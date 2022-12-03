Our cultural differences are what make us unique, and they’re what bond us with others alike. What we see as ordinary always depends on people, place, and context and surely it will differ from one person to another.

That becomes super obvious when we leave the comfort of our home behind our back and go on vacation. Ask travelers how often they've been in uncomfortable social situations, had weird conversations, and found themselves strangers in a foreign land, and they will tell numerous stories.

Now this Ask Reddit thread has recently gained a lot of attention, amassing a whopping 28.3k comments and 27.8k upvotes. “What things do Americans like and the rest of the world not so much?” someone asked and people started sharing their own experiences, impressions and stories that show us once again just how relative things can be.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Peanut butter and jelly

FlyBuy3 , Giorgio Trovato Report

13points
POST
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of us were fed this as kids, so it tends to be a comfort food now.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#2

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Flags. So many American flags everywhere.

justmyfakename , Pramod Kotipalli Report

10points
POST
Justme
Justme
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw tons of flags in the UK .. national pride isn’t just an American thing.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much MM-DD-YYYY Date format 😅

javapyscript , Leeloo Thefirst Report

7points
POST
Joe smith
Joe smith
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So everyone else does it wrong 😂

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Opinion signs outside their houses. Like "in this house we support...". I find it weird and unusual.

BittenOnion Report

7points
POST
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a “Love is Love” sign in our yard, but only because a few houses down from us has a sign that’s pretty much the opposite meaning.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Walking inside the house with shoes on.

ignviliam , Sladjana Karvounis Report

7points
POST
Sad Panda
Sad Panda
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please don’t track the outside dirt all over the house!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Garbage Disposals

Just shove that turkey carcass in the disposal and run some warm water behind it

celtic1888 , Max Vakhtbovych Report

6points
POST
Sad Panda
Sad Panda
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can’t put bones, meat, eggshells, or very fibrous fruits and veggies into the disposal. You can break the disposal or damage sewer lines.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#7

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Commercials about pharmaceutical pills. "Ask your doctor about taking xyz... side affects can include (everything).
Wild!

Live_Ad_455 , Melany @ tuinfosalud.com Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much College sports. Particularly football and basketball.

The rest of the world loves soccer, but nobody gives a hoot about it at the university level.

Scrappy_Larue , football wife Report

5points
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shhhh. Don’t tell Texas this, it’ll just make ‘em cry. Lol

0
0points
reply
#9

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much ICE. Filled till the brim before you pour any drink.

locoliga , Truong Dat Report

5points
POST
Joe smith
Joe smith
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It depends on what you're drinking

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Cheerleaders

liebe_rootBete , Rajiv Perera Report

5points
POST
Don't you wish you knew
Don't you wish you knew
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's definitely a sport and takes a lot of athleticism. People train from an early age to be on cheer squads.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much
24 hour stores. I was in Chicago working with a colleague from Switzerland who suddenly realized around midnight that he needed a network cable to configure a mobile router for a job the next morning.

I told him that I'd meet him in the hotel lobby to drive him out to Walmart.

He was happily surprised, as he had forgotten about the US's famous chain of Walmart stores.

botaxel499 , Caique Morais Report

5points
POST
Amy
Amy
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

24-hour Walmarts are not a thing anymore since covid, at least where I live.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Bumper stickers

Back2Bach , Mathias Reding Report

5points
POST
#13

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Biscuits and gravy

WayneH2O , Ray Shrewsberry Report

5points
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you’ll get a bunch of different variations of somebody’s granny made it only a certain way…so that’s how you know it’s authentic! Bacon grease? Sausage? Strong black coffee? Just never say you made it from a powdered mix!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Threatening to press charges on people....

And being suspicious of everyone.

agingercow , Icons8 Team Report

5points
POST
#15

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much

Handicap accessiblity. Old buildings/towns in Europe are nice, if both your legs work.

botaxel499 , AbsolutVision Report

4points
POST
matthew owen
matthew owen
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uk is in Europe and we have plenty of accessibility. It's a good thing.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#16

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much I'd like to say optimism, even if it's blind sometimes. The CAN DO attitude is extremely strong. I would also put belligerence up there for better or worse. That "Get the f**k out of my face, I'm not paying for / doing that" attitude. Whether you actually can or not, the American culture makes you feel like you can really do anything. Again, it's a double edged sword but you'll seldom find an American who's just going to lay down and take someone's s**t or heed someone who says (to your aspirations) "You can't".

facobi8356 , Brooke Cagle Report

4points
POST
#17

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Waffles with chicken

glori-hallelujah , Tim Toomey Report

4points
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh lord yes ! Chicken and waffles so good…you’ll slap yo mama for not making em all the time! Lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Driving everywhere. Anywhere you go, you go in a car.


