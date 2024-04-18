So, you've grown tired of the everyday and ordinary, huh? Well, you're in luck. Welcome to the rabbit hole that is Amazon's limitless inventory of products. Say goodbye to the usual and embrace the head-scratching reality of purchasable horks - that's right, a horse-shark mutation. Or, if that doesn't tickle your fancy, how about some miniature fake babies, because why not?

#1 The Ultimate Anti-Tasker: The Useless Box - Because Sometimes Doing Nothing Is Everything You Need Share icon Review: "I gave this to my mom as she told me she was getting bored looking at spreadsheets all day and just needed a few minute break every so often. She loves it and giggles like a little girl when she plays with it." - Curtis F.

#2 Give Your Plants The 'Hollywood' Treatment With Plant H2o Life Support . Cause Watering The Old-Fashioned Way Is So Last Season! Share icon Review: "This is a cute idea. I am a nurse and love my plants. I have a few just mainly for decor. It does water your plants at a slower pace. Some need that. Worth the money" - Jessica Brady

#3 Purrfectly Quirky: The Crazy Cat Lady Action Figure Share icon Review: "Oh my God! My new favorite action toy figure at 51 years young. .Makes me laugh everytime I look at it. I have 4 cats & lil crazy but that's this world we live in. But the figure, out does me on 🐈 hoarding.Still think this is great item & worth every dollar I spent.which wasn't much compared to toy prices nowadays" - linda aka Buffy

#4 Fabulously Absurd Or Absurdly Fabulous? Find Out With The Shark Cat Shower Curtain Share icon Review: "I recommend this product Dose the job and it’s super cute Fun and funny My kids and anyone who visits loves it and any time I see it the product brings happiness Win. Win. Win." - meranda

#5 The Vital Part Of Life We Were Missing: Gummi Bear Model Kit , Clear. Who Knew Gummy Snacks Had Bones? Share icon Review: "Me and my boyfriend had alot of fun competing against each other to build this. I needed to use super glue to keep mine from falling apart on me, but my bf managed to make it stay together without glue. Some pieces came in the box already put together. But overall, I definitely recommend this, it's cute and not too hard to do." - Prettyprincess

#6 Now We Can Literally Watch Bob Ross Grow With A Chia Pet Bob Ross . Grow, Little Fro, Grow Share icon Review: "I love Bob Ross and I love the Bob Ross ChiaPet! It's been sooo much fun to grow! It's afrolicious! Would make a great gift!" - Chelsea Girl

#7 The Perfect Blend Of Humor And Dark Roast – Funny Coffee Mug 'You've Been Poisoned.' Sips Tea, Or Poison? Share icon Review: "This mug was perfect! He didn’t suspect a thing. The mug is super durable... survived the fall without a chip. Will use again on the next husband." - Andrea V

#8 In Case Fido Wants To Play Dress-Up, Too: Dog Wig . Because Doesn't Every Dog Dream Of Different Hair? Share icon Review: "The best purchase I have ever made." - Glen Hamilton

#9 It's A Bird, It's A Plane, No It's...a Hork? Only With Randimals Toy Horse & Shark Hybrid Share icon Review: "I bought this as a gift for my daughter who is studying genetics at University. I want her to remember just what kind of power she’s dealing with. She absolutely loves it and displays it prominently in her dorm. Quality materials, and just awesome to behold. It will be the conversation piece that keeps on giving." - Amazon Customer

#10 Oh Sure, Now We Need To Know How To Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting To Kill You . Never A Dull Moment With Feline Companions Share icon Review: "He knows we know." - Dan Evans

#11 Who Knew Blending In Could Be So Fun? Learn With How To Appear Normal At Social Events ! Share icon Review: "This book has a lot of random tips to meet new people and I definitely want to try them out even though I'll be looked at like a crazy person. 🤪 It's definitely comical and a good read. I look forward to purchasing more from this author." - Batman

#12 I Present You The Marvel Of Modern Age - Lying Flat Duck Night Light ! Aren't We All Thrilled? Share icon Review: On day one of receiving this, my son woke up upset and he fell in love with it when I put him back to bed with his new sleeping buddy 😂 so far, it's toddlerproof: he pulled the duck's leg out but I was able to just reinsert it. I will say, it is WAY brighter than I expected, even on the lowest of the 3 settings. But I do appreciate the 30min timer setting it has!" - Elizabeth Evans

#13 Real Bat Specimen . Say 'Goth'ic No More, We've Reached Peak Creepy Curiosity Share icon Review: "I wanted a specimen to show visitors that would catch their attention. This bat specimen works great, even small children love it. The quality is outstanding." - Mat in Raleigh

#14 This Just In: Fat Plush Cat . Because Who Needs A Skinny Feline When You Can Have More To Cuddle? Share icon Review: "I unpacked it and immediately fell in love. Not only is it incredibly soft and squishy, it's way bigger than what I expected (that's what she said). I literally cuddle with him on the couch and in bed every night and I smile everytime I walk by him.

