We are pretty sure most of us are aware that photos can be used to tell stories and explain certain narratives. Even more so given the current state of editing technology's fast development. Digital artists have the ability to create fictional worlds, stories and send a message that transcends the confines of our own world when given the proper resources and tools.

This is the case with Indian artist Ajay Kumar Singh, who uses the photo-editing process as a tool to expand on his creative vision. Ajay crafts engaging, entertaining, and oftentimes odd scenes that make us want to be there in person to witness them happening in real time.

