There are a number of personal stories that people have shared on the internet. And for those looking for more, you don’t have to look too far. User hoeka_mos decided to ask a question on the AskReddit group — “Partners of sleep-talkers or sleepwalkers, what gems have you to share?” Besides the answers to this question, other people shared them on other sites. Upvote the stories that made you chuckle. If you have your own stories to share, do so in the comments below.

One of the strange stories about a sleepwalking person is the one that involved a vegetarian. They don’t eat meat when they are awake, but their body has other thoughts. User Gem_In_Eye shared a story about his roommate. The vegetarian roommate sleepwalked right to the fridge and ate half of a steak. However, some funny stories might make you think you sleepwalk too. Some people have said that they spilled water on their boyfriends or just walked straight into a door, hands full of clothes. These stories might be too cringe to hear when you are awake, but for the pals around you — it’s just funny.

Think about how many sleepwalking stories you missed out on because you were asleep. The journey your body took, awkward and funny, and how other people reacted, not knowing you were dreaming your seventh dream. It’s a strange experience that only a handful of people can enjoy. Yet the stories they come out with range from funny to plain strange. These stories help us pinpoint sleepwalking causes and show us how everyone acts differently when they unknowingly walk through their house.

#1 "My aunt likes to tell the story about her and my cousin sharing a hotel room one time. My aunt woke up having to pee, and found my cousin sitting up in bed with her arms folded across her abdomen, kind of rocking back and forth and giggling quietly. When my aunt asked her what she was doing, my cousin said, “I’m holding a baby and it has an adult smile!”



I found this story deeply unsettling."

#2 "My boyfriend once blurted out “you’re putting BREAD in my ears” in his sleep, mumbled something unintelligible and then followed up with “and I’m becoming a SANDWICH”. Still makes me laugh whenever i remember."

#3 "He started shouting that he couldn’t feel his left arm. I pointed out he was pinching his pillow, not his arm. He then freaked out that he had lost his arm. I pointed out his arm was UNDER his pillow. He said ok and started snoring. It took me another hour to get back to sleep. He didn’t wake up at all."

#4 "My girlfriend was sleep working one night.

Her: "Can we get that done this week?"

Me: "Huh?"

Her: "Can we get that done this week?"

Me: "Sorry?"

Her: "Can we get that done this week please?"

Me: "Ok."

Her: "Thanks.""

#5 "My wife started screaming one night that she was lost in the local grocery store. And that no matter where she went she couldn't find her way out. I asked her has she tried checking out at the cash registers? She then looked at me and said in her most sincere voice, "that's why you are the smartest person I know." And she rolled over and fell back asleep."

#6 "My wife was mumbling a lot and suddenly shouted "DONKEY KICK!" as she kicked me in my shin, so that was fun."

#7 "This actually happened last night, my fiance started talking to me like we had never met before and after a minute I realized that she was dreaming about our first date. It was really wholesome and I was surprised at how much detail she remembers."

#8 "Roommate freshman year of college was a sleepwalker/sleeptalker. We were in the freshman dorms, small little room. I woke up one night and saw him sitting straight up on the side of the bed just staring at me (eyes fully open) just talking gibberish about golf. He was going on about Phil Mickelson or some sh*t. Have to be honest, it was creepy as all hell because he was staring directly into my eyes. Next morning, I told him about it and he just laughed and said, sorry, I tend to do that from time to time."

#9 "I'd be the king of Monaco! My wife said this one night out of nowhere. The funniest part was her tone of voice,proud and assertive, like she was really sure of her claim to the throne. Anyway, the joke's on her, Monaco is a principality."

#10 "Ex-roommate talked in his sleep. Once, he cried out, "NO GANDALF!""

#11 "When I was a child about 5 years old, I was sleeping in my parents bed for some reason (probably a storm). Mom was awake, dad and I were asleep. Suddenly my father and I have this cross-sleep conversation while my mom lays between us, quietly freaked out:



"Dad, you better not take my toys!" I mutter angrily.



"Ok, I won't" my father responds.



"Don't even touch them."



"Ok."



Not particularly scintillating conversation, but notable for the fact that were both asleep and still responding to each other. It was like making Alexa and Siri talk to each other lol."

