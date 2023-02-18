#1 Bus Stop No 37, Network Of Bus Stations, Tajikistan. Built In The Late 70s

#2 The Hall For Lectures And Cinema Of The Institute Of Scientific And Technical Information, (Aka “Kyiv Flying Saucer”) Kyiv, Ukraine. Built In 1971

#3 Slovak Radio Building, Bratislava, Slovakia, Built Between 1967-1983

#4 Nova Scena Theatre, Prague, Czech Republic. Built Between 1977-1983, Architect Karel Prager

#5 Former Ministry Of Transportation, (Now: Bank Of Georgia) Tbilisi, Georgia, Built In 1974

#6 Monument To The Revolution Of The People Of Moslavina - World War II Memorial. Podgarić, Croatia Unveiled In 1967

#7 House Of Fashion, Belarus, Minsk, Built In 60's-70's

#8 Bridge Of The Slovak National Uprising, Bratislava, Slovakia, Built Between 1967-1972

#9 Cafe In A Railway Station - Pkp Warszawa Powiśle, (Former Ticket Booth) And Main Entrance From The Puma Building; Warsaw, Poland, Designed And Built Between 1954-1963, Architects Arseniusz Romanowicz, Piotr Szymaniak

#10 The Aul Residential Complex, Tole Bi 286/1, Almaty, Kazakhstan Built In Stages Between 1986-2002 Architects: B. Voronin, L. Andreyeva, Yu. Ratushnyi, V. Lepeshov, V. Ve, M.rakhimbayev

#11 Skála Department Store. Székesfehérvár, Hungary Built In 1979

#12 Housing Building On Bobur Street. Tashkent, Uzbekistan Built In 1974

#13 Eastern Gate Of Belgrade, Rudo Buildings, (Istočne Kapije) Belgrade, Serbia, Built In 1976, Architect: Vera Ćirković Engineer: Milutin Jerotijević

#14 Institute Of Organic Chemistry “C. D. Nenitescu”, Romanian Academy, Bucharest, Romania, Built In The 70s

#15 Experimental Residential Building In Bratislava, Slovakia, Built Between 1968-74 Architect Štefan Svetko With J. Hauskrecht

#16 The Former Memorial House Of The Bulgarian Communist Party, (Buzludzha Monument), Shipka Pass, Bulgaria, Built In 1981

#17 Memorial Monument "The Defenders Of Stara Zagora" 1977. Chadir Moghila, Stara Zagora County, Bulgaria

#18 The Monument To Yu.gagarin Moscow. Russia

#19 Sports And Concert Complex, Aka Hamalir Yerevan, Armenia Built Between 1976-84

#20 Monument To The Uprising Of The People Of Kordun And Banija / Spomenik Ustanku Naroda Banije I Korduna Petrovac, Petrova Gora, Croatia Unveiled In 1981

#21 Cafesjian Art Museum - Cascade, Yerevan, Armenia. Design 1975-1980 Built 1985-2000

#22 Entrance To Sevan City. The 70s. Sevan, Armenia

#23 The Unrealized New Shumen City Center With The Post Tower. Bulgaria The city center project was finished in 1987 and underwent a public discussion with exhibited models for the Shumen. Excavation works started. The Shumen city center should have included an ambitious group of public buildings - a trading house, a concert center, a bank, a post office, a hotel complex, a restaurant and a coffee shop, also underground parking lots, tunnels and squares with fountains.

The New Shumen City Center was built and left in uncompleted state since 1989.

#24 Hotel Salyut. Kyiv, Ukraine. Built Between 1976-1982

#25 Development On Steep Slopes In Nutsubidze Street. Tbilisi, Georgia. Built Between 1974-1976

#26 One Of The Two Halls Of Parting, Memory Park (Kyiv/Kiev) Ukraine. Built 1968–1981

#27 The Former Wedding Cathedral, (It Was Used As A Private House, Now Event Place) Tbilisi, Georgia, Built In 1985

#28 Stone Flower, Croatia

#29 The Monument To 1300 Years Of Bulgaria

#30 Bas Relief Sculptural Frieze On The Facade Of The Institute Of Communications. Yerevan, Armenia. (70s)

#31 Monument To The Conquerors Of Space Moscow, 1964

#33 This Street Lamp In Wroclaw, Poland

#34 Ostankino Tower, The Base Detail Moscow, Russia Built Between 1963 -1967 Structural Engineer Nikolai Nikitin

#35 Biotürme, Part Of Former Lauchhammer Coking Plant, (Decontamination Towers/Gdr-Heavy Industry.) Lauchhammer, 1957

#36 'alfa' Retail And Office Complex, Poznan, Poland, Built Between 1963-72. Architect: Jerzy Lisniewicz

#37 Apartment Building On Karowa Street, Warsaw, Poland Built In 1978

#38 State University Campus Dormitory, Tbilisi, Georgia, Built In 1966

#39 Pantheon To The Heroes In The Serbo-Bulgarian War, Gurgulyat, Bulgaria, Built In 1985

