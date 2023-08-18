Not everything that you read on the internet is true. In a similar vein, far from everything that sounds made up is fake. Fact is often stranger than fiction, and some truly bizarre things about life on Planet Earth are closer to reality than myth.

Reddit user u/Mmemyo sparked an interesting discussion on r/AskReddit. They invited everyone to share the “stupid facts” they knew which might sound suspicious and weird but are actually correct. We’ve collected the most intriguing ones to share with you, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out! Hopefully, you'll learn something new.

#1

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) For every single human being on Earth, there are 2.5 MILLION ants.

Yes, this means that there are about 20 QUADRILLION ants on this planet.

If the ants decide to take over, are you strong enough to handle the 2.5 million that you'll be responsible for killing? If you've got kids, you might have to kill more because a 2 year old isn't going to accomplish a god damn thing if millions of ants are marching towards them.

PM-ME-FOR-CATNIP , Jimmy Chan Report

tom
tom
Community Member
no ants in antarctica...I will let myself out

#2

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) There are more planes in the ocean than boats in the sky

vexix , Wilfred Hdez Report

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
I can’t wait to text my dad this at 2 in the morning for no reason

#3

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Cows have best friends and can become stressed when they're separated from them.

berrybandz_ , Pixabay Report

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
I herd about this. It's so moo-ving.

Misinformation can spread just as quickly as—if not faster than!—legitimate info. So before you go sharing any random factoids or news snippets that you found in a dimly-lit corner of the digital realm, slow down and think about the claims. Double-checking every tiny little piece of info would be exhausting, so you need to consider the (un)reliability of the source.

Legitimate news sources that employ fact-checkers and editors, and have high journalistic standards are far more trustworthy than those that don’t. So you’re better off relying on sources like AP, the BBC, Reuters, and The New York Times, rather than random tabloids that survive on gossip and manufactured drama. You should consider what the goal of an outlet is, whether it’s to report on the news or to generate outrage (and clicks!).

In the meantime, you can consult fact-checking websites like Snopes which do most of the heavy lifting for you when it comes to outlandish claims.
#4

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) The vikings, who came from Scandinavia, used iron as their main ingredient for forging weaponry, but it was also common practice to add the bones of dead animals to the mix. The belief was that it would infuse the weapon with the spirit of the creature, making it stronger, but they ended up making a primitive version of steel because of the carbon in the bones mixing with the iron making the weapon stronger, just as they thought it would. 

Nameless_Chad , CC BY-SA 3.0 Report

Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
That’s not a stupid fact, it’s really interesting!

#5

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) There are 5.87 Popes per square mile in the Vatican City.

henfeathers , Aliona & Pasha Report

Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
Thought I'd ask ChatGTP what the population density of Popes is. Bit disappointed in the answer: "Since the number of popes is limited to one at any given time (as of my last update, Pope Francis), the concept of "population density of popes" in Vatican City doesn't really apply in a meaningful way."

#6

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) You can go the rest of your life without breathing.

Janube , Kelvin Valerio Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
Well, yeah, I guess, if the rest of your life iOS like three minutes.

The core idea is that nobody should blindly accept anything as “fact” without a pinch of salt. According to the Macdonald-Kelce Library at the University of Tampa, readers should also check the author’s credentials. Not only should the author be well-versed in the topic they’re writing about but they should also have a history of legitimate reporting.

Of course, everyone makes factual mistakes from time to time. The best journalists admit theirs and correct them. The worst of the bunch, however, report on semi-legitimate hearsay with impunity and don’t bother to provide a broader context for their news stories.
#7

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Honey never spoils

willyw0nka_ , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
Honey has anti-oxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties as well. Ancient Egyptians used to put on wounds.

#8

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) A lot of averages.

Example: The average number of legs humans have is less than 2.

