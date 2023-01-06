Sergio Odeith is a Portuguese graffiti artist known for his highly realistic and three-dimensional murals. He has gained international recognition for his ability to create the illusion of objects appearing to pop out of the wall or street on which they are painted. Odeith's work often incorporates elements of surrealism and visual puns, and he has painted murals in locations all around the world!

In addition to his work as a graffiti artist, Odeith is also a painter and illustrator. His talent and unique style have made him a prominent figure in the world of street art and we are more than happy to showcase his newest creations with you!

#1

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Blue fronted Amazon parrot. So realistic & cool!

#2

#3

#4

#5

Haaaapppyyyyy!
Haaaapppyyyyy!
Community Member
1 hour ago

The shadow definitely makes it pop up

#6

DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don’t touch it it’s poisonous!

#7

DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago

Race car go vroom vroom zoom zoom

#8

#9

DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago

*grabs fly swatter

#10

#11

#12

DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don’t like looking at that…still really good art tho!

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago

There is no escape little fish.

#19

#20

#21

DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago

Optical illusion! Nice!

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago

Perfectly represents society nowadays. Really cool art. For me replace those with bored panda, yt, and games

#28

#29

#30

