Hold onto your Santa hats, folks, 'cause we're about to sleigh your holiday game nights! We've unwrapped 23 absolutely amazing games that are so easy to learn, you'll be playing like a pro faster than you can say "Jingle Bells"! These little gems are perfect for stuffing stockings, jazzing up family gatherings, or turning those awkward office parties into laugh-filled extravaganzas.

Whether you're a board game newbie or a seasoned strategist, these compact wonders are about to become your new BFFs. So grab your hot cocoa, gather 'round, and get ready to discover why good things really do come in small (and ridiculously fun) packages!

This post may include affiliate links.

Talk The Talk With Monikers, A Party Game Of Guesses And Giggles Where You Try To Name Names – But It's Not As Easy As It Sounds!

Review: "My daughter brought this game to a sibling reunion. What a fun thing. It’s a team game so great for family or friend get-together." - Jan Skibo

$29.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Get Your Cave On With Poetry For Neanderthals, A Ridiculously Fun Word-Guessing Game That's So Easy, Even A Caveman Can Play

Review: "This is one of my family's favorite games, and we've purchased this as a gift for friends of ours. This game is always guaranteed to have us laughing and having a great time." - Peter

Jorman Ortega

$19.99 at Amazon
Flip Your Game Night Upside Down With Upside Down Challenge, A Hilarious Party Game That's All About Doing Tasks... Well, Upside Down

Review: "I bought two sets so we could have two pair of glasses and play as teams in the family. It was a hoot! Great fun and a lot of laughs!" - Customer

Michelle Mills , A. ALBOAINAIN

$34.99 $14.97 at Amazon
Vibe Check With Wavelength, A Groovy Guessing Game Where You Try To Dial In The Perfect Answer – And Hope Your Friends Are On The Same Frequency

Review: "This game is super easy to learn, has LITERAL endless replayability and is a great, interesting concept. It will get people talking, and bring about laughs and friendly arguments." - Matt C.

Mrs. F. Michail

$39.99 $31.49 at Amazon
Get Ready For A Fiesta Of Flying Food With Throw Throw Burrito, A Ridiculously Fun Party Game Where You Throw, Dodge, And Catch Burritos (Yes, Really!) To Win

Review: "Got this Throw Avocado game for my 10-year-old nephew and he's obsessed! It's basically dodgeball with cards, super easy to learn, and a total blast to play. If you're looking for a fun, active game for kids (and adults!), definitely check this one out." - MJ Agundez

Wei Xian

$24.99 $10 at Amazon
Get Down And Dirty With Poop: The Game, A Crappy-Good Time Where You Try To Be The First To Get Rid Of All Your, Ahem, "Business"!

Review: "This is a great game to play with the entire family. Ages six and up and up to 10 players. The more players the more fun it is!!! The packaging is hilarious! There are random cards that have players perform funny crazy acts, such as make a fart sound, grunt etc. Trust me this game ensures a lot of giggles. Would make an AWESOME dirty Santa gift or white elephant gift exchange!" - rcansawgal

rcansawgal

$10 at Amazon
Go Bananas With It's Bananas!, A Monkeying-Around-Good-Time Game Where You Swing, Fling, And Grab For The Longest Tail – It's A Jungle Out There!

Review: "This game is so much fun. It had the whole family bursting with laughter. The belts seem well made and fit a range of waist sizes. This is definitely one of our faves for family game night" - Alicia Jones

amazon.com Report

$22.99 at Amazon
Get Tongue-Tied With Incohearent, A Laugh-Out-Loud Party Game Where You Try To Guess Phrases From Totally Gibberish Definitions – It's A Linguistic Hot Mess

Review: "This game has us belly laughing on the floor!! We got the idea from TikTok and it is TOTALLY worth the hype. It definitely is aimed for a bit of an older audience, but it is amazing for a game night with friends. I got sick of playing cards against humanity and this is a great new game that we will add into the game night rotation!" - Alaina Taimuty

Alaina Taimuty , Emily Greenfield

$19.99 $10 at Amazon
But wait, there's more! These games aren't just easy-peasy to learn – they're also travel-sized miracles! Forget lugging around massive boxes or dealing with a million tiny pieces. These bad boys are perfect for spicing up everything from long car rides to cozy evenings by the fireplace. Who knew so much fun could fit in your pocket? (Spoiler alert: We did, and now you do too!)

Mouth Off With Watch Ya' Mouth Ultimate Edition, A Hilarious Party Game Where You Try To Speak Clearly With A Mouthful Of Awkward Obstacles

Review: "We love this game! Lots of fun playing with friends and family. Often we laugh so hard it's hard to continue to play the game." - Amy Deforge

Matt Jones

$19.99 at Amazon
Get Real With Do You Really Know Your Family?, A Laugh-Out-Loud Party Game Where You Discover How Well You Really Know Your Loved Ones – Or Not!

Review: "Our family loves game night and this game was perfect. Family appropriate. Learned something new and funny about each other. Creating memories." - Lauli

Makaely

$24.99 $14.59 at Amazon
Spook Your Friends With Ghost Blitz, A Lightning-Fast Game Where You Grab The Right Objects Before They Disappear

Review: "I was introduced to this game through a friend and had to immediately buy it. It's easy, fun, and quick to learn. Imagine combining Eye Spy with Slap Jack and you get a fast paced game that's sure to get everyone excited. The artwork and pieces are fun and it's a great game for all." - JT M

George Shiratake

$22.99 at Amazon
Purr-Fect Your Strategy With Exploding Kittens Good vs. Evil, A Card Game Of Cat-Astrophic Proportions Where Good And Evil Collide – And Kittens Explode

Review: "We always have a last playing this game. It's quick, it's fun and anyone can play. There's a reason it's such a popular game. Cards are great quality, artwork is great, just a real gem of a game." - Alan

Jorman Ortega

$21.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Source: Unknown

Get Drawn Into Laughter With Telestrations, A Hilarious Party Game Where Sketchy Drawings And Weird Words Combine For Side-Splitting Results

Review: "My niece introduced us to this game! It is so fun! hours of endless fun!" - RBath

SavvyChris , Jamie Yerby

$31.99 at Amazon
Meme-Ify Your Game Night With What Do You Meme?, A Party Game Where You Compete To Create The Funniest Meme – And Become The Ultimate Meme Lord

Review: "We ordered this to play with friends and it did not disappoint! Takes approximately one minute to explain the rules and brings so many laughs! One that can be played over and over. Recommend to have in your game closet!" - Life with H

Tanice , eszter88

$29.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Fill In The Blanks With Blank Slate, A Party Game Where You Compete To Create The Most Humorous And Creative Answers – The Wackier, The Bette

Review: "Blank Slate is so fun to play and so easy to learn! It comes with 250 playing cards, erasable markers, dry-erase slates, and a scoring board. You try to match others in your word choice. We love this fun game!" - Brandi

Brandi , Queen

$24.99 $19.97 at Amazon
Get Antler-Ed Up With Moose Master, A Party Game Of Wacky Challenges And Moose-Themed Mayhem – Who Will Be The Ultimate Moose Master?

Review: "Don't get why this game is not more popular. Amazing fun for large age range. We all laughed for hours." - Zeesy

2ndtimere

$24.99 $21.99 at Amazon
Alright, game enthusiasts, are you ready to level up your holiday hangouts? Because these games are about to turn your living room into the hottest spot in town! Forget about Uncle Bob's endless stories or Cousin Sue's political rants. With these easy-to-learn games in your arsenal, you'll be creating memories faster than you can say "checkmate"! So grab your nearest and dearest, clear off that coffee table, and get ready to laugh, compete, and bond like never before. After all, nothing says "happy holidays" quite like crushing your grandma at a card game, right? (Just kidding, Nana – we love you!)

Hold It In With You Laugh You're Out, A Hilarious Party Game Where Laughing Is Losing – Can You Keep A Straight Face?

Review: "If you love BIG laughs, this is the game!! Makes for an unforgettable game night 😂" - Marsha Williams

Michael

$20 $14.67 at Amazon
Die Laughing With Dumb Ways To Die, A Party Game Of Ridiculous Challenges And Hilarious Hazards

Review: "We've had a great time playing this... lots of laughs!" - Nichole Peart

Simeon Chi Jr

$19.99 $11.98 at Amazon
Source: Unknown

Go Crazy With Family With Relative Insanity, A Party Game Where You Try To Out-Crazy Each Other's Relatives – Who's The Most Insane Of Them All?

Review: "This is an awesome super funny game for the whole family to enjoy and laugh hysterically!!" - Manarke

JonnyShops

$22.99 $12.86 at Amazon
Unscramble The Fun With Bananagrams, A Portable Party Game Where You Compete To Create The Most Word-Tastic Grid

Review: "Bananagrams is an incredibly fun and engaging word game that’s great for all ages! It’s easy to learn, quick to play, and a fantastic way to sharpen your vocabulary skills while having fun. The compact design makes it perfect for travel or game nights at home. If you enjoy word games, this is a must-have addition to your collection!" - ShopSmartSavvy

Chelsey Hooser , vivinguyen17

$17.02 $14.99 at Amazon
Get Your Party Started With Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, A Ridiculously Fun Game Of Strategic Silliness

Review: "My kids LOVE this game! They play with friends, cousins and the grown ups!" - Makaely

Makaely , Desirae

$9.95 at Amazon
Get Irreverently Hilarious With Cards Against Humanity, The Infamous Party Game Of Adult Humor And Outrageous Card Combinations

Review: "This game is so much fun! If you're having a small get together and want to bring everyone together, this is your game. It's for "mature audiences only" so it may not be for all groups but if your group can have fun with just less than socially, appropriate or politically correct this game is it. You'll learn a lot about your friends and family sometimes as well. Have fun!" - Becky

TGG18 , Kaylee Beerbower

$29 at Amazon
Make Some Tough Choices With Would You Rather?, A Thought-Provoking Party Game Where You're Forced To Decide Between Two Impossible Options

Review: "Silly and fun game. We went through the entire pile of trait cards before going through the other cards, but shuffling the trait cards afterward made fun for the game room continue as the combinations are endless." - CoyKoiCourtney

amazon.com Report

$19.99 $12.38 at Amazon
