From Amazing To Downright Scary, These 145 Design And Architecture Decisions Are Far From Boring
Bus Stop No 37, Network Of Bus Stations, Tajikistan. Built In The Late 70s
The Hall For Lectures And Cinema Of The Institute Of Scientific And Technical Information, (Aka “Kyiv Flying Saucer”) Kyiv, Ukraine. Built In 1971
Slovak Radio Building, Bratislava, Slovakia, Built Between 1967-1983
Nova Scena Theatre, Prague, Czech Republic. Built Between 1977-1983, Architect Karel Prager
Former Ministry Of Transportation, (Now: Bank Of Georgia) Tbilisi, Georgia, Built In 1974
Monument To The Revolution Of The People Of Moslavina - World War II Memorial. Podgarić, Croatia Unveiled In 1967
House Of Fashion, Belarus, Minsk, Built In 60's-70's
Bridge Of The Slovak National Uprising, Bratislava, Slovakia, Built Between 1967-1972
Cafe In A Railway Station - Pkp Warszawa Powiśle, (Former Ticket Booth) And Main Entrance From The Puma Building; Warsaw, Poland, Designed And Built Between 1954-1963, Architects Arseniusz Romanowicz, Piotr Szymaniak
The Aul Residential Complex, Tole Bi 286/1, Almaty, Kazakhstan Built In Stages Between 1986-2002 Architects: B. Voronin, L. Andreyeva, Yu. Ratushnyi, V. Lepeshov, V. Ve, M.rakhimbayev
Skála Department Store. Székesfehérvár, Hungary Built In 1979
Housing Building On Bobur Street. Tashkent, Uzbekistan Built In 1974
Eastern Gate Of Belgrade, Rudo Buildings, (Istočne Kapije) Belgrade, Serbia, Built In 1976, Architect: Vera Ćirković Engineer: Milutin Jerotijević
Institute Of Organic Chemistry “C. D. Nenitescu”, Romanian Academy, Bucharest, Romania, Built In The 70s
Experimental Residential Building In Bratislava, Slovakia, Built Between 1968-74 Architect Štefan Svetko With J. Hauskrecht
The Former Memorial House Of The Bulgarian Communist Party, (Buzludzha Monument), Shipka Pass, Bulgaria, Built In 1981
Memorial Monument "The Defenders Of Stara Zagora" 1977. Chadir Moghila, Stara Zagora County, Bulgaria
The Monument To Yu.gagarin Moscow. Russia
Sports And Concert Complex, Aka Hamalir Yerevan, Armenia Built Between 1976-84
Monument To The Uprising Of The People Of Kordun And Banija / Spomenik Ustanku Naroda Banije I Korduna Petrovac, Petrova Gora, Croatia Unveiled In 1981
Cafesjian Art Museum - Cascade, Yerevan, Armenia. Design 1975-1980 Built 1985-2000
Entrance To Sevan City. The 70s. Sevan, Armenia
The Unrealized New Shumen City Center With The Post Tower. Bulgaria
The city center project was finished in 1987 and underwent a public discussion with exhibited models for the Shumen. Excavation works started. The Shumen city center should have included an ambitious group of public buildings - a trading house, a concert center, a bank, a post office, a hotel complex, a restaurant and a coffee shop, also underground parking lots, tunnels and squares with fountains.
The New Shumen City Center was built and left in uncompleted state since 1989.
Hotel Salyut. Kyiv, Ukraine. Built Between 1976-1982
Development On Steep Slopes In Nutsubidze Street. Tbilisi, Georgia. Built Between 1974-1976
One Of The Two Halls Of Parting, Memory Park (Kyiv/Kiev) Ukraine. Built 1968–1981
The Former Wedding Cathedral, (It Was Used As A Private House, Now Event Place) Tbilisi, Georgia, Built In 1985
Stone Flower, Croatia
The Monument To 1300 Years Of Bulgaria
Bas Relief Sculptural Frieze On The Facade Of The Institute Of Communications. Yerevan, Armenia. (70s)
Monument To The Conquerors Of Space Moscow, 1964
Any Thoughts ? What's The First Thing On Your Mind When You See A Picture?