#12 "We were freshly married and living overseas. My husband hadn’t had much sleep the nights before, which usually enhances any sleep talking. It was hot in our room. My husband mumbled something which I didn’t quite catch. I asked him to repeat it. He got up, opened the bedroom window and said very pointedly “Air flow, B*tch!” then laid back down, completely asleep. Now, my husband has never, not once, ever called me a name or even raised his voice to me, so this is particularly hilarious."

#13 "My grandfather was a hard sleep talker, my grandmother has a funny story.



One day my grandfather while sleeping was saying "do I punch this **shole" my grandmother replayed yeah punch him then my grandfather in his sleep punched her."

#14 "Sigh; my boyfriend either recites postcodes (delivery driver) or calls the dog in his sleep. So either he is mad no one is responding to his postcode nonsense or I get a flying 30kg dog to my body."

#15 "Not my partner, but my mom.



She talks and moves a lot during the night. Last week she started running while laying down (yes, just like dogs do) and also screaming “get out of the way, get out of the way!”.



I woke up in the other room to the sound of my dad first wondering what the f*ck was going on and then laughing his ass off when he was telling me what had just happened."

#16 "My brother did that in the middle of the night. He would get up, go into the living room, say some nonsense sh*t to our parents and go back to bed. It was actually pretty creepy the first times, because he was like: “They ARE in the walls. THEY ARE!”

#17 "My girl woke up one night and said "Did you find your rocks?" and I asked her what she was talking about and she said "I don't know, I'm just trying to make conversation." and promptly went back to sleep.



She has no recollection of this."

#18 "Husband woke up in the morning and told me about a crazy dream he had: we were hosting a party and he was serving cookies. He was upset that nobody was eating them. When we went downstairs, we discovered a full plate of cookies sitting on our dining table."

#19 "When my girlfriend and I started dating she told me that she’s been told she talks in her sleep from time to time, and unfortunately has nightmares fairly often. One of the first nights we spent together she wakes up at 2am and sits up super fast. It wakes me up and I look over only to hear her quickly say, “Pizza. Order a pizza,” then lie back down and start snoring within a minute. God I love that woman lmao."

#20 "My Mrs called me a wriggly little enzyme while she w sleeping. I've never ever heard her use that word before."

#21 "I've been told that, as a child, my father would regularly sleepwalk into his dad's bedroom and urinate in his work shoes."

#22 "Not my partner, but my younger brother and I used to share a room and used bunkbeds. One night I heard him mumble.



"I don't create the weather, I just predict it.""

#23 "Some day, idk when, I Just sleepwalked over to the fridge, took Out an whole *ss Chicken and threw it down the balcony where it nearly knocked of somebody down there."

#24 "My uncle sometimes randomly talks Japanese in his sleep. He is white and from Wisconsin and has only rewatched a couple of animes."

#25 "My girlfriend sleeptalks and this one time she yelled at me about how "you know how like the water bottle lid screws down"."

#26 "My husband once randomly blurted out "bread for the ducks!" and just got up out of bed and went downstairs before curling back up on the sofa.



He woke up so confused the next morning. He was convinced we'd had an argument he'd forgotten."

#27 "Fantastic sleep songs with lyrics which are utterly bizarre. My two absolute favourites have been.



"Oh whoa whoa, it's a corner cat."



"Obey my rules, an' you'll always be, a country cowboy" - repeated about 5 times and finished with a "yeaaahhhh.""

#28 "I'm the sleep talker.



A long while back my fiancee was working a job where she didn't get home until after midnight.



She came home one night, and was leaning over the table on my said of the bed.



She swears up and down that I looked up at her, smacked her on the top of the head, and when she asked what the hell that I told her I was checking to see if she was a ghost.



Now, I do remember having a dream like this, but in my dream my hand did go through her head, proving she was a ghost."

#29 "I have had funnier experiences than this one, but cannot remember exactly what was said... most recently, though:



My boyfriend scoots over to me to big spoon/little spoon, and I snuggle in, thinking that’s all it was, then he gets real close to my ear and whispers, “Just so you know, there’s something in the closet. Like a... a cartoon turtle.” I did my best not to bust out laughing and just said, “Ok honey!” When he woke up, he had no memory of it whatsoever, of course!"

#30 "He got up, went into the kitchen and ate one bite of a mini pecan pie - no fork, just a straight bite - then apparently remembered he hates pecan pie and left it stacked neatly on the little box.



Another time he sat up and stared straight ahead at the wall, didn't respond to me asking what was wrong. He stood up, walked into the wall, then stood there like he was contemplating the barrier. He just backed up exactly as he came, sat down and swung back into bed like nothing happened. That was creepy."

