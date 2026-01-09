ADVERTISEMENT

Mojo Rose, the creator of ˝Summers Off Comics˝, is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of comics that capture the everyday chaos of life in the classroom with the kind of dry humour only a real teacher can get away with. She first started drawing these comics thirteen years ago, turning sleep-deprived thoughts, impossible expectations, and those “did that really just happen?” moments into humorous, relatable illustrations.

What makes Summers Off Comics hit so hard is that they don’t sugar-coat the job. Mojo Rose shows the overwhelm, the small wins, the emotional whiplash, and the odd little joys that keep teachers going, which is exactly why educators, parents, and former students can’t help but recognise themselves in the punchlines.

Scroll down to see the newest comics, and if any of them feel (un)comfortably familiar, let us know in the comments, whether you’ve been the teacher, the parent, or the kid causing the chaos.

More info: Instagram | x.com | inksoupcomics.com | patreon.com | Etsy