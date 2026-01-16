Sophie Turner’s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For ‘Tomb Raider’ Sparks Mixed Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Turner may be stepping into iconic action hero Lara Croft’s combat boots, but the internet isn’t fully sold yet.

After photos of the 29-year-old actress’ ripped transformation for the upcoming Tomb Raider series dropped online yesterday, January 15, excitement quickly turned into skepticism, as fans questioned whether Turner was the right fit for the legendary adventurer.

Highlights Sophie Turner’s first official look as Lara Croft sparked mixed reactions online, with many critics questioning her casting and comparing her to Angelina Jolie.

Fans slammed the casting choice, with some calling the look a “Halloween cosplay” or “Temu Raider,” while others said they were still excited for the show.

Turner revealed she underwent months of intense physical training for the role, marking a stark contrast from her previous performances, including her time on ‘Game of Thrones.’

“Sophie Turner looks like bad Tomb Raider cosplay,” wrote one social media user.

The first official image of Sophie Turner as the fictional action hero Lara Croft was released yesterday, as production on the series officially began

Sophie Turner smiling in a white outfit while holding an award, highlighting her Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The first look at the Game of Thrones alum in character was shared to announce that the 2026 Prime Video series Tomb Raider has entered active production this month.

For those unfamiliar, Lara Croft is a fictional British archaeologist, treasure hunter, and adventurer known for exploring dangerous ancient ruins and recovering mythical artifacts.

She travels the world in search of “lost” civilizations and legendary relics believed to be myths, such as the Scion of Atlantis and the Dagger of Xian.

Sophie Turner with smokey eye makeup and wavy blonde hair, showcasing her Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider.

Image credits: sophiet

Tweet from Cards and Crypto commenting on Sophie Turner's Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider role, comparing to Angelina Jolie.

Image credits: Memesandcards

Her signature exploits include navigating tombs rigged with lethal traps and solving complex environmental puzzles.

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the new adaptation stars Sophie Turner alongside notable names such as Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs.

Sophie Turner in a ripped Lara Croft outfit with sunglasses and tactical gear, showcasing her Tomb Raider transformation.

Image credits: sophiet

It has also been reported that since production kicked off, the project has been shrouded in extreme secrecy, with facial recognition technology allegedly being used for cast members to even access their scripts.

Amid this, Prime Video released an official image of Sophie photographed as the iconic character by photographer Jay Maidment across its social media platforms.

The Game of Thrones alum’s casting was slammed online, with comments like, “Lara Croft of Winterfell,” while others insisted that “Angelina [Jolie] was best”

Comment discussing Sophie Turner’s ripped Lara Croft transformation sparking mixed reactions and fan excitement.

Text comment saying someone sees Sophie Turner cosplaying as Lara instead of actually being Lara, related to Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider.

The image featured Turner in a green tank top, brown shorts, and “steampunky” red-tinted sunglasses, a look designed to evoke the classic 1990s PlayStation-era Lara Croft.

The actress also shared the image on her personal social media pages, captioning it, “#TombRaider #WardrobeTest.”

As the images circulated widely online, the casting of the Do Revenge star sparked significant debate.

Side-by-side image of Sophie Turner and Lara Croft showcasing the ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider.

Image credits: Crystal Dynamics

Many critics took issue with her appearance and acting history, comparing the first official photos to a “cheap Halloween costume” and even dubbing her “Temu Raider.”

One critic bluntly wrote, “I’m still in disbelief this is actually happening. I thought it would get stuck in development hell and never see the light of the day.”

Side-by-side photos of two women portraying Lara Croft showcasing Sophie Turner's ripped Tomb Raider transformation.

Image credits: MinEffortLive

“An atrocity. 0% interest. That’s not our Lara,” wrote another, while a third added, “Looks like a great cosplay, although this is not Lara Croft.”

“That’s temu lara croft… I can already see it will b*mb, imagine putting someone who can’t act as Lara.”

