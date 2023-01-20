My name is Zoltán Stark and I am an amateur photographer from Hungary. I specialize in capturing the beauty of my country. Here's a collection of some black and white photos that I took in the streets of Budapest.

Scroll down to see the shots I took. I'd be grateful if you could share your thoughts in the comments. For more of my work, check out my socials (you can find the links down below).

#1

Street Photos, Budapest

#2

Street Photos, Budapest

Alexia
Birds!! I love birds! Great shot

#3

Street Photos, Budapest

#4

Street Photos, Budapest

Madangbal
I enjoyed cycling in Budapest so much. It was November and very sunny, not too cold. This looks like spring?

#5

Street Photos, Budapest

#6

Street Photos, Budapest

#7

Street Photos, Budapest

#8

Street Photos, Budapest

#9

Street Photos, Budapest

#10

Street Photos, Budapest

#11

Street Photos, Budapest

#12

Street Photos, Budapest

#13

Street Photos, Budapest

#14

Street Photos, Budapest

#15

Street Photos, Budapest

#16

Street Photos, Budapest

#17

Street Photos, Budapest

#18

Street Photos, Budapest

#19

Street Photos, Budapest

#20

Street Photos, Budapest

#21

Street Photos, Budapest

#22

Street Photos, Budapest

#23

Street Photos, Budapest

