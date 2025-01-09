ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, a cleaning guide for those of us who consider Netflix marathons an Olympic sport and believe that standing is highly overrated. We've assembled 29 brilliant cleaning solutions that do all the work while you perfect your lounging technique. This isn't about elbow grease or weekend-long cleaning sprees – it's about finding products that tackle the tough stuff while you catch up on your favorite shows. From shower sprays that basically work like cleaning fairies to mop slippers that turn your shuffling around the house into a productive activity, these finds prove that being lazy and having a spotless home aren't mutually exclusive.

This collection celebrates the art of minimal effort for maximum results. Imagine spraying something and walking away, only to return to a sparkling clean surface, or letting a pumice stone do the heavy lifting while you scroll through your phone. We're talking about genius inventions like garbage disposal cleaners that work their magic while you sleep, and keyboard cleaners that transform your desk without requiring you to move more than one hand. These aren't just cleaning products – they're permission slips to embrace your inner couch potato while still maintaining adult-level cleanliness.

Refresh Your Dishwashing Machine With The Cleaner: Simple Solution For A Fresh Appliance

Affresh dishwasher cleaner next to an open, empty dishwasher for deep cleaning.

Review: "I use this every fifteen days and my machine has been running clean. Along with proper maintenance of cleaning the filter these tabs placed on the bottom of your dishwasher do an excellent job at cleaning and leaving you machine brand new." - Stephen C. Holtzman

    Shower cleaner bottle next to a glass shower, showcasing lazy ways to deep clean your home.

    Review: "This is absolutely the easiest and most efficient cleaner I've used in my tub and shower. It really works! Have old porcelain tub with newer flexstone walls. The tub is sparkling white and the walls (a less durable product) look great. No rough scrubbing so no scratches." - Ky USA

    amazon.com , Cindy Merritt , Margaret Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The name of this product is misleading. :) You can't actually spray and forget about it. You have to go back and rinse/wipe it off.

    Mop slippers on tiled and wooden floors, a lazy way to deep clean your home.

    Review: "These are great when we mop the floors - we don't have to worry about walking on the clean floor with dirty shoes, socks or even barefoot and if the floor is wet, it just helps dry it. Easy to change into a fresh pair too. Then I just throw them in the washer, dryer and store them for next time. Fun to wear too...they don't feel weird or anything." - Kim

    amazon.com , Kim , Amazon Customer Report

    birgit200x
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let your guests wear these. So they can make themselves useful.

    Cleaning blinds with a three-pronged microfiber tool for deep cleaning.

    Review: "This tool is absolutely worth every penny. Our house has lots of old windows, and blinds get very dusty quickly. This tool will make the job of cleaning them much more manageable. Highly recommend!" - MO

    amazon.com , MO Report

    Mop set on wooden floor ideal for deep cleaning your home, featuring a red and black O-Cedar bucket and mop.

    Review: "Quick delivery! Quick set up! Excellent mop for large areas especially! Spinner works great to wring out mop!" - Kay Lynn Baker

    amazon.com , Kay Lynn Baker , Nina Report

    Carpet spot remover and a clean hallway with a cat scratcher, showcasing lazy deep cleaning methods for the home.

    Review: "This stuff works amazingly. Will clean about anything. It’s the only thing I grab from my cabinet now when I have a stain. Works on couches and chairs as well." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Jennifer Riner Report

    Hand holding a toilet cleaning gel applicator next to a toilet bowl with gel applied, showing a lazy way to deep clean.

    Review: "Very good product, easy to use and the bathroom smells delicious." - Rocio

    amazon.com , Kevin Stewart Jr. , Jasmine Report

    birgit200x
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toilets usually don't smell when cleaned properly. All these fresheners are bad for our environment.

    Stainless steel cleaner in front of a shiny fridge, showcasing a lazy way to deep clean your home.

    Review: "I can not get over how well this works! I thought my appliances were past the point of no return. They looked embarrassingly dirty. But this little gem not only shined them to perfection…but it took two seconds and it smells great. I love the light lavender scent compared to the harsh chemical smell I’m used to. 100% recommend and 100% will buy again!" - Laura

    amazon.com , Laura , R. Wysocki Report

    Cleaning tool in a bathtub, featuring a sponge and liquid soap for easy deep cleaning.

    Review: "Use this to clean my shower with 1/4 vinegar and 3/4 dish soap. Makes cleaning the shower so quick and easy!" - Lindsey Lewis

    amazon.com , Lindsey Lewis Report

    "Fridge deep cleaned showing before and after comparison, highlighting lazy cleaning results."