Uilamin , Dominika Roseclay Report

tom
tom
Community Member
Well I raise you, the average number of heads humans have is greater that one

#9

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) The original name for the color orange was "geoluhread," which means "yellow-red" in Old English

willyw0nka_ , Sigrid Abalos Report

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
It’s Apples and Geoluhreads

The more dramatic and emotionally charged a fact, claim, or topic, the more careful you should be. If the author leans heavily toward a particular point of view, it’s likely that they’re biased and ignoring some of the nuances. Life is rarely black and white, and most stories have at least two sides. 

A good rule of thumb is that you should be very skeptical about sensational news. Try to build a broader picture of what’s going on by reading a wide range of sources from outlets with different leanings. And if your gut tells you that something is far too good or bad to be true, then it probably is. 
#10

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Male rhesus macaques will pay to see pictures of female monkey butts. Payment is in the form of trading their juice rewards.

WantAllMyGarmonbozia , Charles J. Sharp Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
Ok, that's just hilarious! Give 'em an issue of Playmonkey.

#11

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Coffee is not a bean it is the pit of the coffee plant which is a fruit.

Chance-Personality50 , Daniel Reche Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
Fruit, vegetable, aardvark . . . I don't really care, as long as I have a cup or two of it a day we're all good.

#12

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) New Mexico (the state) got its name before Mexico (the country)

HiThisIsMichael , TUBS Report

Daniel Gómez
Daniel Gómez
Community Member
Yes and no. New Spain was unofficially called Mexico since before its independence from Spain in 1821, and the name itself was given to the Mexica capital: Mexico-Tenochtitlán by the Mexicas themselves, calling it sometimes just Mexico (obviously not the country which did not exist back then).

#13

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) If you open your eyes in a completely dark room, the name of the color you will see is eigengrau, a kind of dark grey shade

Wisanbon , Ida Rizkha Report

Me
Me
Community Member
Translates to "Your own grey"

#14

-40C and -40F are the same temperature.

feewak Report

#15

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) I’m closer to being a millionaire than Bill Gates is.

i_am_cullivan , Greg Rubenstein Report

OmMi
OmMi
Community Member
In my case Bill Gates is closer to being a millionare than I am.

#16

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) A man named John Young brought a corned beef sandwich to space illegally and shared it with his colleague on board and he would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for the recording of them talking about the sandwich.

Watermelonseeds8U , jeffreyw Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
He would have got away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids!

#17

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Bananas are berries, but strawberries are not true berries (in botanical terms berries are defined by their structure, and bananas fit the bill while strawberries don't)

willyw0nka_ , Kio Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.

#18

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) - [ ] Of the few people who have top secret clearance at the White House one of them is the person who writes all of the party invitations.

Eejaypea14 , angela n. Report

Matthew Lindeman
Matthew Lindeman
Community Member
Can I get on any of those invite lists?

#19

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) The longest place name in the world is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu

x_Fairy_Daisy , foolfillment Report

OmMi
OmMi
Community Member
Did they allow a cat to walk freely on a keyboard when naming it?

#20

A man named Wilmer McLean owned a farm in Manassas, Virginia USA where the very first battle of the US Civil War was fought. After the battle he's like "I'm outta here" and bought a farm way out in the country at Appomattox Courthouse, Virginia...where Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses Grant in McLeans living room four years later.

rgrtom Report

#21

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) There are clouds of alcohol floating around in space.

Unexpected_Waffles , Pixabay Report

Bruce Robb
Bruce Robb
Community Member
But how far apart are those molecules?

#22

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Cleopatra is closer to the invention of the iPhone than the building of the Giza pyramids.

feedg , Michał Huniewicz Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
That's not Cleopatra though, that's Nefertiti.

#23

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) 6X9+6+9=69

DushyantKhator , Louis Bauer Report

#24

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Im always seeing my nose ..its just that my brain ignores it

PYROMANIA6 , Engin Akyurt Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
My brain chooses to ignore a lot of things...

#25

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) We thought to put wheels on luggage after we got to the moon.

The lighter the Roast the more caffeine coffee has.

A new car costs less than it's equal weight in Hamburgers.

Chance-Personality50 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Bruce Robb
Bruce Robb
Community Member
"...its equal weight in" what?

#26

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) 18% of adult Americans claim they have seen or been in the presence of a ghost.