#31 "My mom sleepwalks sometimes. When she was in the middle of her residency, she came into my room in the middle of the night and sharply asked, "Did you give {patient} her dose of {medication} like I asked you to 15 minutes ago?"



I groggily replied, "Who? Wha?"



She just huffed and said, "Well I guess that answers my question." Before turning around and leaving. (without closing the door of course)



She didn't remember a thing about it the next morning."

#32 "Years ago, my wife was mumbling in her sleep and seemed a bit upset. I wanted to comfort her, without waking her up too much, so I said, "Honey, you're fine. Do you know where you are?"



She slugged me in the arm, and said "I'm in place where punch buggies are seen first." She then rolled over and muttered to herself, "chugga-chugga-chugga-buggy", and went back to sleep.



She didn't remember a think the next morning."

#33 "My wife will tell me the next day when I do this.



Her favourite story to tell is that she woke up in the middle of the night to find me slowly walking out of our bedroom. Wife: “Are you ok? What are you doing?” Me: “There’s somebody downstairs in the kitchen, unrolling the tinfoil” Wife: “Ooooo-Kay. What’s your plan?” Me: “I’m going to stop them” Wife: “Shall we get a bit more sleep then both go down together?” Me: “Ok”.



And I went back to bed.



Subsequent investigations found a small plastic bag on the floor, near my head, being rustled by the movement of the curtain, the window being open."

#34 "My mum jumped my dad, because in her dream he was a thief that stole an old lady out of the hospital, so she had to catch him."

#35 "After watching the Lego movie I really got into the Batman franchise - the comics, the movies, everything. This rather peeved my boyfriend.



It peeved him so much in fact that one night, while he was sleeping with his back to me, in a split second he sat bolt upright, turned to me and yelled "F*CK BATMAN!" right in my face. He them immediately slumped back down and continued snoring."

#36 "As an annoying little brother, my sister often shouts at me in her sleep. It's hilarious. It's usually something to do with me irritating her. The thing is, I am also a sleep talker. I have yet to find out if we ever had a shouting contest in our sleep."

#37 "I worked with my girlfriend at McDonald’s. She’s woken up asking me to drop some more fries, tell me we’re out of apple pies so don’t ring them up, make sure the sign light is on, you name it. She’ll sit up for this sometimes, never seen her walk.



I usually just say yes ma’am, will do. because she’s the boss. And she goes right back to sleep. Doesn’t remember a thing in the morning. Price of being ground to the bone at that place. I have dreams about it myself, I don’t think I sleep talk though."

#38 "Just last night my husband sat up like a bullet and began searching for his watch. He found it and declared, “We shall call it Pumpkintown!” He hands me the watch like an award and shakes my hand and says that he is the Mayor of Pumpkintown. Then I said Oooh thank you Mayor! He next layed down smiling from ear to ear. I ask “Were you recently elected?” He says “Yes! Yes!” And nods his head emphatically. He then puts his watch on. I ask him way. He says “I always need to know the time here ‘cause I’m the mayor!” He is so proud to be Mayor that for the rest of the night he says it periodically. The next day he remembers nothing."

#39 "Not my current partner but my ex-boyfriend sometimes talks in his sleep and the funniest story was this one time i was still up reading a book and i hadn't noticed that he was already asleep next to me. Suddenly he bursts out " Will you just give me the f*cking yogurt already, Shannon!?" in a flawless british accent and scares the sh*t out of me.



We're both german and none of our first languages include English. We didn't know a Shannon. He's lactose-intolerant."

#40 "While I was asleep with my now ex boyfriend, I woke up to him sitting up in bed. I tapped him on the shoulder and he didn’t move, so I sat up to figure out what he was doing. I noticed his hands were moving and he was whispering some definitely non-English phrases??? I couldn’t get his attention for the life of me and I was getting worried after a minute or two had passed. He suddenly froze, got super stiff, and just collapsed in bed, half over top of me.



I started sobbing out of confusion and just exhaustion. He woke up a few seconds later and asked me what was wrong. Trying to explain “you were summoning Satan in your sleep” was a battle."

#41 "Husband sits up. “Oh no. Oh no. Babe. We have to go. WE HAVE TO GO. THERE IS A MONSTER TRYING TO ATTACK US.”



“No there isn’t.” I say.



“Then what do you call THAT?!” He says, dramatically pointed to an empty wall.



