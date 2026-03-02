So when someone asked netizens to share the tiny quirks and odd things that made someone a hard pass, they came out with the most ridiculous reasons they would never date someone. Of course, we’ve sifted through them and rounded up the funniest, weirdest, and most eyebrow-raising answers for your amusement.

Dating is full of surprises, but some surprises are non-starters because meeting someone new can feel like opening a gift you didn’t exactly ask for. Really, think about it. Sometimes it’s adorable, sometimes it’s charming, sometimes it’s bizarre, but sometimes it's the things they do that you just can't take for petty reasons.

#1 Someone I used to work with met a really cool guy: good looking, intelligent, a talented musician who worked in music education with deprived kids.





She couldn’t date him because “he has too many things in his pockets”.

RELATED:

#2 I didn't know this about myself until it happened. Went on a date with a gorgeous girl, she seemed very nervous at first but the chat was quite natural and it was going well.



Then she laughed, it was like someone was hurting a donkey. Everyone nearby jumped in surprise. I found myself trying to avoid being funny because she kept laughing and it was awful. We never went out again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My ex fianceé told me she didn't find me attractive anymore because I "drink warm drinks" (tea once every few days).



Anyway, married now and can drink all the warm drinks in the world if I want to.



ETA: She was not Mormon.

When it comes to dating, what seems like a "ridiculous" dealbreaker often has more psychological weight than we realize. According to Lotus Therapy, people form specific dealbreakers in relationships to protect their emotional health, core values, and long-term compatibility. These boundaries are shaped by past experiences, family dynamics, and individual psychological needs, acting as filters that help avoid repeating patterns of hurt or mismatch. In other words, those instant “nope” reactions often serve a protective purpose.

#4 A former friend of mine. Rejecting a wonderful, kind, caring and intelligent man, because his teeth were not PERFECTLY straight but a little bit crooked.



Then she proceeds to complain and whine to me how she can't find anyone, that men suck, etc.



She's always been like this. Always nitpicking every single man who has ever shown interest in her. But this case was the last straw. That's why we're not friends anymore.



Just want to add that the kicker was that she really, really liked this guy. But she simply could not get over his teeth.

I just don't get it.

Oh, and for the record, no the guy had impeccable mouth hygiene as far as I could see and smell. In fact, I didn't even notice that his teeth were slightly crooked until she pointed it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I had wanted to share this with someone my whole life!



His eyebrows…



He was incredibly successful in his career, funny, and genuinely fun to be around. But there was something about his eyebrows that I could never understand. I could tell they were filled in, but… when someone already has eyebrows, why would they paint over them?

Whenever we were eating, I’d find myself secretly watching his eyebrows, trying to figure them out.

One day, while I was out of town for work, he came to visit me at my hotel. He said he had a headache. I told him, “Okay, I can massage your forehead and temples, it might help.”

Then I said, “But let me cleanse your skin first.”

I poured some micellar water onto a cotton pad and gently wiped his face.

His eyebrows came off too…

He did have eyebrows but they had been shaved. He hadn’t filled them in because he didn’t have any. He did have them… he had just shaved them off and drawn them back on.

Why??

Of course, I didn’t say anything. He was lying there in front of me, eyebrowless 🤦🏻‍♀️ I gave him a head massage while quietly spiraling in my own thoughts.

Then he went to the bathroom and came back out with eyebrows again. Which meant he carried an eyebrow pencil with him.

For me, it wasn’t even the fact that he filled them in. It was the color. Who wants grey eyebrows?

Anyway, because of the eyebrows, I could never quite give him the closeness he wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 You gotta like cats... I'm not going to lie, it seems silly but it's a strange limits bar for me. I rarely find people that dislike cats that aren't controlling or something.

ADVERTISEMENT

This instinct to protect oneself can be triggered by surprisingly small quirks. Science Times explains that minor behaviors, like fidgeting, unusual laughter, or strange habits, can provoke strong "nope" reactions because they tap into primal disgust responses and sensory sensitivities. Evolutionarily, these reactions helped humans avoid potential threats, but today they can surface in social and romantic situations, varying in intensity depending on individual tolerance and personal sensitivity.

