Taste is subjective, there’s no doubt about that. Controversial foods exist, that’s a fact too. Now combine them together, and you see some weird food combos landing in people’s stomachs.

This time, we will narrow down our investigation into American cuisine only (despite the fact all countries have their culinary quirks!) to find out what common eating habits and foods confuse non-Americans. Turns out there are many of them!

From super-size meaty breakfasts to cheese spread, these are the most eyebrow-raising American delicacies people in other countries just can’t fathom.

#1

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Sweet potato and marshmallow casserole. What the actual f**k?

98thRedBalloon , Kevin Lim Report

#2

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Aerosol Cheese. Seriously America, what the f**k?

nicklo2k , Ming Xia Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do I even want to know what that is?

#3

Cookie Dough in a tube, which you guys apparently eat raw, according to the movies. Obviously I have no idea what this stuff tastes like (I can only assume it's awesome), but the concept just seems strange to my Scottish mind.

EDIT Having said that, we consume assorted animal innards, oats and spices in a tube allegedly made from a sheeps bladder (aka haggis), so I admit that we're on pretty shaky ground to be criticising anyone else's eating habits.

anon Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has to be chocolate chip cookie dough not just any cookie dough

#4

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Grits. What the f**k even is grits? It sounds like the most unappetising thing ever. "I had grits for breakfast" WHY ARE YOU EATING TINY ROCKS?

anon , sashafatcat Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like porridge but made with cornmeal. Very cheap and was a staple food fed to African slaves.

#5

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Hersheys chocolate. Honestly tastes like the smell of vomit

Cottonmustard , mjimages Report

Dave Van Beurden
Dave Van Beurden
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it does. it has Butyric acid in it (it was added to make the milk last longer in the olden days), and vomit also has butyric acid. Dairy farms in Europe were closer to the chocolate factories, so there it was not needed. And now they just keep it in as Americans are used to the taste.

#6

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Ranch dressing. Why don't you people want to taste the actual salad you're eating?

tigersmadeofpaper , publicdomainpictures Report

Mia G
Mia G
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not American but I love ranch

#7

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans American bread. I lived in the states for six months. At one point shortly after moving, I bought a loaf of bread and made a sandwich. To my surprise, the bread was so sweet. I told my housemates that I accidentally bought dessert bread, but nope — it was just regular bread in America.

goldboldsold Report

#8

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans The way they eat apple sauce.

Over here in the UK you would have a very small portion of it with some pork. It's just a condiment.

In the US they would pretty much have an entire bowl of the stuff and would just put spoonful after spoonful of it into their mouthes. It's like a snack or a meal itself.

Mac4491 , Amy Ross Report

Toni
Toni
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

interesting. i eat it with pancakes, in yoghurt or with porrdige. never tried sth salty with it yet.

#9

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans I had a friend who would get physically sick at any mention of Hamburger Helper.

As an American, I think he's nuts.

SleeplessStposter , LWYang Report

#10

Processed cheese. There are so many lovely actual cheese, why eat s***ty fake stuff?

Magic_Fred Report

#11

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Mayonnaise on everything but French fries — use butter you savages.

Celeries , Marco Verch Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I have seen a video reel about a lady that loves bread with mayo and tomatoes. Never occured to me to put that on bread

#12

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans I have a British friend who nearly vomited at the smell of Smartfood White Cheddar popcorn.... you know, the kind that comes in the black bag? He said it smells like baby s**t.

sunshine_orchids , Mike Mozart Report

Moomin from Denmark
Moomin from Denmark
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheddar or parmesan on popcorn - smells like baby-sh1t and dirty feet - but tastes absolutely won-der-ful!!!

#13

Boxed macaroni and cheese. My partner is Swiss, and he is appalled by Kraft Mac & Cheese. He could not believe I was looking forward to ingesting orange powder mixed with noodles.

jamonjem Report

Fora Nakit
Fora Nakit
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mac & Cheese is so easy to make from scratch, I could never understand why to buy it as a premade meal made with dubious powder that you need to cook the same amount of time as the original dish.

#14

Granola as a "healthy" breakfast option. It's basically a dessert.

tigersmadeofpaper Report

#15

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans The felt obsession with anything deep-fried is unnerving to me. There's a good few things that are excellent deep-fried, don't get me wrong, but putting literally anything in batter and frying it seems...wrong.

