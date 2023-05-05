Guy Billout, a French surrealist artist and illustrator, is known for his thought-provoking artworks that challenge the laws of logic. His characters remain composed despite impending doom, and his works are infused with dark humor and optimism. Born and educated in France, Billout moved to New York City in 1969 and started his career in advertising. However, he gained fame after his work was published in the New York Magazine, which allowed him to express himself freely in his illustrations. Since then, he has worked with several big US media outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and many more. He is also the author of several book illustrations.

Billout's style is characterized as clean, spare, and precise, with a surrealist element that portrays a parallel dream world. His works often incorporate some ironic element with lush colors and exquisite craftsmanship. In 2016, he was inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame, and he has been described as "more than an illustrator, a compassionate poet of the absurd."

More info: Instagram | graphis.com