#7 I once lost interest in a guy because I saw him ironing his socks. The chasm was too great even if he did look like Wes Bentley and Johnny Knoxville's love child.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 People who rely on AI summaries for important and serious topics and don't bother checking sources.

#9 She never laughed at anything. No mater what it was my jokes, stand up, films anything she saw she'd just say "funny" so impassive.

Beyond immediate "ick" responses, attraction itself is subtly guided by internal filters. BetterUp notes that personal values, everyday habits, and cognitive biases shape whether someone feels compatible on a deeper level. ADVERTISEMENT Even if superficial traits seem ideal, a mismatch in routines, priorities, or core beliefs can create an instinctive sense that something is off, often overriding logic or surface-level appeal. These subconscious judgments quietly steer people toward partners who align with their identity, lifestyle, and long-term expectations. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Being a poor speller. Knowing the difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re’ is not critical for a relationship, but if I got a text message regularly with the wrong one, my lady parts would dry up. I don’t correct my friends’ texts or anything like that because informal communication doesn’t matter if the recipient understands. It would turn me off an intimate partner though.

#11 If they don't appreciate the small things.

Me: 'that's such a pretty tree!'

Them: 'its just a tree'

Me: 'bye'.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Someone with a really long pointed nail only on one or two fingers. I met a nice guy afew years ago, he had this one long pointed nail on one little finger. Whenever we were talking, I keep looking at that finger nail. I know it's silly but it irrate me so much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the small details that initially seem insignificant can accumulate to influence overall attraction. According to Marriage, minor behaviors may signal insecurity, neediness, or lower social value, gradually undermining physical or emotional attraction. Humans instinctively respond to these subtle cues, favoring balance, self-assurance, and emotional stability over over-eagerness or forced effort. Over time, small habits can shift perceptions of someone from intriguing to ordinary, showing that even the most seemingly trivial quirks can become dealbreakers.

#13 A girl I worked with was chasing me in a big way. I used to be almost completely oblivious to flirtation. But she made the flirtation obvious. She'd contrive to squeeze by me through doorways and press against me a few times per shift. And she was attractive enough that my little head had different ideas to my big one.



But it drove me up the wall that she'd use weird slang like Cray cray (crazy) & whatevs (whatever) luties (absolutely). Made me very conscious of the fact that despite our age gap only being a few years, I felt like I was much more of an adult. The annoying thing was that she was the daughter of he managers cousin. When I told her I didn't think we should be more than friends I was fired a week later over a stupid reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Doesn't like Star Trek. I rewatch Star Trek so much that it would be impractical to have a man who didn't want to watch it with me.

#15 Wellll a girl I was dating got two rescue dogs in the span of 3 months and returned both of them within a week, I couldn’t be with someone who cared that little for an animals wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

These reasons might seem silly, or even trivial, but they reveal something deeper about personal boundaries and what people simply cannot compromise on. Whether it’s the way someone chews, folds their socks, or organizes their bookshelf, these quirks show that compatibility isn’t just about shared interests, it’s about tiny habits that can drive someone wild. ADVERTISEMENT Some people stick to the obvious red flags, others have outrageously specific nope moments, and that's okay. At the end of the day, everyone just knows instinctively when it’s not going to work. Curious where you land on the spectrum? Keep reading to see the wildest, funniest, and most absurd dealbreakers that people swear by.

#16 Having a second toe that's longer than their big toe, it freaks me out. Fun fact my husband's second toe on BOTH sides are bent and I think if they were "normal" they'd be too long, i tell him that's how I know we're meant to be lol.

#17 Chewing loudly w mouth open and / or smacking lips. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 They can't appreciate and respect tranquility. If we are on a dock and the sunset is shining off the surface of the water and we can hear the gentle waves, moist calm breeze. Just give it a moment take this in a good 5 minutes at least.