MonolGaming Report

#16

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans The fact that I ordered one pound of corned beef hash, three eight-inch pancakes with butter and maple syrup, four scrambled eggs with ketchup, six strips of bacon, four sausage links, three pieces of toast, and endless coffee for $12 at a diner. That was my breakfast while visiting the states. I love America.

Robxxx , karlos346 Report

#17

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Not exactly *a* food, but breakfasts in general.

When I was there they looked at me like I was a starving child from the woods with my coffee and toast. MY BODY CAN'T DIGEST CHILI CON CARNE IN THE MORNING, I'M SORRY I'M NOT THAT MAGICAL.

BrownieBawse , Rene Schwietzke Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Breakfast is the time of day when people tend to be least adventurous.

#18

Pop tarts, or God forbid microwaving your water when you have a cup of tea

Wild_Hunt Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yes, because hot water made with a kettle and hot water made with a microwave are totally different and immediately discernible. This one is pure british c**p.

#19

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Lobster is not odd in itself, but seeing “lobster mac’n’cheese” was wierd. Where I’m from, lobster is expensive, exclusive, and considered fine dining, and mac’n’cheese does not exist as a dish you can order anywhere. I love pasta, I love cheese, so pasta with cheese is common in my own kitchen, but that is far away from that “fine dining” lobster.

My first time in the states was a trip to NYC. I was pregnant at the time, and that’s probably why I allowed myself to order lobster mac’n’cheese for lunch at a restaurant, against my husbands comments on how it was a shame for the lobster to be served like that ... it was bloody delicious. I still dream about it.

urgh_eightyeight , Sarah Stierch Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I keep wondering if it tastes good but cant seem to pull the trigger on trying it

#20

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Multiple Europeans I've met have been baffled by the popularity of root beer in America. As they say, it tastes like medicine.

PacSan300 , Steven Miller Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They've clearly never tried the British Dandelion and Burdock soda. Tastes like some poisonous potion concocted in the 1800's by a group of hedge witches. Vile.

#21

Not the food but the sheer size of the soft drinks is off putting and I'm from Canada.

farside604 Report

#22

Pumpkin Spice Latte. It was just like REALLY sweet coffee, I didn't get the craze.

TheDoorDoesntWork Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's really popular here (UK), don't care for it myself, but vox populi

#23

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Casseroles made with "cream of" anything soup. Green bean casserole, tuna casserole, mushroom casserole. I know what those Campbells soups are like, we get them over here, and the idea of using them as a constituent ingredient in a main meal makes me shudder just from the idea of the sodium bomb. Especially those casseroles that are suggested to be topped with crushed chips.

Peanut butter and jam (jelly) sandwiches I can get behind. Pumpkin pie was a revelation of awesomeness for a new dimension on what to me is normally a savoury veg. Chicken-fried steak and sausage gravy? Genius.

But the idea of those casseroles make my stomach turn every time.

InquisitorVawn , Phil King Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try the green bean casserole. You will change your mind. The others can be iffy

#24

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans My German brother-in-law lost his mind at the concept of American 'all you can eat' buffets. He was like, 'All of this...all one price? ALL of it?' He was amazed by it.

deleted , Rusty Clark Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hum.. Surprised, not amazed, because the quality is necessarily low.

#25

A friend visited me from Italy and wanted to try Krispy Kreme donuts. He took one bite and said, 'Now I understand why Americans are fat!' He made me take him back twice for more.

rekoja3189 Report

#26

Taco Bell.

They tried to open one over here and it lasted about a week. Don't try to sell Taco Bell to Mexicans. Just don't.

cirquedanslarue Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

genuine question - how you eat hard shell tacos without everything falling out once you bite in it and crash the shell?

#27

When I first moved here a few years back, biscuits and gravy weirded me out the most, but I have grown to enjoy it. Still looks like vomit, though.

tigersmadeofpaper Report

#28

Cornflakes — I'm not a farm animal, damn it. Quit feeding me corn and sugar mulch.

Celeries Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP I agree with, but cornflakes are not confined to the US

#29

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Chicago style deep-dish pizza. Great for the first two bites, but any more than that and I start to feel like my arteries are about to detonate.

ChickenInASuit , Олександр Дячук Report

#30

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans My European family and friends are horrified by Southern grits. I can't even get anyone to try it.

AsLittleThingsGo , Kevin Chan Report

Natalie Cilla
Natalie Cilla
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe stupid but honest question: What is the difference between grits and polenta? Isn’t it cooked ground corn? I’ve never eaten grits but I like polenta - why is grits disgusting?