Sophie shared her first look as the iconic British adventurer on social media, sporting Lara Croft’s signature green tank top and brown shorts

Female action hero holding an ancient artifact with candles in the background, highlighting a Lara Croft transformation.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Some fans argued that Turner did not physically resemble the character, raising concerns about her skin tone, hair color, and overall physique compared to previous portrayals, most notably Angelina Jolie’s.

One person wrote, “No one doing a better job at this role than Angelina Jolie.”

Comment by Brilliance Swan discussing rating change from Mature to Teen in a light blue text box, with reaction icons below.

User comment by Laura Dwarika saying There can only be one!...but ok with a smiling face emoji.

Another commented, “They should get someone who looks like the original .not someone who looks completely opposite.”

A third added, “No one can match Angie’s energy… Of course we all know Angelina is the OG okay.”

The new look surfaced shortly after Sophie opened up about the intense training she underwent to channel Croft’s physicality and fitness demands.

Sophie Turner in a black outfit and sunglasses showcasing her ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider at night.

Image credits: sophiet

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show on January 7, the Joan star shared, “We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week, since February last year of training, so it’s been a lot.”

“It has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape,” Turner said while detailing her rigorous training regimen for the role

Sophie Turner in character showcasing her ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider with a serious expression.

Image credits: HBO Max

“I also realized that it’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

Reflecting on how the role marks a stark contrast to her time as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, Sophie explained, “I was the cool queen who, like, didn’t have to do that. I also just kind of was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating.”

Sophie Turner in a ripped Lara Croft outfit for Tomb Raider posing with guns in multiple action stances against a dark backdrop

Image credits: meekdonald

“So, it’s quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it.”

As for the Tomb Raider series, production is currently taking place on backlot stages, with some filming reportedly underway in Los Angeles.

At the time of writing, the series does not have an official premiere date, but it is currently projected for a late 2026 or early 2027 release.

“Nothing against Sophie but it will always be Angelina Jolie as Lara… No one will top Angelina. At least, unlikely in my lifetime,” reacted one netizen

Sophie Turner in a digital rendition of her ripped Lara Croft transformation from Tomb Raider with short hair and sunglasses.

Image credits: BunsanXBT

Woman dressed as Lara Croft in ripped outfit holding guns, illustrating Sophie Turner's Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider.

Image credits: TheGriftReport

Tweet praising Sophie Turner’s ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider, highlighting a fitter and toned appearance.

Image credits: vivilinsv

Tweet criticizing Sophie Turner’s portrayal in the ripped Lara Croft transformation for the Tomb Raider film.

Image credits: Fairyqueenhihi

Tweet criticizing Sophie Turner's Lara Croft transformation in Tomb Raider for lacking game accuracy and authenticity.

Image credits: JepoBuilds

Tweet discussing Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation for the new Tomb Raider film and comparisons to Angelina Jolie.

Image credits: LevendiPro

Tweet reacting to Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider, calling it cosplay but not Lara Croft.

Image credits: rokajoska

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider, sparking mixed reactions online.

Image credits: BrittanyXVenti

Tweet from Yorch Torch Games expressing disappointment with Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation in Tomb Raider.

Image credits: YorchTorchGames

Twitter post by Max Rovensky reacting to Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider.

Image credits: MaxRovensky

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation in Tomb Raider as unbelievable and like playing dress up.

Image credits: dropgenius

Tweet by Supreme Juice reacting to Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation for Tomb Raider on Prime Video.

Image credits: Juic3God

Tweet from MasteroftheTDS commenting on Sophie Turner’s ripped Lara Croft transformation sparking mixed reactions for Tomb Raider.

Image credits: MasteroftheTDS

User tweet criticizing wardrobe for Sophie Turner's ripped Lara Croft transformation in Tomb Raider, suggesting style improvements.

Image credits: artworkbyjb

Tweet criticizing the new Tomb Raider film's storyline, sparking mixed reactions about Sophie Turner's Lara Croft transformation.

Image credits: meekdonald