This was a great drunk purchase. I only wish everyone of them was this amazing.

PROS

- Big

- Soft

- Squishy

- Cuddly

- Adorable

CONS

- My neutered cat, Amigo, does not seem amused" - SunnieDays

#15 Toad-Ally Private Property Sign : No Entry Without A Lily Pad Pass Share icon Review: "Great, fun sign! The image and printing are clear and sharp, and it's a sturdy metal sign (not flimsy). Makes a great gift!" - Amazonian Woman

#16 Finally, A Simple Solution To Our Not-So-Simple Problems - Boot Bananas Original Shoe Deodorizer . Your Footwear Just Got Fruitier Share icon Review: "These shoe deodorizers have saved the day by keeping my sneakers smelling great by placing them as soon as I get home. I usually leave em alone til the next day when going out, the results are amazing! Smells great." - Neftali

#17 Sign Of The Times: Rectal Use Only Stickers - For The Most Creative Trouble We Could Get Into Share icon Review: "Perfect! Simply perfect! Let’s be honest, none of us are looking at this product because we’re mature. This product is solid, exactly as described and is already making me happy. 10/10 would back seller up in a knife fight" - Hyde

#18 Thou Art Healed! To Bleed, Or Not To Bleed With Shakespearean Insult Bandages , That Is The Question Share icon Review: "As a freelance stage manager, I am not kind to my hands. On one day, I can be responsible for office work, set construction and costume changes. After 24 hours of work, this bandage did not come up. I could wash my hands, bend my knuckle enough to type and when I finally removed it, it left no residue behind. Shakespeare fans may be disappointed because the bandaids do not have 15 different sayings, but for a product that does its job and looks nerdy, they’re amazing." - Cam and Jade

#19 Pawsitively Hilarious: 3D Animal Paw Socks Share icon Review: "These socks crack me up. They look so much like our Rottweiler's feet that I sometimes can't tell which are my husbands and which are the dogs." - Carissa

#20 Flattering Ourselves With Apex Predator Fantasies, Are We? Meet The Meat Shredder Claws Share icon Review: "These are the best! I can can hold them either way in my hand and they’re comfortable! They’re sharp and strong but the material won’t cut into the cutting board so I can shred without worrying about tearing up my board or a bowl. They hook onto each other for storage, but my favorite part was how easy it was to clean them, practically just a quick rinse! I found that for me, using one to hold and the other to do the work worked out great! Absolutely a must have in the kitchen! 10/10!" - Monte

#21 Light It Up With Lit! Party Candles! because Who Said Cake Time Can't Be Lit Time? Share icon Review: "We got these for our sons 21st birthday and they were a huge hit .." - Jen

#22 Introducing The 'Bling' To Baby Drool, Billy Bob Grillz Pacifier ! Because It's High Time That Tots Upgrade Their Grill! Share icon Review: "My sister in law thought it was scary, but I loved it!" - Pru

#23 Tonight’s Forecast: Just An Alien Cone Head Drifting In. Where's Normal Again? Share icon Review: "Fit perfect on my husband! I have a small head so had to cut mine up the back and hot glue it to fit my head. Other than that it was great! We used bronzer to make the color more like our skin tone." - Emily Dimond

#24 When Life Gives You A Bunch Of Comfort, Make It Look Like A Loaf. Ladies And Gentlemen, The Bread Shape Plush Pillow Share icon Review: "While not the most filling, this gluten-free imposter of baked goods has changed my life. I can squish it for hours without any adverse affects. Like most Caucasian males, I love bread but not so much pillows. This has changed my entire perspective. I want a dozen of these fluffy baked goods." - Todd Malvano

#25 Fashion Statement Or Joke? Why Not Both With The 3 Opossum Cursed Meme T-Shirt Share icon Review: "We bought this shirt for a tshirt exchange, but the amount of compliments we got on it was more than expected! The detail of the opossum worshipping the moon was truly unmatched." - Amazon Customer