But I suspect for many, other options are so rare they don't think about them even if they do exist.

MXXIV666 , Aleksandr Popov Report

4points
POST
April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Soooo accurate! I work 50 minutes away from where I live (41 miles). Public transit isn’t an option. Even for close shopping… it’s not an option. The nearest bus line is 4 miles away.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Free soda refills at dine-in places

Lostarchitorture , Francesca Hotchin Report

4points
POST
Susan Reid Smith
Susan Reid Smith
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not? The biggest expense is probably washing the glass.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much My sister is visiting the US from Europe and sent me a picture of a small coke and asked "why is it so big?" I could see old glory flapping in the wind, boys.

botaxel499 , Pixabay Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much

Bankruptcy laws. It's a major reason why America has historically had some of the highest rates of small business growth and entrepreneurship. America is one of the most forgiving countries when it comes to personal and corporate bankruptcy (student loans notwithstanding).

Comparatively, European countries are much more pro-creditor which severely hampers any sort of investment that's even somewhat risky.

facobi8356 , Scott Graham Report

3points
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, at least there are no debtor’s prisons here ….yet!

0
0points
reply
#22

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much imperial units
(edit: fahrenheit aswell as celsius are good for certain scenarios so ill omit the former)

Kirby_zzz , Ag PIC Report

3points
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey I may not know how to use the metric system but I do know those calipers up there will measure the width of a human hair!

0
0points
reply
#23

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much This used to be much more prevalent in the US but food coloring. When I moved from Japan to the US, I was surprised at how colorful their foods were.

These days Americans are now more keen to organic natural stuff so I see it less but it took me a while to realize that blue raspberry is not a real thing.

AwesomeAsian , Viktor Talashuk Report

3points
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blue raspberry otter pops for the win!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much God damn delis. At least out of all the places I’ve traveled to the US by far has the best delis. I don’t know if I can live somewhere without a great Jewish or Italian deli.

facobi8356 , Kyle Mackie Report

3points
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta visit Katz’s Deli in NYC and have pastrami on rye!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Big trucks

paulboyrom , John O'Nolan Report

3points
POST
#26

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much My mother [British] thought casseroles were weird and disgusting. Once her British friend came to visit, and asked that we not go to a restaurant "where all the food is mixed together in an awful jumble."

I love most casseroles.

MazW , sheri silver Report

3points
POST
Jordan Croff
Jordan Croff
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just about anything that requires a recipe is food that's all mixed together. But I guess in the UK all they eat is sausage, beans and potatoes...and sometimes an unseasoned egg.

-3
-3points
reply
#27

Marching bands. If you’d played the flute in a marching band at my school you would have gotten pelters but in the US you can become a state hero.

Fuzzie_Lee Report

3points
POST
#28

Corn dogs?

RScribster Report

3points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG I LOVE CORN DOGS! I used to consider them a luxury because I only ever got to eat them at my grandparents house.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Root beer and ranch dressing. I brought some to Germany and had my friends try it and they said the root beer tasted like medicine. They politely tasted the dressing with a celery and said "hmmm, interesting" but the look on their faces was that it was terrible ha.

nargleflargle , American Heritage Chocolate Report

2points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Root beer, hate it. Ranch, I usually only eat with pizza

-1
-1point
reply
#30

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Free public restrooms. I know they're gross but they are nice to have.

vebidib774 , Sung Jin Cho Report

2points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are public restrooms not free in other countries? I’m genuinely curious

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much
Americanized Chinese food. No one has us beat in that category.,

botaxel499 , Drew Taylor Report

2points
POST
#32

Corn syrup

__Piggy___Smalls__ Report

1point
POST
#33

33 Things Americans Seem To Like, But The Rest Of The World Not So Much Tipping culture.

It's crazy how much people defend an absolutely terrible system.

chewwydraper , Sam Dan Truong Report

0points
POST
Jordan Croff
Jordan Croff
Community Member
48 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

There are people who believe you don't deserve to eat if all you can afford is the meal you're actually charged for.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!