    Review: "This stuff is so easy to use! I have stainless steel everything in my kitchen an a bunch of kids who like to dirty it up. I put barkeepers friend on the right side of my fridge, wiped it off and dried and it looks brand new!" - Megan

    amazon.com , ldtindc Report

    Brilliance often lies in simplicity, and these next cleaning solutions exemplify the philosophy that the best cleaning method is the one that requires minimal participation. These products understand that sometimes the most effective approach is letting chemistry do the heavy lifting.

    The Pink Stuff cleaning paste and a shiny pan, illustrating a lazy way to deep clean your home.

    Review: "I highly recommend this when it comes to cleaning greasy appliances, note this works best with a scrub mommy or daddy. The smell is not bad at all, and a little goes a long way so the size of the container is great. Definitely worth your money." - Maria Arreigue

    amazon.com , Amazon Customers , CG-05 Report

    lyone_fein
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This stuff is amazing! I am allergic to all perfumes and I am able to use this without any problems. It works on a wide range of surfaces.

    #12

    Enhance Your Kitchen Cleaning Routine With Dish Scrubber + Non-Scratch Cleaning Sponges

    Smile-shaped sponge in a red-gloved hand, perfect for a lazy deep clean of your home.

    Review: "I love these - they don't smell after cleaning, are great at removing gunk from dishes and last a long time!" - MHart

    amazon.com , Bobby B Report

    Brush tool used for deep cleaning a laptop keyboard on a granite countertop.

    Review: "This cleaning pen is great! I bought it for camera lenses, but found it useful cleaning my car dashboard too! Also worked well on a couple watches. The silicone end grabs dirt amazing. I recommend!" - SCOTT

    amazon.com , SCOTT , Mayura Mathew Report

    Deep clean your home effortlessly: a coffee maker with a cleaning pod and a freshly cleaned machine.

    Review: "I have wanted to clean out my Keurig and was unsure how to do this. Then I saw this advertised on tv and tried them. They work great and do not leave any residual cleaning taste. Instructions were clear and easy to do. Would recommend this." - ann

    amazon.com , H.H , Amazon Customer Report

    Colorful microfiber cloths used for deep cleaning a kitchen countertop and glass.

    Review: "Satisfied with the ability to absorb all manner of spills, for cleaning completely. Easy to wash and wring out too." - Linda N.

    amazon.com , Cristina Report

    scrapiechick
    Scrappychick
    Scrappychick
    Community Member
    8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a visceral ick feeling every time I touch a dry one of these

    Garbage disposal cleaner packet held by a hand; kitchen sink with blue cleaning solution.

    Review: "One of my favorite things to use when cleaning my kitchen! These are amazing. I use one about once a month when I deep clean my kitchen sink and disposal. My kitchen always feels very fresh after I use one of these. The foam is the best part!" - Alyssa McCabe

    amazon.com , Amanda B , Jessica House Report

    OxiClean container on a washing machine and a dog by carpeted stairs for deep clean home tips.

    Review: "My dog got sick and vomited on her stairs to our bed. 1 tablespoon of this, dish soap and hot water and it was gone. I also use this in my washing machine on my clothes. Everyone needs this." - Richard & Ashley

    amazon.com , Orochimaru Sama , Richard & Ashley Report

    Lysol disinfectant spray on a kitchen counter, ideal for deep cleaning your home.

    Review: "I swear by this since COVID. Works great. Smell just smells like a disinfectant but you definitely feel like the air is fresher after sprayed. I spray this everywhere especially hard to clean areas like the back cushions on the couch, chairs, & just in the air in general. I love how these were bigger than expected." - PrincessJvsmine

    amazon.com , PrincessJvsmine Report

    #19

    Pet Hair Remover: Easy Solution For Fur-Free Furniture

    Hand holding a lint and pet hair remover, gray carpeted stairs in a home, showcasing lazy deep cleaning tools.

    Review: "I really liked this product! Especially with my customers having pets that shed like crazy! This was tested on my clients stairway and with little to no effort I was done in minutes. Easy clean up." - Anesha Aikens

    amazon.com , Edward , Anesha Aikens Report

    Washing machine cleaner box next to an open washer drum for deep cleaning your home.

