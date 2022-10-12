Artist Uses His Photoshop Skills To Create Surreal And Whimsical Edits (48 Pics)
We are pretty sure most of us are aware that photos can be used to tell stories and explain certain narratives. Even more so given the current state of editing technology's fast development. Digital artists have the ability to create fictional worlds, stories and send a message that transcends the confines of our own world when given the proper resources and tools.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.