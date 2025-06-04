Once a darling of Broadway, Sutton Foster is now facing a public reckoning unlike anything she’s ever seen in her decades-long career.

After going public with actor Hugh Jackman following the end of his 27-year-long marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness, the Younger star has found herself at the center of a PR maelstrom—one so fierce she was forced to disable comments on her Instagram profile this week.

The shift in public sentiment has been nothing short of whiplash-inducing. 

Just months ago, Foster’s comment sections were filled with admiration: “Sutton the Queen. I love her! So freaking talented,” a fan wrote.

Now, far less positive comments decorate her social media posts: “Being a home wrecker of two different households. Imagine having the mentality to live with that.”

    Sutton Foster was forced to turn comments off on her Instagram following massive backlash over Hugh Jackman relationship

    Woman with long brown hair wearing a striped off-shoulder dress at an awards event, related to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    The post in question was celebrating Foster’s attendance of the Drama Desk Awards, an annual prize that recognizes excellence in the New York theatre scene.

    In it, she posed smiling with confidence and composure alongside friend Michael Urie in a glamorous black outfit. But while she celebrated, her public image was in freefall.

    Hugh Jackman’s new girlfriend in a black dress and heels posing with a man on a city sidewalk.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    As Bored Panda previously reported, the backlash was already intensifying following reports that she and Jackman had a long and intimate history stretching back nearly two decades.

    Fans put the timeline of their budding romance under renewed scrutiny, accusing them of having cheated on their respective partners as far back as 2008.

    Woman in a black dress posing indoors, related to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend and their 17-year history discovered by people.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    At the time, both stars were still married: Jackman to Furness, and Foster to her first husband, actor Christian Borle.

    “They have been exposed as being cheaters for years,” a former fan wrote at the time.

    According to Furness, betrayal played a role in her marriage with the 56-year-old actor unraveling, and while she didn’t go into explicit detail about the nature of said deception, many believe Jackman and Foster’s affair was at least “emotional.”

    The attraction between Foster and Jackman was allegedly an open secret within the industry

    Woman in a black sequin dress posing indoors, related to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend and their 17-year history.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    For instance, during the 68th Annual Tony Awards in 2014. The chemistry between the two was on full display as the pair performed an elegant waltz in front of fellow A-listers.

    “They were leaning into each other, completely lost in their own moment,” a witness recalled. “It didn’t look like just a performance.”

    Hugh Jackman and his new girlfriend posing together, her in a white floral dress and him in a dark suit.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    At the time, Foster was in a relationship with who would eventually become her second husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin. The two married in October 2014 and were together for exactly 10 years, divorcing each other in October 2024.

    Her separation from Griffin coincided with rumors of her being romantically involved with Jackman, which, for many netizens, served as evidence that the two actors had cheated on their respective partners with each other—dissolving both marriages in the process.

    Hugh Jackman speaking animatedly beside a woman in a brown suit during a late-night talk show interview.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    “I thought as you grow older you’re supposed to mature, but being a home wrecker at that age?” a former fan wrote on Sutton’s profile.

    “The pleasure you must feel for taking another woman’s husband! I hope one day, you, and the many women who break families and marriages, can feel an ounce of what betrayal feels like,” another added.

    Jackman’s attempts to integrate Foster into his family have reportedly hit a wall

    Hugh Jackman and his new girlfriend posing together indoors, highlighting their long 17-year history.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Reports suggest that the couple is beginning to buckle under the weight of the backlash, as the vitriol surrounding their relationship spills beyond social media and into their personal lives.

    Hugh Jackman and his new girlfriend posing on stairs inside a modern, bright room with large windows.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    According to Australian outlet Woman’s Day, Jackman’s attempts to integrate Foster into his family–including his adopted children 25-year-old Oscar, and 19-year-old Ava—have hit a wall, with insiders revealing that she’s “begging him to stop forcing the situation.”

    Woman in green sweater wearing headphones speaking into podcast microphone about Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend and their history

    Image credits: prhaudio

    “It was Oscar’s birthday recently and Ava’s is coming up in July and Hugh couldn’t see an issue with wanting to include ‘his other half’,” the source said.

    “Although she’s open to it eventually, she knows they all need a little more time,” the insider added. “It should wait until the divorce has been finalized and everything has settled down.”

    Hugh Jackman and his new girlfriend smiling together indoors, showing their close 17-year history connection.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    While the emotional aspect of Jackman’s divorce remains unresolved, the legal side of things seems to have reached resolution. Furness reportedly received a “handsome spousal support payment.”

    This didn’t stop Furness from making her feelings known and explicitly mentioning “betrayal” as a key aspect of their separation.

    According to sources, this left Jackman “extremely disappointed,” as he believed they had an “understanding” to not publicly trash each other.

    “Lost all respect”: Netizens made their disapproval known on social media

    Comment by Neda Fizovic criticizing women who agree to be a side piece, marking lack of self-respect and conscience.

    Comment about Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend and their 17-year history, leading to comments being turned off.

    Comment on social media about Hugh Jackman’s new girlfriend turning off comments after 17-year history revealed.

    Comment on Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend, mentioning discovery of their 17-year history and turned off comments.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Mary Beth Cross discussing knowledge of Hugh Jackman's marriage status.

    Comment from Uyen discussing a 17-year secret affair related to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend and privacy concerns.

    Comment section screenshot showing a user mentioning 17-year history related to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend.

    Facebook comment by Doris Stanaford Eckes reacting to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend and their 17-year history.

    Facebook comment by Andrea Hadley saying "She's an idiot" with a profile picture of a woman.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend and the reaction to their 17-year history.

    Comment from social media user Nancie Jones expressing strong disapproval of Hugh Jackman's relationship behavior.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a 17-year history related to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend.

    Comment on social media related to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend turning off comments after their 17-year history was revealed.

    Facebook comment by a user reacting negatively to Hugh Jackman’s new girlfriend facing backlash over their 17-year history.

    Comment on social media about Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend turning off comments after their 17-year history was revealed.

    Comment from Rajarshi Roy about Sutton staying classy amid rumors after Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend turns off comments.

    Comment on social media showing reaction to Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend turning off comments over their 17-year history discovery.

    Comment by Leanne Claringbold discussing Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend and their long history on social media.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend amid their 17-year history discovery.

    Facebook comment praising Sutton as an amazing actress and true Broadway star amid Hugh Jackman's new girlfriend story.

