Have you ever wanted to live in a small town? While some people love the hustle and bustle of a big city and others prefer the rural quiet, there are some who like it right in the middle. And if you are one of those people, you probably have searched for the smallest town in the world at least once in your life.

It is a common misconception that the Vatican City population, due to its incredibly small size, gives it the status of the smallest city in the world. The fact is that there are towns with a much smaller population, and the Vatican is not the smallest city on the planet, though it is undoubtedly one of the runner-ups.

If you are considering relocating to a small city, there is something you should bear in mind. While life in a metropolis has become somewhat similar across the world, the experience of living in the smallest town in America may greatly vary from that in Europe or Asia. The idea of a small town population can also be very different from country to country.

If the question “What is the smallest city in the world?” tickles your curiosity, scroll down to take a look at some of the smallest cities around the globe. Vote for the ones you’d like to spend some time in, and if you have any experience living in a small city, tell us all about it in the comments.