OJimmy , cottonbro studio Report

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
82% of adult Americans are lying to themselves 👻

#27

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Someone named the fear of long words hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia.

Fynx_HD , cottonbro studio Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
And then he started singing "Ironic", by Alanis Morissette.

#28

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Less than 40% of great white sharks have filed their 2022 tax returns

Due_Essay447 , GEORGE DESIPRIS Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
Dang toothy tax evaders.

#29

Of all the mammals on earth, 36% are human, 60% are domesticated. That leaves only 4% wild.

Young-Grandpa Report

Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
Are toddlers included in that 4 percent?

#30

There are 43 quintillion atoms in a grain of sand and there are more ways to shuffle a deck of cards than there are atoms in the Milky Way galaxy..

Thatswutshesed Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
Specifically 43 huh? Not 42, not 45, and 46 is right out!

#31

Bald eagles are not actually bald. Balde is old english for white.

whodunnitno Report

STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
There goes my business plan for eagles' wigs...

#32

When basketball was first invented, at every game, they would have a man who would go up a ladder to retrieve the ball after every basket. It took them around 20 years to figure out maybe it would be a good idea to cut the bottom of the basket out to make retrieving the ball a lot easier. 20 years!!!

SeanChewie Report

#33

The Atari 2600's release date and the last execution by guillotine happened less than 24 hours apart.

SleeplessShitposter Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
Coincidence I think not

#34

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Sloths are most vulnerable to predators when pooping. They have to climb down to the trees to the floors floor, and it is a bit of a process for them to actually poop leaving them at risk of predators.

Faultiergeist , Roxanne Minnish Report

#35

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Pink is really just a light shade of red, but we think of it as a distinct color because we have a word for it that stuck. Not all languages have that. In Italian, they have a similar word for light blue, called “azzurro,” and it’s so common they actually think of it as a separate color from blue. We have the word “azure” in English, but it isn’t nearly as common, so we tend to think of that color as just a shade of blue.

Atheist_Alex_C , Juan Sauras Report

Ari
Ari
Community Member
And in spanish it's celeste 🙂

#36

A species of frog, the African clawed frog, was the most reliable pregnancy test for a few decades before at-home tests were widely affordable and accessible.

kawaiikaeru23 Report

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
Ummm, how and where was the frog used for this

#37

Redheads require more anesthesia than non-redheads.

JohnnyWall Report

#38

Chip Wilson, the founder of Lululemon

created the name (Lululemon) to have many L's so that it would sound western to Japanese buyers, who often have difficulty pronouncing the letter. He later remarked that he found it "funny to watch (Japanese speakers) try and say it" and that "it was the only reason behind the name"

Kashmir6 Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
He sounds like a total prick.

#39

A bone “break” is the same as a “fracture.” Fracture is just the medical term. It does not have any correlation with the severity.

Horror-Impression411 Report

Sar-kei Scyence
Sar-kei Scyence
Community Member
Who thought this wasn’t the case?

#40

The Eiffel Tower can be 15 centimeters taller during the summer due to thermal expansion.

Light944 Report

#41

Playing Tetris up to 6 hours after a trauma can help against PTSD

Alf973 Report

Curlz
Curlz
Community Member
Why?? More explanation needed

#42

Racecar spelled backwards is racecar.

uncultured_swine2099 Report

#43

Pirates wear eye patches to see better in the dark (covered eye doesn't get used to sunlight and is more sensitive after uncovering).

henholic Report

#44

You have to kill about 400 people to get enough iron from their blood to make a sword

human_person27 Report

Bruce Robb
Bruce Robb
Community Member
I think this is better phrased as "You would have to..."

#45

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) There are more Hydrogen atoms in a single molecule of water than there are stars in the entire Solar System.

Wadsworth_McStumpy , Vlad Chețan Report

dan
dan
Community Member
No, in a molecule of water there are 2 atoms of hydrogen. In mole of water, equivalent to 18 grams, there are 2 X 6.022x10^23 atoms of hydrogen

#46

You are constantly clapping, but the claps are just spaced differently.

bigfatpoopbum Report

#47

Dung beetles navigate using the Milky Way

Elementus94 Report

Bruce Robb
Bruce Robb
Community Member
And this is known exactly how?