#31

Not only the unusual combination of peanut butter and jelly, but also the sheer amount of peanut butter that Americans eat.

alext4e3fc38a7 Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yes! exactly my thought! thank you!

#32

American desserts. I lived in the states for three years, and the amount of sugar Americans dump into their desserts is mind-blowing. They were beautiful to look at, but they were sweet as hell.

Ililea Report

#33

high fructose corn syrup.

whitcliffe Report

#34

My japanese roommate screamed when she saw me eating carrots & celery dipped in peanut butter

Calicomonster Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would scream too. I never understood the obsession with peanut butter.

#35

Marshmallows somehow being a spreadable substance.

TheaABrown Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ive never bought it or know anyone who has

#36

Even the basic foods like bread, fruits, spreadable butter and cream taste so.. blargh. So artificial and unfresh.

Da_Panda Report

#37

Anything sandwiched between donuts or assembled and then fried to finish.

BanapplePinana Report

#38

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Those coated hot dogs on sticks. I've seen them in movies, they look really weird.

VeryThoughtfulName , Willis Lam Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Corn dog. A hot dog covered in batter made with cornmeal, but thick so it's almost like corn bread. The UK batters sausages in greasy chip shop batter, the US batters hot dogs in a savoury/sweet corn batter and puts it on a stick.

#39

Waffles with chicken. It just seems so wrong.

iammrsbug Report

Inella‍
Inella‍
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm from America, and I wholeheartedly agree with you, OP

#40

Mixing sweet and salty foods, like honey-baked ham, pineapple on pizza, frosty fries, corn bread, and then pouring super-sweet soda over all your meals as you eat them... Even after 17 years in the states I still can't do it, f***ers drink some kind of flavored soda with everything, but when I order club soda (soda without flavoring) with my meals they all look at me like I just took a p**s in my cup before drinking it....

just_dots Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The combination of sweet and salty foods is great, depending on which kind of food you're combining. Honey and fruits with meat is around for centuries - there are plenty of ancient recipes.

#41

A friend of mine brought back loads of American sweets from holiday. The Hershey's chocolate kisses were one of the worst things I've ever eaten. I thought I was going to be sick.

CiaranBAC Report

#42

At an old job, a German exchange intern asked me "why I drank beer during lunch", told me root beer tasted like cough medicine after I bought him his first one, and then I didn't talk to him ever again because I realized we would never truly understand one another.

Die_Hippie_Scum Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Speaking of cough syrup - for some reason people love cough syrup. Perhaps we got different cough syrup when we were children. Our was red as well, yes, but was totally disgusting.

#43

An overwhelming percentage of espresso-based beverages I have been served in the US have tasted like bitter, burnt a*****e. Commonly at Starbucks but also at smaller coffee houses. I love that Americans are big on drip coffee, I feel like it's underrated and not widely available here.. but you guys need to work on the espresso thing.

Also, last time this thread came up, I listed pumpkin pie and had literally hundreds of angry Americans in my inbox with everything from death threats to their grandmother's secret pie recipe. As an Australian, where we use pumpkin as a vegetable, I've since tried it but it's just weird to me.

deathcabforkatie_ Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe try pumpkin scones (a la Flo Bjelke-Petersen)

#44

My Japanese teacher in high school always has her Japanese exchange students try root beer and they always hate it. Made one cry once because of how awful she thought it was

Lexamus Report

#45

Your Yellow f**ken cheese, that's not cheese!!! you f*****s put it on everything. Im sure i have seen it offered on top of ice cream. of and your coffee sucks as well.... but i love America, its real diverse and a great place for travelling.

Slowestgreyhound Report

#46

Cupcakes. I love the idea of having a cute little muffin-like cake, but then you slap ridiculous amounts of sweet cream on top, that is sticky, way too sweet and is of wierd texture. And on top of that, there is often more cream then cake. That's not a good ratio and it starts sticking to your gums. Very difficult to eat and overall not a pleasent experiance.

EyebrowScar Report

Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Homemade cupcakes are not like this! For some reason, bakeries went insane in the 2010s and started heaping on those massive globs of frosting. It's revolting.

#47

I'm American but no one can pay me to try/eat Spam.

janford Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is surprisingly not bad. I would not eat a giant portion but a piece or two is fine.

#48

That super-sweet iced Tea. Maybe that's just a southern thing though.

iceeee Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sweet tea is southern, but usually they ask if you want normal iced tea or sweet iced tea.

