30 Hudson Yards

New York City, United States, 387.1 m.

#44

Shun Hing Square

Shun Hing Square

Shenzhen, China, 384 m.

#45

Empire State Building

Empire State Building

New York City, United States, 381 m.

#46

Dabaihui Plaza

Dabaihui Plaza

Shenzhen, China, 375.6 m.

#47

Central Plaza

Central Plaza

Hong Kong, China, 373.9 m.

#48

Dalian International Trade Center

Dalian International Trade Center

Dalian, China, 370.2 m.

#49

Qingdao Hai Tian Center

Qingdao Hai Tian Center

Qingdao, China, 368.9 m.

#50

Bank Of China Tower

Bank Of China Tower

Hong Kong, China, 367.4 m.

#51

Bank Of America Tower

Bank Of America Tower

New York City, United States, 365.8 m.

#52

Almas Tower

Almas Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 360 m.

#53

Hanking Center

Hanking Center

Shenzhen, China, 358.9 m.

#54

Gevora Hotel

Gevora Hotel

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 356.2 m.

#55

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai Tower

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 355.4 m

#56

Emirates Tower One

Emirates Tower One

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 354.6 m.

#57

OKO - Residential Tower

OKO - Residential Tower

Moscow, Russia, 354.2 m.

#58

85 Sky Tower

85 Sky Tower

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 347.5 m.

#59

Aon Center

Aon Center

Chicago, United States, 346.3 m.

#60

875 North Michigan Avenue

875 North Michigan Avenue

Chicago, United States, 343.7 m.

#61

One Shenzhen Bay Tower 7

One Shenzhen Bay Tower 7

Shenzhen, China, 341.4 m.

#62

Comcast Technology Center

Comcast Technology Center

Philadelphia, United States, 339.1 m.

#63

Wuxi International Finance Square

Wuxi International Finance Square

Wuxi, China, 339 m.

#64

Chongqing World Financial Center

Chongqing World Financial Center

Chongqing, China, 338.9 m.

#65

Hengqin International Finance Center

Hengqin International Finance Center

Zhuhai, China, 337.7 m.

#66

Tianjin World Financial Center

Tianjin World Financial Center

Tianjin, China, 336.9 m.

#67

SLS Dubai

SLS Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 335.5 m.

#68

Wilshire Grand Center

Wilshire Grand Center

Los Angeles, United States, 335.3 m.

#69

Merdeka 118

Merdeka 118

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 679 m

#70

Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo, Japan, 634 m.