Walking through a forest looking up at the canopy as a windfall comes through, just enjoy that smell. We don't need to talk.



Picnic by a river water flowing, trees rustling falling leaves, the smell of water. No need for the phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 An outtie belly button would be a no from me. I just can’t. I’m sorry but I can’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 If you think **'s** is how you pluralize everything, we aren't going to work out.

#21 I feel like I’m gonna get downvoted into the abyss for this - but I don’t want a dog. It’s a lot of responsibility. I don’t want to pick up your dog’s poo, be responsible for it peeing, can’t go on dates without it etc. Especially if it’s a big part of their life - full on Instagram page for their dog etc. Red flag.

#22 Receiving an email from them and realising that they hadn't used capitals in their name.



Seeing an email from 'joe smith' rather than Joe Smith was enough to put me off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Dating a white guy and he showed up one night and his hair looked weird. He was trying to start growing dreadlocks. Nope.

#24 If they leave their shopping cart in the middle of the parking space instead of putting it in the corral.

#25 If they clap when the plane lands. It’s completely harmless. It doesn’t actually say anything meaningful about them. But something in me just goes, Ah. We are not the same species.Ridiculous? Absolutely.







Dealbreaker? …Maybe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 If you can hear that all their stock things they say come from what's currently the prevailing slang on TikTok/Instagram Reels.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Anyone with the same name as a family member or close friend.

#28 I once went on a date with girl who told me she doesn't eat vegetables. Completely lost interest in her after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I was on a date once and it was going well until we started talking about comedy and he said, fully serious, “I hate comedy.” Confused, I asked him to clarify if he meant certain types of comedy. He said no, all comedy.



I asked him to take me home after I sat dumbfounded for a moment.



Edit: holy hell I did not expect anyone to even read my comment, much less this much response.



Edit 2: When I said I clarified about certain types of comedy, he essentially told me all comedy. I've mentioned this in a few replies now (sorry I was asleep >

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 If she proudly says she doesn't read. I don't care if reading is a pastime of hers or not, but a lot of people seem proud that they don't read and I find that off-putting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Has that thing where they don’t like the taste of cilantro.

#32 Wont have a candle light dinner with me. I brought candles and all on a late night picnic we planned.

#33 If they don’t like to stay up late, I don’t want to spend forever annoying someone being up later than them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Someone who isn't time concious...it gets really annoying, just try to be on time.

#35 Interested in horoscopes.

#36 Gums are too big. Teeth too big or too small.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Having a strong opinion on pineapple on pizza. It's getting old, let people enjoy things.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 They don’t like Lord of the Rings.

#39 Caring about likes and social media followings to any degree. The hell with all that.



That was a the biggest red flag for me during dating.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 No sense of whimsy or being silly. Yes, I know snow makes transport harder and going to work is even more annoying but ffs, it won't hurt you to enjoy it for a few minutes and be playful. No, cartoons aren't just for children. This sort of thing.



Edit: as some people lack nuance and common sense, it seems I have to clarify. Having whimsy/being silly isn't exclusively tied to enjoying snow or cartoons. There are different types of whimsy and silliness. I was just offering an example. Also the miserable responses just prove my point. You don't have to enjoy snow but if you are so miserable to take issue with other people enjoying it, then it's definitely a deal breaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Hints, i think.



If you're the kind of person who cannot say what you mean and you (for some reason) need to communicate through hints then i am going to ignore you. I don't mean that im gonna miss the hints (though that can happen too) i mean i'm going to ignore you until you feel comfortable enough to speak up for yourself. And if you're the kind of person who's decided on trying to communicate through the ether as a way of life then we're not going to work out. I've already been through it, you're just gonna get bitter and angry and end up trying to hurt my feelings somehow and it's not ever going to make sense to me. It's just going to be, from my point of view, a random act of violence/aggression so we're gonna need to break up, which yes i know isn't what you wanted but you wanted me to pay attention to you and you choose hostility instead of using your words.



*flirting not included.

ADVERTISEMENT