#40 Residential Building - Bolshaya Tulskaya, (The Ship) Moscow, Russia, Design/Built: 1970-1986

#41 Lviv Bus Terminal Stryiska 109, Lviv, Ukraine Built In 1980

#42 Monument On Freedom Hill By Janez Lenassi In Ilirska Bistrica, Republic Of Slovenia, 1965

#43 Hotel Traian (Now: Hotel Roman). Built 1974-76 The hotel complex includes a museum entitled "Imperial Roman Thermal Baths" and functional Austrian Imperial Baths built in the 1850s on the roman thermal baths ruins, both located in the lower levels of the hotel. Baile Herculane, România

#44 Nstitute Of Robotics And Technical Cybernetics, Saint Petersburg, Russia, Built Between 1973-1986

#45 Ilinden / Makedonium - A Monument Dedicated To The Fighters And Revolutionaries Who Participated In The Ilinden Uprising Of 1903 As well as soldiers-partisans of the Macedonia National Liberation Struggle 1941-1944.

Kruševo, North Macedonia

Built in 1974

#46 House 41 & The 1970s Hotel National, Chisinau, Moldova. Designed By Gorbuntsov & Shalagynov

#47 One Of Three Apartment Buildings In Vojvode Stepe Bd. Belgrade, Serbia Built In 1973

#48 The National "Khabar" Television Studios And Administrative Offices. Almaty, Kazakhstan, Built In 1983 The building is called "Sosulka" (meaning icicle) in the urban language due to the prefabricated elements hanging from the roof, these being created in the spirit of Islamic architecture.

#49 Yu. A. Gagarin” Youth Center, Chisinau, Moldova. Built In 1972

#50 Development On Novy Arbat Street, Moscow, Russia. Built 1962-1968

#51 Concrete Toboggan Slide - Playground Floreasca. Floreasca Development. Bucharest, Romania. Built In 1959-1960

#52 Palace Of Weddings, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Built In 1987

#53 Blok 28 - Residential Complex Aka "Televizorke" Belgrade, Serbia Built In 1970-1974

#54 Few Of The Many Imposing Statues Located In The Center Of The Monument To 1300 Years Of Bulgaria

#55 T Lamela Bilding - Block 61. Belgrade, Serbia, The 1970s

#56 Miljevina Motel, Miljevina, Foca Municipality Bosnia And Herzegovina. Built In The 70s

#57 Hotel Forum (Not In Use) Krakow, Poland, Built Between 1978-1989

#58 Former Restaurant "Noroc", Now: "Guguta" Cafe "Ştefan Cel Mare" City Park, Chisinau, Republic Of Moldova, Built In 60-S

#59 Ferant Garden Residential Quarter Ljubljana, Slovenia, Built In 1975

#60 Karaburma Housing Tower Building. Belgrade, Serbia Built In: 1963

#61 The Immaculate Conception Roman-Catholic Church. Orșova, România. Built Between 1972-1976

#62 Hotel “Cosmos" Moscow, Russia, Built In 1979

#63 Sanatorium Rīgas Jūrmala (Now:“Baltic Beach Hotel”) Jūrmala, Latvia, Built In 1981

#64 National Library Building. Pristina, Kosovo Built In 1982

#65 The Monument To 1300 Years Of Bulgaria

#67 Haludovo Resort, Malinska, Croatia, Built In 1972

#68 Block Of Flats, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Built In The 80s Architect Victor Breusenko

#69 Metro Station Lenin Square (Today: Republic Square Metro Station) Yerevan, Armenia Built In 1981

#70 The Vukovar Water Tower Vukovar, Croatia, 1963 To 1968

#71 Ddr Pankow/East Berlin Swimming Pools During Late 1960s

#72 Canteen For The House Of Recreation For The Writers’ Union Of Armenia Sevan Lake, Armenia, Built In 1967

#73 Upper And Lower Cable Car Stations, Park "Butoias" Chisinau, Moldova, Built Between 1986

#74 Livezeni Coal Mine ( Mina Livezeni - E.m. Livezeni) One of the largest underground mining exploitation in Romania located in Petroşani - one of six cities in the Jiu Valley mining exploitation region of Hunedoara County.

It was built in 1980.

#75 C.e.t. Sud Power Station, Bucharest,romania Built In 1963

#76 Institute For Studies And Power Engineering Building, Bucharest, Romania. Built In The 70s

#77 Winery Laboratory And Production Building Of "Yaloveni" Research And Production Association, Moldova Construction Began In 80s

#78 Tower Bloks 67-68, (Modified Type Series Bs-69-Sf-Ud) Druzhba 1 Development, Iskar District Sofia, Bulgaria Built Between 1977-1983

#79 National Library Building. Pristina, Kosovo Built In 1982

#80 Hotel Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Built In 1974

#81 Development On Kozia Street, Warsaw, Poland, Built In 1978