#26 Bone-Chilling Organization: Suck UK’s Skeleton Jewelry Holder Share icon Review: "I love, love, love this jewelry holder!! It comes in a very sturdy box so it was in great shape when it arrived and it looks so great in my room! I would buy 100 of these if I had a reason to. I love halloween and skeletons and this gives me the ability to have a little bit of halloween around the house all year!" - Nicole Stewart

#27 Splash & Wear: Archie Mcphee’s Instant Underpants Share icon Review: "I’ve tried so many instant underpants I can’t even remember how many but these are the best! Carrying regular underpants is bulky and inconvenient. These look like you have a can of dip in your pocket so no on is the wiser that you’re simply prepared for the worst. I’m not worried one bit about the trust worthiness of the next fart and I give all the credit to Archie McPhee and his magnificent product. Let ‘em rip people!" - Amazon Customer

#28 Right, Because Who Doesn't Need A Funny Ugly Monster To Liven Up Their Decor? Marvelous...ly Monstrous Share icon Review: "So cute and love how well made it is and the teeth and eyes glow that’s so cool!!" - Emily Langford

#29 Play On-The-Go: The 36-In-1 Retro Game Case For iPhone Share icon Review: "This case is so cool and my husband loves it the case is a little snug but it’s perfect and the games are just as I remember when I was kid this makes a very awesome gift definitely recommend this for those vintage gamers ❤️" - Samantha

#30 Whirl, Twirl, And Unfurl: The Mini Tube Guy Charm Share icon Review: " So it has a hard time trying to move in the beginning but after a while and with some help, tube guy has better moves than I do haha. All jokes aside, great price, great gift, solid quality. Very happy with my purchase!" - Great gift!

#31 For Those Who Like The Finer Things In Life: Giant Googly Eyes Share icon Review: "These have brought many smiles and compliments from passers by." - RX-Nate

#32 Roman Grandeur In Your Grasp With The Ceramic Man Soap Dispenser Share icon Review: "Literally one of the best things I own" - Key

#33 Bobcat Mullet Headband Wig , Because Nothing Screams Style Like A Fake Mullet Share icon Review: "So, I purchased this said bobcat mullet thinking no way it makes me look like a bobcat right?? But to my suprise I showed up to the golf course last Sunday wearing it and everybody cleared the bar! Screaming!! There's a bobcat in here! There's a human bobcat hybrid or something at the driving range!!! So believe you me, this thing works! And, the ladies liked it too. Just buy it youbwont be sorry." - seth bryant

#34 Taking Fashion Risks Just Got Real (And Weird) With The Denture Earrings . Who'd Have 'Chomped'd At This? Share icon Review: "I got these for my 83 year-old mom after she got dentures. She wears them all the time and thinks they're hysterical." - LRF812

#35 Nothing Can Quite Capture Your Fashion Sense Like The Fish In Bag Earrings . Talk About Making A Splash With Your Style Share icon Review: "I bought these earrings to wear to school. My students love it when I wear silly earrings. These sent them over-the-top! I also get a lot of comments from adults. They're lightweight and comfortable to wear. Great price too!" - mcdee

#36 Paws & Plants: Soar High With Hot Air Balloon Dog Planters Share icon Review: "These little planters are the perfect gift for a dog loving plant person! The balloon pup is adorable and it's such a unique design. Came packaged in a box that kept it secure. Love it!" - Nicole Fincher

#37 Purr-Fect Predator: Soft Shark Cat Companion Share icon Review: "What a fun gift to give! My daughter’s friend told her she loves sharks and cats, so we typed in Amazon “shark and cat gifts” and this was one of the first items that we saw! We took a risk and bought it for this teen and it ended up being her favorite and most talked about gift at the party. Too cute!" - Amy Jarman

#38 We've Seen It All Now: Handerpants . Because Your Hands Deserve To Feel As Snug As Your Bum Share icon Review: "Yeah they are a little tight for mens hands but who wants to wear them long and get them dirty, will look like "Skid Marks" Lol. Had plenty of laughs and worth the price just for that. " - Lindsey Troiano

#39 Oh, How Wonderfully Odd - The Homunculus Loxodontus Sculpture Lives Here Now Share icon Review: "My brother named him Hugh, we take him places and he's a cheeky fella. He’s a great listener and very kindhearted. He has a charming gaze, people love complimenting him. 10/10 Friend." - Jacob Snyder

