Mojo Rose, the creator of ˝Summers Off Comics˝, is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of comics that capture the everyday chaos of life in the classroom with the kind of dry humour only a real teacher can get away with. She first started drawing these comics thirteen years ago, turning sleep-deprived thoughts, impossible expectations, and those “did that really just happen?” moments into humorous, relatable illustrations.

What makes Summers Off Comics hit so hard is that they don’t sugar-coat the job. Mojo Rose shows the overwhelm, the small wins, the emotional whiplash, and the odd little joys that keep teachers going, which is exactly why educators, parents, and former students can’t help but recognise themselves in the punchlines.

Scroll down to see the newest comics, and if any of them feel (un)comfortably familiar, let us know in the comments, whether you’ve been the teacher, the parent, or the kid causing the chaos.

More info: Instagram | x.com | inksoupcomics.com | patreon.com | Etsy

#1

Teacher helping a student with glasses in a classroom, capturing the workload and chaos of teaching moments.

    #2

    Teacher managing classroom chaos as students use phones irresponsibly, capturing humor and workload in new teacher comics.

    #3

    Teacher comic showing a conversation about a student spoiling a movie, capturing the workload and chaos of teaching.

    #4

    Comic illustrating new teacher experiences with workload, kids' honesty, challenges, and the chaotic teaching lifestyle.

    #5

    Teacher comic shows Halloween chaos with students in costumes demanding to watch a movie during the school day.

    #6

    Comic strip illustrating chaotic and humorous moments faced by teachers, capturing the workload, kids, and classroom chaos.

    #7

    Comic strip showing two new teachers discussing workload and classroom chaos near a window with blinds in a school setting.

    #8

    Cartoon showing teacher managing misbehaving kids, illustrating new teacher workload, kids, and classroom chaos humor.

    #9

    Comic panels showing teachers discussing Halloween door decorations and kids’ true crime interests, capturing teacher workload and classroom chaos.

    #10

    Cartoon showing kids discussing fashion trends and mistakes in a comic style, reflecting teacher workload and classroom chaos.

    #11

    Teacher comic strip showing science experiments with kids, capturing the chaos and workload of new teachers in a school setting.

    #12

    Comic strip showing a teacher dealing with kids' conflict, capturing the chaos and workload of teaching.

    #13

    Comic strip showing a teacher and student talking about a butterfly, capturing new teacher comics about kids and chaos.

    #14

    Comic showing a new teacher managing classroom chaos and addressing student behavior during a Halloween party.

    #15

    Teacher comics depicting the challenges of managing groups and student personalities in a chaotic classroom setting.

    #16

    Two teachers discussing a professional email to parents in a comic about teacher workload and classroom chaos.

    #17

    Comic depicting Buddhist monks creating and destroying mandalas, contrasted with stressed teachers handling assignments and edits.

    #18

    New teacher comic shows a worn-out teacher trying on glasses to hide exhaustion in a humorous classroom workload scene.

    #19

    Cartoon showing teachers reacting to a mural titled What Teachers Do with apples representing their workload and care.

    #20

    Comic panels showing kids in costume as a decaying zombie, evil clown, and uncertain doctor pirate in a classroom setting.

    #21

    Comic showing a teacher managing kids in an art museum, capturing the workload, kids, and chaos in teacher comics.

    #22

    Comic strip showing a teacher and student discussing New Year’s resolutions, capturing the humor of teacher workload and chaos.

    #23

    Cartoon teacher praised by students while teacher explains workload and classroom chaos in a comic strip.

    #24

    Teacher receiving flowers from kids in a comic strip capturing the workload, kids, and chaos of teaching moments

    #25

    Classroom comic showing teacher managing chaotic kids during a science activity, capturing teacher workload and classroom chaos.

    #26

    Comic panels of a teacher explaining emotional sadness to a student, illustrating new teacher comics about workload and classroom chaos.

    #27

    Teacher comic showing a chaotic classroom moment with a nosebleed and the teacher managing the mess and students.

    #28

    Cartoon comic showing two teachers discussing workload, teaching plans, and the challenges of being a new teacher.

    #29

    Comic strip showing teachers humorously discussing workload, appreciation, and chaos during teacher appreciation week in a school setting.

    #30

    Cartoon showing teacher and student humorously reacting to the new IT guy, capturing teacher workload and classroom chaos.

    #31

    Teacher and student discussing Halloween art project showing workload, kids, and classroom chaos in a comic strip.

    #32

    Two teachers humorously discuss glasses and appearance in a comic capturing the chaos and workload of teaching.

    #33

    Teacher managing kids changing behavior cards, highlighting the workload and chaos in a classroom setting comic panel.

    #34

    Comic showing teachers coping with workload and chaos during an after-school meeting about self-care and planning.

    #35

    Comic illustration depicting teacher workload and classroom chaos with expressive characters during summer break transition.

    #36

    Comic of a teacher and students showing classroom chaos and workload with kids sharing secrets in a humorous new teacher comic.

    #37

    Teacher comics showing a teacher and students in a garden with plants, highlighting classroom chaos and workload humor.

    #38

    Teacher comics showing the workload and chaos with students, boundaries, and the surprise birthday scene in four panels.

    #39

    Teacher comics showing students and a teacher caring for a butterfly, capturing the kids and classroom chaos humor.

    #40

    Comic panels showing a new teacher at a parent-teacher conference, capturing the workload and chaos with different parents and kids.

    #41

    Comic strip showing a teacher reading to kids, capturing the workload, kids, and chaos in new teacher comics.

