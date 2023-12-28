ADVERTISEMENT

A renowned Chinese contemporary artist, Ai Weiwei, once said: “Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it.” It feels like this quote perfectly encapsulates why street photography is so engaging. Photographers, through their skills of observation, capture the most unique life moments that are unscripted, yet are very intriguing. Therefore, today, once again, we have selected from shots shared by the Instagram account Street Photographers, which is dedicated to drawing attention to talented photographers worldwide.

That being said, we are excited for you to see today's picks and let us know which one was your favorite.

