Woman Jumps To Conclusions After Seeing Brother-In-Law Serve Her Sister Tiny Portions Of Food

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have our quirks when it comes to food. My partner, for example, absolutely hates tomatoes and onions and avoids them at all costs. He will, however, dip his french fries into ketchup. I, on the other hand, am not picky at all and will eat basically anything, as long as it’s plant-based. But I’ve never been a fan of ketchup and always skip it, despite the fact that I love tomatoes.

As peculiar as someone’s food preferences may be, as long as they’re eating a healthy diet and getting enough calories, it’s important not to judge loved ones for their quirks. That’s why one man has accepted that serving his wife a small first portion of food is the best way to go. But when his sister-in-law noticed this, she decided to stir up some drama. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This man’s wife has a very specific way that she likes to eat meals

Share icon

Image credits: Alexy Almond (Not the actual photo)

But when her sister noticed that she was served a small portion, she immediately jumped to conclusions

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mstandret (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Acceptable-Split-428

Later, the man clarified how his wife feels about starting with a small portion

We all have preferences when it comes to eating

Eating should be one of the simplest things that we do as humans. We all need fuel to survive, so we’re required to eat a few times a day. But depending on your culture, your budget, your personality, your health and more, those meals could be as simple as peanut butter slapped between two slices of bread or as complex as a 6 course meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever lived with a roommate or partner, you’ve likely noticed early on how different people’s eating habits can be. Personally, I’m someone who needs breakfast as soon as possible after waking up and getting ready for the day, but I can wait 3-4 hours before having my first coffee. My partner, on the other hand, needs coffee STAT, while an early breakfast is less of a priority for him. And many of us have our own preferences when it comes to the specific diets we eat as well.

According to a survey from Food Insight, 52% of participants reported following a specific diet or eating pattern. Among these diets, the most popular were clean eating, mindful eating and calorie counting. And when it comes to those following a vegetarian diet, CEOWorld Magazine reports that about 18% of people around the world don’t eat meat. Meanwhile, a third of Americans are trying to limit their gluten intake.

Our eating habits can reveal a lot about our personalities

But is it healthy to have some preferences and habits when it comes to eating? Or have we severely complicated the simple topic of food? According to HuffPost, our eating habits can actually provide a lot of insight into our personalities. For example, slow eaters tend to be individuals who prefer being in control and know how to take time to appreciate things in life.

People who plow through their meals as quickly as possible, on the other hand, are often ambitious, goal-oriented individuals who are excited to try new things. But they might also be impatient, behavioral food expert Juliet Boghossian told HuffPost. She noted that we often approach our meals at the same speed that we go through life at.

ADVERTISEMENT

If someone is always down to try new foods and seeks out unique culinary experiences, it’s likely that they’re adventurous in their personal life as well. And if a person is an incredibly picky eater, they’re probably cautious when approaching all aspects of life. They might even be a bit neurotic and anxious in their daily life as well.

Ritualistic eating is not necessarily a problem

When it comes to having specific eating habits like the woman in this story, these quirks aren’t necessarily a problem either. They might just be her ritual that makes her feel comfortable when eating. According to Eating Disorder Hope, ritualistic eating can include traditions like clinking glasses or blowing out birthday candles, preparing holiday foods a specific way or developing patterns like grabbing the same pastry every time you pass by your favorite bakery.

However, ritualistic eating can raise some concerns when it becomes compulsive, and individuals refuse to eat in any other way. For example, if you have a meltdown because your favorite bowl is dirty and you refuse to eat soup out of any other bowl, that might be a problem.

Eating Disorder Hope also notes that rituals might become an issue when they prevent someone from eating a healthy diet or cause an individual to feel ashamed eating in front of others. If they’re scared of being judged or shamed for their habits when eating in social situations, they might decide to skip eating altogether, which is certainly not healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this situation, however, it appears that the woman manages to eat enough and eat without stress; she just needs to stick to her little routine. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man did anything wrong by serving his wife a small portion? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece discussing similar themes, look no further than right here!

Many readers took the husband’s side and assured him that he did nothing wrong

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some thought that he could have handled the situation better