#49

California cheese ist awful. Visconsin cheese is very good, though.

Adolf_Hitler__ Report

#50

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans Met some Swiss guys at a house party after a mutual friends wedding. They couldn't believe that we were all actually drinking out of red Solo cups, it blew their minds. They kept on taking pictures and saying "It's just like the movies!

united-king , cottonbro studio Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with that? We also use single use cups in Greece, only they're white. It saves a lot of washing up after parties!

#51

Beef jerky is too chewy and gives me rotten indigestion.

ChickenInASuit Report

#52

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans As an Australian, I would like to know what in the flying firetruck a "Bloomin' Onion" has to do with anything, let alone the rest of Outback Steakhouse's menu.

upvoter760 , Charlie Anzman Report

Tim Martin
Tim Martin
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also taste completely bland

#53

For me, it's not so much a particular 'American' food that I find bizarre, but rather the portion sizes. I'm Australian, and I was raised to eat everything on my plate. I brought that mentality to the US, and I put on 5 kg in over a month. The portion sizes are obscene. I could hardly finish a meal there without feeling ill from eating to much.

mrphasedance Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many foreign visitors aren't aware of the doggy bag. It is completely common place to not finish your meal and ask the restaurant to box the leftovers for you to take home. When I visit family in the states one restaurant meal is really 2-3 meals.

#54

Deep dish pizza. This creation is not pizza. It is disrespectful to the Italian culture, especially Neapolitans. Deep-dish completely ruins what pizza is meant to be.

emb2019 Report

Tim Martin
Tim Martin
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey - I got your disrespect right here. Why would we care about disrespecting an ice cream flavor.

#55

Mint-flavored candies, like York Peppermint Patties. I live in Japan now, and most people I've met here hate mint-flavored things. I gave one to a friend, and he said it was the grossest thing he's ever had...tasted like eating toothpaste.

tophmcmasterson Report

#56

People Share 69 American Eating Habits And Culinary Preferences That Horrify Non-Americans I can't get over all those weird fusion foods that are so popular in America, like burgers topped with deep-fried mac and cheese for buns, sushi burritos, taco pizza, etc.

hcheesegrater Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never heard of any of these

#57

The way Americans take coffee to-go. My partner's Italian mother absolutely can't get over the idea of seeing people walk around holding coffees. Americans are the only ones who don't enjoy their coffee while seated at a café.

flamants Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No they're not the only ones. Us Greeks do it too.

#58

I'm convinced that the KFC Double-down is the biggest reason people hate America

Party_Magician Report

#59

Not me but we have very good family friends in/from Botswana. My mom tells me that the idea of eating lobster, to them, is disgusting and scary, because they look like scorpions.

dontrain1111 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew an Afghan who married a Philippina. She thought lamb was disgusting, he didn't understand how she could eat insects (prawn). I believe they compromised on fish

#60

Twinkies.

[deleted] Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are other countries so obsessed about twinkies? Ive had maybe 1 twinkie in 15 years.

#61

Canadian here... American soda. You can taste the corn syrup. All of my American friends drink Mexican Coke or that 'throwback' pop with sugar instead of corn syrup.

applecored83 Report

#62

Any kind of cheese in a can

ixtlu Report

#63

Tootsie rolls!

dodontwillwont Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh they are okay. I wouldnt specifically go buy them though

#64

Coke as breakfast drink

LordMarcel Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sometimes do it too. I cannot drink coffee (about a year ago it all started to taste weird to me, any type of coffee, unless it is full of milk and full of sugar to cover the weird taste. so I stopped drinking and tasting anything with coffee), so sometimes when I need a little boost in the morning, I take a glass of coke (without sugar, and I am aware that artificial sweeteners are not so healthier option)

#65

The cereal selection. It's my favorite dessert in America.

mydogcharliebear Report

#66

I don't understand PB&J.

Meeks87 Report

#67

American jam (jelly) doughnuts are filled with strawberry, Aussie ones are filled with Raspberry.

Every thing there is sort of the same, but slightly wrong, like uncanny valley.

CacatuaCacatua Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

? All the ones i get are raspberry or custard. Never seen a strawberry one.

#68

rocky mountain oysters

royal911 Report

Emily Ward
Emily Ward
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#69

The amount of sugar in American cereal. I could never tell if it was a layer of mold or solid sugar on those Froot Loops.

GnomeNipple Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does the diabetic version of food exist there? Genuine question.