I looked at him and said, “not a monster.”"

#42 "Apparently I sleep talk sometimes, the one my fiancé will never let me forget is when I sat upright and looked towards the corner of the room and told him someone was watching us, then lay back down."

#43 "Not a partner but in military training and school I often took the night shift for guard duty. The amount of sleepwalkers and talkers is way f*cking higher than I expected. It is straight creepy when you have to walk down the halls with a covered flashlight listening to big-*ss grown men mumbling and lashing out in their sleep.



What takes the cake though is often sleepwalkers will just kinda stop randomly. So you'll be walking along in the pitch-black darkness and suddenly there is just a f*cking dude standing there. Eyes generally closed, or worse... open, just kinda listing to the side or leaning against a bedpost or wall. After I'd suppress all the swear words I was about to yell out; nothing much to do but kinda prod them along back to their bed. For all the randomness that is being part of the military, I really didn't expect one of my jobs to be gently tucking my fellow soldiers back into their beds."

#44 "My GF does a bit of sleep-talking. I mentioned a sheep character from Animal Crossing (Dom) and she sounded like she was about to cry saying "he doesn't have hands". (Which, to be fair, he doesn't)."

#45 "One night, my boyfriend woke me up in the middle of the night, tapping me on my shoulder. He put his finger on his mouth, whispered "shush" to me, then pointed at the door and told me "I can hear something, don't move". Predictably, I nearly sh*t my pants. All the worst possible scenarios crossed my mind, and the moment of silence after he shushed me felt like hours. Then, he started waving his hands and talking about tetris, 'the twirlies' (idk), and making sure we don't align... And that's how I learnt my boyfriend talks in his sleep."

#46 "He farted very loudly and proceeded to say, “you got the wrong guy”."

#47 "Not a partner but...1 o'clock in the morning I got a phone call from my friend in the next street. My 6 year old daughter had just knocked on her door and then walked in mumbling about not being able to do her sums! I raced up there and walked home with her, put her back to bed and she didn't wake up or remember a thing the next day.By the next night our house was like Fort Knox!!!"

#48 "My ex used to sometimes talk in her sleep and one night I was up really late and was really high just watching TV and I heard her say, very clearly to me,



"Let's get McDonald's."



I thought to myself that it was a great idea, so I got up and started getting dressed. After I was done I went back to wake her and she was out. I shook her a couple of times and said, "Let's go, I'm ready." She finally woke up and said, "What? No, it's late go to bed."



I was so disappointed because I totally thought she wanted to go and I was too high to drive, so I had to get undressed again and go back to bed. Looking back, I totally should have known that was just her talking in her sleep, but I was so high I did not want to accept that as the reality and chose to believe I was gonna get some McDonald's."

#49 "So this one time while my s/o was sleeping, she randomly reaches over and starts to pet my leg softly. When I ask her what she’s doing she looks at me like I’m stupid and says “what does it look like? I’m petting this fluffy baby penguin.” Then pauses for a second, pats my leg again and blurts our “Wait this isn’t a penguin!” I have never laughed so hard over someone talking in their sleep."

#50 "Apparently, very early in our relationship, my wife said I suddenly sat bolt upright, swept my arm around, knocking everything off the bedside table, screaming, “Evil baby, have to k*ll it!” She always brings it up to new people we meet."

#51 "Not my partner, but my younger brother says the most ridiculous stuff. One time he said “get off my treasure” in a pirate voice. Another time he said “get your hands off my fish.”"

#52 "My ex-husband talked in his sleep every night. Our daughter began babbling in her sleep as a baby and still talks in her sleep pretty much every night. Occasionally they yell out. One night when I was still with my ex, I was right on the edge of falling asleep. He yelled out so loudly CHICKEN SANDWICH!!! and scared me half to death."

#53 "My 6'11 brother came running down the stairs having a full on panick attack about spiders. His eyes were shut the entire time and he fell asleep on the chair afterwards."

#54 "My boyfriend is bilingual and sometimes I catch him sleep talking in Punjabi, I’ve never heard him sleep talking in English.



"He also once punched me in the middle of my spine while fully asleep. When he woke up he claims in his dream he was giving him mum CPR...



He sometimes also suffers from night terrors. It happened often when we first started dating (almost every time he slept or napped) but it hasn’t happened for probably over a year. It happened like two nights ago where he just started screaming like a banshee in his sleep. It was wild and terrifying."