This Street Lamp In Wroclaw, Poland
Ostankino Tower, The Base Detail Moscow, Russia Built Between 1963 -1967 Structural Engineer Nikolai Nikitin
Biotürme, Part Of Former Lauchhammer Coking Plant, (Decontamination Towers/Gdr-Heavy Industry.) Lauchhammer, 1957
'alfa' Retail And Office Complex, Poznan, Poland, Built Between 1963-72. Architect: Jerzy Lisniewicz
Apartment Building On Karowa Street, Warsaw, Poland Built In 1978
State University Campus Dormitory, Tbilisi, Georgia, Built In 1966
Pantheon To The Heroes In The Serbo-Bulgarian War, Gurgulyat, Bulgaria, Built In 1985
Residential Building - Bolshaya Tulskaya, (The Ship) Moscow, Russia, Design/Built: 1970-1986
Lviv Bus Terminal Stryiska 109, Lviv, Ukraine Built In 1980
Monument On Freedom Hill By Janez Lenassi In Ilirska Bistrica, Republic Of Slovenia, 1965
Hotel Traian (Now: Hotel Roman). Built 1974-76
The hotel complex includes a museum entitled "Imperial Roman Thermal Baths" and functional Austrian Imperial Baths built in the 1850s on the roman thermal baths ruins, both located in the lower levels of the hotel. Baile Herculane, România
Nstitute Of Robotics And Technical Cybernetics, Saint Petersburg, Russia, Built Between 1973-1986
Ilinden / Makedonium - A Monument Dedicated To The Fighters And Revolutionaries Who Participated In The Ilinden Uprising Of 1903
As well as soldiers-partisans of the Macedonia National Liberation Struggle 1941-1944.
Kruševo, North Macedonia
Built in 1974
House 41 & The 1970s Hotel National, Chisinau, Moldova. Designed By Gorbuntsov & Shalagynov
One Of Three Apartment Buildings In Vojvode Stepe Bd. Belgrade, Serbia Built In 1973
The National "Khabar" Television Studios And Administrative Offices. Almaty, Kazakhstan, Built In 1983
The building is called "Sosulka" (meaning icicle) in the urban language due to the prefabricated elements hanging from the roof, these being created in the spirit of Islamic architecture.
Yu. A. Gagarin” Youth Center, Chisinau, Moldova. Built In 1972
Development On Novy Arbat Street, Moscow, Russia. Built 1962-1968
Concrete Toboggan Slide - Playground Floreasca. Floreasca Development. Bucharest, Romania. Built In 1959-1960
Palace Of Weddings, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Built In 1987
Blok 28 - Residential Complex Aka "Televizorke" Belgrade, Serbia Built In 1970-1974
Few Of The Many Imposing Statues Located In The Center Of The Monument To 1300 Years Of Bulgaria
T Lamela Bilding - Block 61. Belgrade, Serbia, The 1970s
Miljevina Motel, Miljevina, Foca Municipality Bosnia And Herzegovina. Built In The 70s
Hotel Forum (Not In Use) Krakow, Poland, Built Between 1978-1989
Former Restaurant "Noroc", Now: "Guguta" Cafe "Ştefan Cel Mare" City Park, Chisinau, Republic Of Moldova, Built In 60-S
Ferant Garden Residential Quarter Ljubljana, Slovenia, Built In 1975
Karaburma Housing Tower Building. Belgrade, Serbia Built In: 1963
The Immaculate Conception Roman-Catholic Church. Orșova, România. Built Between 1972-1976
Hotel “Cosmos" Moscow, Russia, Built In 1979
Sanatorium Rīgas Jūrmala (Now:“Baltic Beach Hotel”) Jūrmala, Latvia, Built In 1981
National Library Building. Pristina, Kosovo Built In 1982
The Monument To 1300 Years Of Bulgaria
The Former Memorial House Of The Bulgarian Communist Party, (Buzludzha Monument), Shipka Pass, Bulgaria, Built In 1981
Haludovo Resort, Malinska, Croatia, Built In 1972
Block Of Flats, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Built In The 80s Architect Victor Breusenko
Metro Station Lenin Square (Today: Republic Square Metro Station) Yerevan, Armenia Built In 1981
The Vukovar Water Tower Vukovar, Croatia, 1963 To 1968
Ddr Pankow/East Berlin Swimming Pools During Late 1960s
Canteen For The House Of Recreation For The Writers’ Union Of Armenia Sevan Lake, Armenia, Built In 1967
Upper And Lower Cable Car Stations, Park "Butoias" Chisinau, Moldova, Built Between 1986
Livezeni Coal Mine ( Mina Livezeni - E.m. Livezeni)
One of the largest underground mining exploitation in Romania located in Petroşani - one of six cities in the Jiu Valley mining exploitation region of Hunedoara County.
It was built in 1980.