The power of screenshots should have taught us a lesson about thinking twice when posting something. Whether it's a questionable statement or potentially regretful photo, we always have time for a second of reflection before pressing ‘share.’

Some people, however, are clearly oblivious to the fact or don’t see it to be such a big deal. The result is hilariously dumb posts combined with a healthy dose of absurdity, and sometimes, trolling.

Below we wrapped up a solid collection of the funniest and most questionable things people got caught (shamelessly) sharing online.

Toast together roast everyone ham one another

Bless her heart. I am going to give her benefit of doubt she didnt get enough sleep night before or they changed title/post after she commented. Hope she figured it out.

Set it at 400 but double the time 😁

Actually, if babies are switched after birth - even mothers have to do DNA test... Happened in Czech republic in 2006.... The father was teased at pub that his daughter looks nothing like him, ho took DNA test and though his wife cheated, then the wife took DNA test and found out that she is not the mother :-( Nearly year after the girls were born, they were switched back.

technically that flag is still red white and blue

That's too dangerous a prospect.

but... that's not... 🤦🏽‍♀️

Oh! we had better get an Ecuador on the scene!

That's sad. The correct answer wasn't even on the list? 10!!!

and everyone knows that the stuff there is made by the grocery fairy

His family in Sweden probably thinks Americans are dumb because they talk to him. Totally understandable.

Not true! That's perfect for the day you're born. A literal birth day party.

I... What... No. That's not how distance works.

they help you login, they also help themselves to money...

WAIT WHO LIKED THE FIRST COMMENT

Preach , Lilygaming, preach!!!

That’s technically true. He doesn’t like eating animals because he helps them! That makes sense.

By not doing geography

The things you see on the neighborhood page is just mind blowing sometimes

Which particular devil music was it? You really need to specify, it's a huge genre.

Births outpace deaths at a global average of 2.5 to 1.

So, just good for a fun ride?

Constipating

I did not understand a work of that, please help

What about, school cool food wood fool + many many more

Pasterusation make milk posionus

Censor my censor, protect me from the fourth instance of the word MILK thank you Milk-6448c...f83acb.jpg Milk-6448cc8f83acb.jpg

Person thinks they will get a better quality job by asking for a “trump-loving” roofer

Wait, mayo isn’t just made from plants?

Commenting on a picture of lightning

I have got to know what he thinks potato chips are made out of

Man gets mad for people standing next to him, drinking at a bar

Homophobia from conservative parents

My mom failed me. Whole time I was growing up she totally forgot to tell me to hate people who were not like me. /s

Can’t be twins if not identical

They'll be perfect for my Smith and Wesson drill.

This one hurts the brain.

This man actually believes this too

Not a bad question to get honest answers on. She could share her feelings with him, she just has to be ready leave him well alone when he says no.

Please respond to this

I hope this person is joking