#40 Movie Marathon, Book Reading, Sleepovers; Boyfriend Pillow Can Do Anything. And He Doesnt't Even Complain Share icon Review: "This is a great pillow! Boyfriend left me for his ex and i needed something to cuddle with while binge watching True Blood and Game of Thrones. Kind of wish it had separated fingers so we could hold hands but the lack of a mouth to tell me a bunch of lies kind of evens that out. Highly recommend!" - rebekah bolton

#41 Whoever Requested Tiny Finger Hands , Your Order Is Ready. Talk About Being Handy Share icon Review: "Upon opening my set of tiny hands I was happy when I checked, all of my fingers fit snugly and comfortably in the finger holes. I have a lot of video conference calls, its always good for a laugh to sign off a call waving with one finger. They make a good office toy as well, everyone that stops by picks up a hand and tries it on!" - Nathan Carlton

#42 Unicorn Squishy Stress Balls - When Adulthood Gets Too Hard And All You Wish For Is To Be 5 Again Share icon Review: "So fun to squeeze! I love that they come in a 3 pack, I gave one to my husband for his desk at work and I kept two (one for work and one for home). They’re pretty thick and stretchy, you can squish all the beads into the head and it doesn’t break. They give your wrist a good workout and definitely help distract you from stress without distracting you from working. The only downside is that the paint for the eyeballs falls off, but I found that quite hilarious!" - #twinning

#43 Release Your Inner Wannabe Superhero With The Web Launcher . Isn't Reality Fascinating Enough? Share icon Review: "Overall, the Overfun string shooter/launcher is a unique and exciting toy that allows me to channel my inner superhero. It's a fantastic addition to my playtime, sparking creativity and imaginative adventures while providing a fun and dynamic experience that I thoroughly enjoy." - WinWin

#44 Meet Your Child's Bobbing Beefcake: Chad The Lifeguard Pool Ring . Because Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Some Just Float Share icon Review: "Great for a bachelorette party! She used it almost the whole day! Great size and just makes fun pictures too. "Chad" was a great addition to the party and he held up well!" - jessie B

#45 Go Nuts For Speed: Mcphee’s Archie Possum And The Peanut Express Share icon Review: "I purchased this product after Amazon incessantly advertised it to me for two years. I finally gave in one night when I had a few beers and I never looked back. This little guy (Philliam) sits proudly on our mantle and is the perfect conversation starter. My only complaint is that I've had to pick him up from county jail for a couple DUIs in the past year, he really likes chugging champagne and driving fast on the highway. Otherwise, great product." - Maddie Briere

#46 Cerebral Sips: Brainy Coasters For The Thoughtful Drinker Share icon Review: "As a med student I love these! They were given to me as a housewarming gift for my new apt. I can’t get over them. They are so cute & add character to my kitchen. Can’t wait to have guest over to use them." - Angie

#47 Go Wild With 1500 Live Ladybugs , Because Why Not? The 'Bug' Economy Is Clearly Booming Share icon Review: " I was worried as it took a few extra days to arrive due to weather, but they arrived yesterday. They all were alive. I released them into my greenhouse after following the how to release instructions. Went out about 2 hours later to find them happily munching away on aphids and spider mites, which is why I bought them. Will buy again!" - Danny L. Sullivan

#48 Pedro Pascal Prayer Candle Is Now A Thing! Blessings From The Galaxy, Far, Far Away Are On Their Way Share icon Review: "Was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this candle and the cute packaging it came in! This one’s just for me but would be a great gift with this packaging. Love that it’s quality vinyl and not some cheaply material, the wooden lid is a nice touch too ✨" - Anonymous

#49 Stirring Up Fun With Ototo’s Quirky Spoon Holder Share icon Review: "These are so adorable. They work well holding the pot lid off the pot to steam and they hold different sizes spoons as well. I tried my wooden, plastic and metal handled spoons and they were all different sizes the little dog mouth held them all pretty well. I like these a lot! I gifted one to my mom and she loves it!" - Amber Reed

#50 Normal Rubber Chicken Not Funny Enough? Meet 29 Inch Giant Crazy Huge Rubber Chicken Share icon Review: "I bought this chicken for my sister's 18th birthday and our entire family loves it! We timed the squawk and it indeed lasts for about 40-45 sec max (if you really get ALL of the air out of it). The best part is that the chicken's voice fluctuates throughout the squawk. I'll describe it the best way I can - it starts as a loud, confident squawk and then shifts to a "struggling to breathe" squawk and then finally simmers down to a quiet squawk. The loudness of it as well as these fluctuations makes this a HILARIOUS toy to have in the house." - Ruslana

