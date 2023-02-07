Street art has become increasingly popular in recent years, with cities worldwide recognizing its potential to revitalize neglected urban spaces, as well as to bring new life to old, dull block buildings and transform them into art pieces. 

With roots in Bali, Indonesia, and a current base in Athens, Greece, WD (Wild Drawing) has been a prominent street artist since 2000. Known for his unique style and innovative approach, WD has captivated audiences all around the world through his participation in solo and group exhibitions, as well as graffiti and street art festivals in Asia, Europe, and the United States. His work has also been published in international books on street art.

To see this artist's previous works shared on Bored Panda, feel free to check out his post here.

More info: youtube.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

wd_wilddrawing Report

9points
POST
#2

wd_wilddrawing Report

8points
POST
#3

wd_wilddrawing Report

8points
POST
#4

wd_wilddrawing Report

7points
POST
#5

wd_wilddrawing Report

7points
POST
#6

wd_wilddrawing Report

7points
POST
#7

wd_wilddrawing Report

7points
POST
#8

wd_wilddrawing Report

5points
POST
#9

wd_wilddrawing Report

5points
POST
#10

wd_wilddrawing Report

5points
POST
#11

wd_wilddrawing Report

5points
POST
#12

wd_wilddrawing Report

5points
POST
#13

wd_wilddrawing Report

5points
POST
#14

wd_wilddrawing Report

5points
POST
#15

wd_wilddrawing Report

5points
POST
#16

wd_wilddrawing Report

4points
POST
#17

wd_wilddrawing Report

4points
POST
#18

wd_wilddrawing Report

4points
POST
#19

wd_wilddrawing Report

4points
POST
#20

wd_wilddrawing Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

wd_wilddrawing Report

3points
POST
#22

wd_wilddrawing Report

3points
POST
#23

wd_wilddrawing Report

3points
POST
#24

wd_wilddrawing Report

3points
POST
#25

wd_wilddrawing Report

3points
POST
#26

wd_wilddrawing Report

3points
POST
#27

wd_wilddrawing Report

3points
POST
#28

wd_wilddrawing Report

2points
POST
#29

wd_wilddrawing Report

2points
POST
#30

wd_wilddrawing Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

wd_wilddrawing Report

2points
POST
#32

wd_wilddrawing Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!