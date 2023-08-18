On paper, a cat's physical abilities and senses absolutely blow us, humans, out of the water. They need just one-sixth of the light we need to see in the dark and can blink without really affecting their vision due to a specific feature called a nictitating membrane, which might be worth remembering, it could come up during a trivia contest at any point.

Setting aside sight, cats can hear a wide range of sounds, more than humans or even dogs. They need to be able to hear ultrasonic sounds as rodents use them to communicate. Domestic cats, particularly house cats, can create mental images of where their owners are just based on sound alone, hence why it can be hard to sneak up on them.