    Review: "After using these, I got my 10 yr old washing back to like new. I didn't know there was a filter on my machine and it had stopped draining and was smelling musty. After finding out about the filter cleaning need, I used these two times in a row and I couldn't believe the stuff that was being cleaned out of I'm assuming the drum. Washing machine smell great, draining is great." - Sharona

    amazon.com , Chippendales , Sadie Report

    The following selections celebrate the perfect marriage between effectiveness and minimal effort. Because achieving a pristine living space shouldn't mean sacrificing your commitment to relaxation – these products prove you can have your spotless cake and eat it too, preferably while lounging on your perfectly clean couch.

    Pumice stone used for deep cleaning a toilet effortlessly.

    Review: "This thing is awesome. I have two toilets I was ready to replace because no matter how hard I scrubbed they still looked dirty. I took a gamble on this pumice thing and it totally worked. I scrubbed maybe two minutes each toilet and they look brand new! The pumice does start to wear away as it scrubs (which is says on the package it’s supposed to do) but I would guess this would still work on lots of toilets before it wore down and needed to be replaced." - lauramarie

    amazon.com , lauramarie , NIKI W Report

    birgit200x
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bought this one for old water drop stains in my father's toilet. Worked really well.

    #22

    Complete Your Cleaning Arsenal With The Multi-Surface Mop Kit

    Swiffer Power Mop used on tile floor for deep cleaning.

    Review: "This is Amazing! You can use this and not have to take out your traditional cotton mop and bucket and worry about leaving that dirty old water smell on your floors." - FirstClass

    amazon.com , FirstClass Report

    Dog sitting on stairs with broom, showcasing a lazy way to deep clean pet hair from carpet and tile floors.

    Review: "This broom is amazing at getting up pet hair… simply better than anything else I have ever tried using!!" - Blondelady02

    amazon.com Report

    brendaspagnola
    Brenda
    Brenda
    Community Member
    8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go to your local Dollar Tree (or whatever you have). They carry rubber "brooms" that will do the same thing for much less. And they hold up extremely well.

    A person using a cleaning brush to deep clean a tiled shower drain.

    Review: "This small scrubber is great. Good power gets into tiny grout spaces. Easy to use and store. Price was good too." - lidia

    amazon.com , lidia Report

    #25

    Keep Your Dryer Running Smoothly With The Vent Cleaner Kit: Easy Solution For Lint-Free Performance

    Cleaning appliance and lint brush, easy deep clean method.

    Review: "After we cleaned the dryer vent that leads to the outside of the house, we bought this to clean the vent that is part of the dryer. The brush is bristles and sturdy enough without being too stiff. The brush is the right size for our side load dryer. It’s a newer dryer, so there wasn’t a ton of lint, but I feel like this will be a great tool for upkeep." - LooLoo

    amazon.com , LooLoo , Ingrid Franczek Report

    #26

    Get Your Oven Sparkling Clean With The Cleaner Spray: Easy Solution For A Spotless Kitchen

    Oven cleaner on a table next to a pristine oven interior, showcasing lazy ways to deep clean your home.

    Review: "It’s a great product for If you want to clean the inside of your oven. I sprayed some on the inside of my oven and let it sit for a hour with plastic wrap on top and used a scraper. I never realized how dirty my oven was until I cleaned it properly." - Fits Perfect

    amazon.com , Fits Perfect , Avnrie Report

    Fluffy orange duster used for deep cleaning a home near a washing machine.

    Review: "Very practical, picks up a lot of dust and traps it. I love that I can throw the orange fluffy part in the wash and reuse it, much better than disposable dusters. I’ve used this on furniture, the fireplace mantel, light fixtures, lamps, electronics, ceiling fans. Works great." - TNTHE

    amazon.com , TNTHE Report

    #28

    Experience Lint-Free Perfection With The Lint Roller: Your Quick Fix For Clean And Fresh Fabrics

    Lint roller used to deep clean pet hair from black fabric surface.

    Review: "The lint roller is a game-changer for dog owners. It effortlessly tackles pet hair, leaving furniture and clothes fur-free. Its adhesive sheets are sturdy and efficient, making cleanup a breeze. A must-have for any dog home, it's a lifesaver for keeping things clean and tidy." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , mesh Report

    #29

    Keep Your Dishes Sparkling Clean With The Dish Brush: The Easy Way To Scrub Away Grime And Grease

    Cleaning brush used on a soapy plate and pan, showcasing lazy ways to deep clean your home.

    Review: "The bristles are just right, not too stiff and not too soft. It makes washing dishes way less of a chore. The brush has enough bristles on the end to clean the bottom of glasses and deep storage containers and the handle is easy to hold. It's the best we've found in years!" - WM5E

    amazon.com , WM5E Report

