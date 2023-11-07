ADVERTISEMENT

Dimitris Makrygiannakis is a medical doctor based in Sweden who discovered his love for artistic photography in 2010. This art form has since become a daily part of his life.

Makrygiannakis began as a street photographer but now captures anything he finds artistically inspiring. "I will take photos of anything I find to have artistic value, including family, friends, and objects, and I still enjoy capturing moments on the streets. Remembering my life through the art of photography is what keeps me going," the artist shared.

Scroll down to see the captivating photographs of the beauty that can be found in the everyday.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ngravity.photography | flickr.com