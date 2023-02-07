Street art has become increasingly popular in recent years, with cities worldwide recognizing its potential to revitalize neglected urban spaces, as well as to bring new life to old, dull block buildings and transform them into art pieces.

With roots in Bali, Indonesia, and a current base in Athens, Greece, WD (Wild Drawing) has been a prominent street artist since 2000. Known for his unique style and innovative approach, WD has captivated audiences all around the world through his participation in solo and group exhibitions, as well as graffiti and street art festivals in Asia, Europe, and the United States. His work has also been published in international books on street art.

