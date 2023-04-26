The power of screenshots should have taught us a lesson about thinking twice when posting something. Whether it's a questionable statement or potentially regretful photo, we always have time for a second of reflection before pressing ‘share.’

Some people, however, are clearly oblivious to the fact or don’t see it to be such a big deal. The result is hilariously dumb posts combined with a healthy dose of absurdity, and sometimes, trolling.

Below we wrapped up a solid collection of the funniest and most questionable things people got caught (shamelessly) sharing online.