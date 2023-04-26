This Online Group Is “Dedicated To Stupid Posts”, And Here Are 66 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)
The power of screenshots should have taught us a lesson about thinking twice when posting something. Whether it's a questionable statement or potentially regretful photo, we always have time for a second of reflection before pressing ‘share.’
Some people, however, are clearly oblivious to the fact or don’t see it to be such a big deal. The result is hilariously dumb posts combined with a healthy dose of absurdity, and sometimes, trolling.
Below we wrapped up a solid collection of the funniest and most questionable things people got caught (shamelessly) sharing online.
Bless her heart. I am going to give her benefit of doubt she didnt get enough sleep night before or they changed title/post after she commented. Hope she figured it out.
Actually, if babies are switched after birth - even mothers have to do DNA test... Happened in Czech republic in 2006.... The father was teased at pub that his daughter looks nothing like him, ho took DNA test and though his wife cheated, then the wife took DNA test and found out that she is not the mother :-( Nearly year after the girls were born, they were switched back.
That's sad. The correct answer wasn't even on the list? 10!!!
and everyone knows that the stuff there is made by the grocery fairy
His family in Sweden probably thinks Americans are dumb because they talk to him. Totally understandable.
Not true! That's perfect for the day you're born. A literal birth day party.
I... What... No. That's not how distance works.
That’s technically true. He doesn’t like eating animals because he helps them! That makes sense.
The things you see on the neighborhood page is just mind blowing sometimes
Which particular devil music was it? You really need to specify, it's a huge genre.
Births outpace deaths at a global average of 2.5 to 1.
Constipating
What about, school cool food wood fool + many many more
Pasterusation make milk posionus
Censor my censor, protect me from the fourth instance of the word MILK thank you Milk-6448c...f83acb.jpg
Person thinks they will get a better quality job by asking for a “trump-loving” roofer
Wait, mayo isn’t just made from plants?
Commenting on a picture of lightning
I have got to know what he thinks potato chips are made out of
Man gets mad for people standing next to him, drinking at a bar
Homophobia from conservative parents
Can’t be twins if not identical
This man actually believes this too
Please respond to this
I hope this person is joking