#48

Looking at the sun (not recommended) is looking 8 minutes into the past, as it takes eight minutes for sunlight to reach earth.

Hades_minion440 Report

#49

“What's A Stupid Fact That You Know That Is Actually Correct?” (67 Facts) Pirates are why the US isn't on the metric system.

DarthDregan , Pixabay Report

OSA
OSA
Community Member
Okay, I'll bite...... Why?

#50

The Earth is not round. It is an oblate spheroid.

MacduffFifesNo1Thane Report

#51

Crows can be trained to bring you money

Hotsteppa_85 Report

#52

Bee keeper here. You can survive off of only Bee pollen and a roughage (provided you have water). You will literally never need to know that. Firstly because of how you collect pollen, and secondly and far more concerning, the amount of wild Honey Bees is quickly dropping.

BeatinOffToYourMom Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
The loss of pollinators is pretty grim for the future.

#53

Apparently not many people know that 3rd degree burns are the worst, most think it's the other way around

dog_with_a_dick Report

Brooke R
Brooke R
Community Member
There are also 4th, 5th and 6th degree burns. I had 4th and 5th degree burns after a car explosion.

#54

Our planet will exist long after humans go extinct

Vitaminpartydrums Report

#55

You can loosen a tight jar lid if you clasp and interlock both hands and fingers over the lid and give it a squeeze with both your palms. It should instantly do the pop sound your dad does when he smacked it on the bottom.

BlunGold Report

Curlz
Curlz
Community Member
Or you can just tap the lid all around on your counter top ... easiest way by far

#56

The plural of cul-de-sac is culs-de-sac

invasive-breaker Report

PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
And what is the plural of pas de deux?

#57

Statistically you are more likely to lease an apartment if the apartment smells like lavender and chamomile than any other scent.

Iliveacrossthegreen Report

Bruce Robb
Bruce Robb
Community Member
I've found drops of vanilla on light bulbs before.

#58

Some invader (don't remember specifics) sent a letter to sparta saying that "If I invade Lakonia you will be destroyed, never to rise again" and the Spartans sent a letter back with a single word in it. "If" 

Jaxonhunter227 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
It was Philip II of Macedon. And Spartans were known for their laconic answers (Laconia is the region that Sparta is in)

#59

Sharks are older than trees

IndianaJonesDoombot Report

Bruce Robb
Bruce Robb
Community Member
As a species, or there are sharks that are older than trees?

#60

Incorrect is spelled incorrectly in the Oxford English Dictionary and it’s funny yet annoying

Cal0872 Report

#61

The average number of skeletons in a human body is more than 1.

BelmontZiimon Report

#62

The guy that invented dynamite also created the Nobel Peace Prize. What a bang up guy 😁

Tuesday2017 Report

#63

There are no outlets of Five Guys on the moon

Adcro Report

#64

Don't know if it's stupid. But 1 ding on the elevator going up and 2 doing down

GWS_REVENGE Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
I never noticed that, I will have to listen next time. Makes sense though, let's a blind person know which way it's going.

#65

For all of human history every single dead human body has been in earth's atmosphere

Except for a few seconds on June 29, 1971.

Ok_Whatever_Buddy Report

Mila Preradović
Mila Preradović
Community Member
What happened on June 29 1971? June 29, 1971 (Tuesday) U. S. Senator Mike Gravel attempted to read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record, but was unable to do so because a quorum of at least 51 U.S. Senators was not available and the session was forced to adjourn. So, would someone please explain?😅

#66

A pound of feathers, indeed, does weigh more than a pound of gold. Gold is measured in troy weight which is 12 ounces to a pound, whereas feathers would use 16 ounces to a pound.

dantelebeau Report

#67

The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell

wildthinking_ Report

Alfonsothenerdyalpaca
Alfonsothenerdyalpaca
Community Member
The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell

