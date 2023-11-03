Choosing the ideal gift for a seven-year-old can be a daunting task. With their growing curiosity and diverse interests, it's essential to pick something entertaining and educational. This article presents a finely-curated list of 32 perfect gifts and toys, designed to both delight and cultivate young minds.

#1 Educational Globe For Kids: Combines the fun of AR technology with the joy of learning, perfect for sparking their curiosity while enhancing their knowledge about geography, environmental science, culture, and much more. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I'm a homeschool mom of 10 year old twins and was pleasantly surprised at all the features this globe contained. The boys listened to fact after fact about various animals, places around the globe, inventions etc. I lost count of how many times I heard, "mom did you know..."? Should I admit to how many of those things I didn't know?? Anyway, I appreciated that this was so easy to get started on. We downloaded the app to our ipad 2, created their log ins and they were on their own. There's quizzes and games for them to play, which helps them remember what they heard. Once everything is downloaded wifi isn't required! Personally, I think the globe itself is nice looking on their shelf! Though my boys are at the top of the target age, I see them enjoying this toy for awhile!" — Crdaisy

#2 Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker: For budding Jedis to enjoy their favorite tunes on the go, offering over 4 hours of music time on a single charge and an easy connection to any Bluetooth-enabled device for a true wireless stereo experience. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Got this for my kindergarten classroom. Just hope I don't lose it. It's so cute and great sound quality." — Joei Rose

#3 The Glow in The Dark POP Bubble Fidget Llama Toy: Allows kids to effectively relieve anxiety, engage with light-absorbing and emitting glow in the dark features, all on a safe and high-quality silicone board, making it an excellent gift. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "The glow in the dark Alpaca pop it gets a 5/5 stars. It does exactly what it's meant to, it's pretty good quality compared to the one other pop it my son has. This is of a higher quality, It's thicker and over all feels better in your hands. My son doesn't care for the pop it sounds, but one side of the pop it does make a decent popping sound...I'm glad I took the chance and got it because my son really wanted a glow in the dark pop it and he loves it." — Amazon Customer

#4 Taco vs. Burrito Card Game: Ingeniously created by a 7-year-old, guaranteed to provide endless fun and laughter for all age groups, making it an amazing gift for any occasion. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We gave our 6 year old son this for Christmas. It was an absolute hit! Easy to learn and easy and fun to play. We finally opened the game tonight and spent about 2 hours playing this game (which if you have a 6/7 year old you know it’s a LONG time). It’s not a long game, that’s just how long we played before it was bedtime. We had to take a break and he ran for a notepad and left me this note. Great game." — Amazon Customer

#5 CMY The Original Cube: An educational and interactive toy that stimulates logical thinking while tiptoeing kids into the exciting world of color mixing. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "The colors are vibrant. I love how the colors mix and change when you move the cube around." — Sandra the Lioness

#6 Colorful Kids Origami Kit: Filled with high-quality, double-sided origami folding papers and step-by-step instructions, to unleash children's creativity and turn their free time into an exciting origami crafting adventure. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I'm a new Nana, and I really haven't spent much time with the new additions to our blended family. So I wanted to get something crafty that wasn't going to make a mess to entertain the kids so the grown ups could play some cards. This kept her busy for a couple of hours. She really enjoyed the colorful paper and the instruction book. It was fun watching her do these. This is a great kit for crafty kids that likes hands on sort of activities. The paper is really good quality and the colors are vibrant." — geekygourmet

#7 Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander Rd-6 Dart Blaster: Perfect for exciting indoor and outdoor games, that lets kids blast six darts in a row and quickly reload from a rotating drum - the ideal gift for active play and customization with tactical rails and attachment points. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These are great. I was surprised by how much power they have - you can barely even see the darts as they're being shot. You'll have no problem shooting these from one end of the room to the other. In fact, you can probably shoot these from one end of the house to the other! They do take a little bit of strength to cock, but my 7 year old daughter is able to do it with a good amount of effort. Tons of fun. You may want some sort of eye protection with these unless you want a blurry eye for a day or two. Don't ask me how I know..." — Woody B

#8 Mattel Games UNO Nothin' But Paper Card Game: Perfect for hosting eco-friendly 7-year-olds' game nights, complete with non-toxic materials and fully recyclable features. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I haven't played this in years and we bought it for our son for Christmas. We now reinstated game night and this is our favorite right now." — Shannon hurdle

#9 Motown Magic Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone: Featuring 30 legendary songs and four fun voice effects, will transform your child into a superstar, providing high-quality sound for their unforgettable performances. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My daughter loves it. The USB charger it came with didn’t work but I had one many extras. Love that it is rechargeable and you don’t need batteries. Fun toy and good purchase. I highly recommend. Had volume controls for the music and voice options. Great Quality." — S.S.

#10 Spinning Balance Board: For agility training and fine-tuning board sports skills, offering portable and durable balance practice device for young extreme sports enthusiasts. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We bought this for our kids ages 7-14. They all love it. Hubby and I use it too. Great for core and stability work. Currently use it on the carpet in the basement, but will eventually switch to hard floors as that will be more challenging." — colsus

#11 Circuit Explorer Rover: A perfect educational toy for your 7-year-old that combines imaginative play with lessons in circuitry and engineering, complete with light-up features and-everything-needed-for-constructing space vehicles! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My 6 year old loves to use her imagination and build different things so I knew this rover set would be perfect for her! It is also a good way to introduce STEM skills to her in kindergarten and she is also learning fun things like how to build a circuit even at 6 years old! All of the pieces are durable and high quality and I love that these circuit explorer sets can be played with for years to come! The instructions are very easy to follow and although I had to help her a few times, overall she was able to create most of it all by herself! She was so proud of herself and I was too!... This would be the best holiday gift, birthday gift and just to keep them busy learning and having fun toy! It keeps her occupied for HOURS! We can’t wait to purchase more of these awesome sets. Highly recommend!" — JC Mommy

#12 Popdarts Original Game Set: To bring endless fun to your family gatherings and outings with its mix of creativity and challenge, perfect for both indoor and outdoor play, and encouraging healthy competitive spirit. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I recently came across a video of PopDarts on social media and immediately had to get myself a set. I noticed there’s multiple game sets like this on Amazon, but it’s VERY clear these are the REAL PopDarts and any other ones are fake copycats. Throwing them takes some getting used to, just like any throwing game would, so don’t get discouraged if they don’t stick the first several times! I even found that they have tutorial videos on how to throw. The quality is amazing, and they stick VERY well. I was even able to pick up a bar stool with one stuck to it! 10/10 I will be buying more as they come out with expansion packs and other colors, and I will be telling all my friends about this game!" — Hannah Marie

#13 Kids Soccer Nets: A perfect backyard addition for budding soccer superstars that comes with a convenient carrying case and promotes active play anytime, anywhere. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These are great especially for the money. My son started soccer this year and we’ve really enjoyed using them to practice and just for fun. They are easy to assemble and look good too." — Jennifer Daley

#14 Roblox Action Collection: A must-have for game-loving 7-year-olds who want to bring their digital adventures into the real world with this exciting range of toys. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "7 year old grandchild in a Roblox phase was ecstatic with this set! Good price and a set like this gives more fun and more creative play, in my opinion than a single character." — Amzn Freq Shopper

#15 Drone For Kids: Offers user-friendly flight controls, and provides double playtime for your little aeronautical enthusiast to enjoy high-flying fun. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This little drone lets you have your “drone fix” while being inside your house, have not tried it outside yet, it probably has to be on a non windy day because it is really light. Battery lasts enough for a quick fun fly, perfect to buy as a gift in the incoming season." — Mariano T.

#16 Cat Night Lamp: A perfect bedside companion for kids offering soft, multi-colored illumination, making nighttime routines enjoyable and turning their room into a comforting sanctuary! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: " I can’t even deny that I’m a 30 year old woman and bought this for me. It was too cute that I couldn’t resist. It’s super soft, very bright, and has a wide array of colors. I didn’t get the one with the remote as I read that has a 2 hour window. This one goes for hours on my nightstand and I don’t think it is possible that it could make me any happier. For those who actually purchase this for kids, it illuminates the room but softly enough to not be a distraction and keep up a child. I know this because of my little nephew. He adores this just as much as I do. He enjoys poking it since it’s a soft rubbery substance." — thumpybutt

#17 Moving Creations With K'NEX Kit: For learning science and engineering in a hands-on, screen-free way through building and stem activities that are teacher-approved and perfect for aspiring young scientists. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We are big fans of STEAM and hands on learning and honestly my husband and I have had just as much fun creating and experimenting with this set as my kids have. I was a little worried about how good the quality of the pieces would be but I am pleasantly surprised with how durable they are. It's good to know that we....um I mean my kids, will be able to use this set over and over again instead of wasting money on one and done STEM projects like a lot of the ones I've purchased over the years...Overall I'm very happy with my purchase and I'll be checking out this brand's other products." — Amy

#18 Bright Color Fuse Bead Bucket: Offering endless creative possibilities with 5500 assorted perler beads and three pegboard shapes, perfect for honing the crafting skills of your 7-year-old. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Good quality beads..This bead set keeps kids engaged for hours together. My little girl was so excited on receiving this. It helps develop motor skills. Would definitely recommend it to anyone. Ironing the beads was a piece of cake. Just use your judgement and few YouTube videos gave an idea on how exactly it’s to be done. Happy with my purchase." — Krishna

#19 NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Crystal Growing Kit: For future scientists who'd love to explore the fascinating world of crystal chemistry through fast-growing, colorful crystals and with a light-up display, making it a must-have educational gift for young learners. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have three boys ages 4 to 8 who loved this crystal growing set. We had great success growing 6 large crystals." — Michael Snow

#20 3D Coloring Puzzle Set: A fun and educationally stimulating DIY toy featuring unique designs and a range of vibrant colors. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My 7, 10 and 14 year old grandchildren love these! I have ordered another set and they cannot wait until it arrives." — Gaga ELF

#21 Kids Height-Adjustable Basketball Hoop: That grows with your child, provides family fun, and features portable design for easy transportation - a great way to develop your little athlete's basketball skills through every season. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This basketball goal was very easy to assemble. My 4 and 8 year old nephews love this. It's the perfect size for them. I'm so glad that I purchased this. Excellent delivery too." — Sherea B Harper

#22 Soap & Bath Bomb Making Kit For Kids: Designed to not only make splashy bath times more entertaining but also introduce them to the exciting world of science through fun, hands-on experiences. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Fun and simple science projects! My granddaughter age 11, is still creating colorful bath salts and decorative soaps. We were happy to discover numerous projects in this kit. She liked the different selection of fragrances. There are 10 seconds of microwave needed in the instructions. No problem for an 11 year old. My granddaughter’s mom wants to purchase another kit for herself! The gift is definitely worth the price. It provides hours of fun!" — Laurel Ann

#23 Walkie Talkies For Kids: That not only strengthens family bonds but also fosters children’s self-confidence and social skills, making it the perfect gift for your 7-year-old adventure seekers. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My husband and my 4 year old are always talking on this- it’s hilarious! We all make code names for each other and it’s really fun. Comes in a cute army case with lanyards and bracelets with little compasses on them. This would make a great kids gift- i want to buy more!" — Jason & Stefanie

#24 Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad: The perfect gift for aspiring artists offering over 100 traceable images and a lit-up platform that ensures tracing lines are easy to see – art fun that glows in the dark! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Amazing product! I just won coolest mom of the year for these. My kids love drawing and this is the most fun they have ever had! It’s super fun to use in the dark but it works perfectly well with the lights in as well." — ana fraser

#25 Maze Marble Run Brain Game: For developing spatial reasoning skills and giving your little engineer that stealth learning experience with 60 increasingly challenging stages, because who wouldn't love a combination of logic game, marble run, and STEM toy? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I bought this for my six-year-old grandson for Christmas. He loves it and finds it entertaining and challenging. His mom said there are many different levels so it should keep him occupied and engaged for a long time." — Happy Nonni

#26 Dog Crimes Logic Game And Brainteaser: That provides a fun, hilarious, and stealth learning experience for young players to develop critical reasoning and logical deduction skills through 40 increasingly difficult challenges. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is a fun logic game! We were able to play it within minutes of opening the box (it's VERY easy to learn). Our 9-year old loves it! After helping her with the first 2 logic cards, she was able to figure out which cat committed the "crimes" by herself. I love that it makes her really read and comprehend all the words... It helps her think logically and read all the words accurately - and she has fun doing it!! I highly recommend this product." — Peggy

#27 Squishmallows Official Ultrasoft Stuffed Animal Plush Toy: Made with irresistible marshmallow-like texture for ultimate softness, is the perfect cuddly companion for your child, with easy wash and dry features to maintain its plushness. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Super cute. i got this for my little sisters birthday and she LOVED IT. You can bring this to any birthday party bc everyone will love this Squishmallow. It’s rlly big and not that much for a big Squishmallow. It’s so soft and the Squishmallow to snuggle. I loved this product and maybe i’ll buy it again for another birthday party." — SO GOOD

#28 Scratch Paper Art Set: For young artists to create vibrant images and designs, perfect for travel or stay-at-home crafting, increasing your child's happiness and creativity. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Omg how fun is this!! I bought this for my 6 year old son who loves to draw. As soon as I showed him how this works he was all excited lol. I love that it comes with 50 papers and a few sticks (cause we all know kids can easily lose these sticks in a heart beat) for only $10-12. Very reasonable/affordable price and fun for kids and adults alike!" — baddie.xo

#29 Light Up Kids Water Bottle: Acting as a night light and boasting an entertaining optical 3D illusion, perfect for appreciating art and technology while ensuring hydration and bedtime comfort for any 7-year-old. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My son is absolutely trilled to have this water bottle. The bottom part ( with the lights ) comes apart so you don t submerge it in water. You can select a single color or let the colors change by itself. Quite neat!" — L.M

#30 Kids Hanging Seat Hammock: Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, providing a cozy and safe space for children to sit in, read, relax, or listen to music with its high-quality, easy-to-install design, making it an essential addition for any 7-year-old's fun space. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We’ve only had these installed a few hours, but so far I am very happy with my purchase. We bought two of these for a 3 and 7 year old, the ease of changing the hanging height for each is perfect. Everything feels well made, sturdy, and quality." — Erin

#31 Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek: Game that turns hide and seek into a hilarious entertainment with its farting clues and victory dance, perfect for bringing laughter and enjoyment to your 7-year-old's playtime. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "It sings like such a catchy funny song, it’s hilarious. Lights up. Cutest thing. My 8 and 4 year old think it’s hilarious." — KB