#51 Infiltrate Your Decor With Eastern Mystique - Asia Old Man Wall Decal Share icon Review: "Asia Old Man has added some much needed spice to my relationship. Thank you, Asia Old Man!" - Greyson

#52 Squishy Sunshine: Meet Sunny , Your New Stress-Relief Buddy Share icon Review: "What’s not to love?! Sunny is living his best life in our kitchen table. We even found a “baby” friend for him, and they hang out together 😎" - MrsSingh

#53 Sure, We're Fast, But Ever Bet On 3 Racing Possums ? It's The Ultimate Race Share icon Review: "Three possums on wheels- all slightly different “fur” colors. I gave them to a coworker who likes possums. A week or so later it was a rough day at work. We had a possum race off and by the end three of us were laughing again and in a great mood. I wish I’d taken a video. Good cheap fun for the right person" - allcreaturs

#54 Oh Great, Lobster Slippers , Just When You Thought Footwear Couldn't Get Any 'Crustier' Share icon Review: "I bought these for my shy and retiring Lady Love because she needed something to wear at the pool. They were an instant hit. She gets comments and offers of marriage every time she struts down the pool ramp. It's wonderful! Even the grumpy old folks at the pool have to smile when she walks by. And they're well-made, sturdy footwear to boot. My girl's biggest concern is making sure some fan doesn't walk off with them while she's under water. She's considering a bike lock..." - Ron

#55 Rat-Tling Good Fun: Meet Reuben The Rat Share icon Review: "Reuben is my new very best friend. He's soft, cuddly, and stiched together with the strongest of love. The perfect size for a rat and can bring the same delight as seeing a friendly rat that knows how to cook in your overpriced paris apartment. I'd trust Reuben to make me a reuben sandwich any day." - Breezy Bee

#56 Fasten Your Office Seat Belts: The Disgruntled Employee's Guide To The Daily Grind Monthly Wall Calendar Is Here! Let The 'Day-Wining' Begin Share icon Review: "I bought this as a gag gift but its better than anticipated. I'm going to put it on my wall in my office." - Amazon Customer

#57 As If Having Real Pets Weren't Quirky Enough, Now You Can Inflate A Zebra - Tall Inflatable Zebra For Your 'Zoo'topia Dreams! Share icon Review: "No complaints. Much easier to take care of than a real African zebra. Build quality is good and price is fine. A fine addition to one's inflatable zoo. There are 3 sizes and this is the mini-zeeb. Good size for car trips, but probably doesn't qualify you for the HOV lane" - LRS

#58 Kernel Of Concealment : Hide In Plain Sight Share icon Review: "It REALLY looks like a can of food. There are several versions, this one blends in with my actual canned goods. I keep it in my RV and no one is the wiser. Great for small valuables; watches, jewelry, cash." - J. Groeschen

#59 Replace Those Cute Dog Filters With The Dog Head Mask . Stepping Up That Snapchat Game, Huh? Share icon Review: "I decided to buy my wife the German shepherd mask. Just a joke, probably laugh once and stick it in the back of a drawer somewhere. Nope! My wife opened this and immediately started laughing. Every day since Christmas we’ve been joking around with it. Also, I have a real pure bred German shepherd who now thinks my wife is his long lost brother. I’m telling you, I thought this was a low quality gag gift mask, I could not have been more wrong. Come Halloween I will be buying more items from Creepy Party!" - The ComeBack Kid

#60 Yeah, Because Snail Soap Dispensers are The Next Logical Step. C'mon, Let's Take Handwashing Slow Share icon Review: "I’m so obsessed with this little dude… he’s so fun and so cute and actually holds a lot more soap than I expected!! It’s so funny just getting snotted on by a little snail every time you wash your hands. 100/10💕" - Emma Gouker

#61 Here's A Nutty Little Friend For You - Squirrel Finger Puppet Share icon Review: "Who doesn’t love a squirrel battle? Quite possibly one of the most fun my kids and I have had in ages. Great for re-creations of old martial arts movies were made. Would recommend!!" - Kelly Zentner

#62 Turn Your ‘Ow’ To ‘Wow’ With Taco Shaped Self Adhesive Bandages Share icon Review: "Got these for a funny stocking stuffer and didn't really expect much but these are actually really good band-aids! My daughter stuck one on a rug burn she had on her foot and it stayed on for 3 days in winter! with all the thick socks and snow boots I thought for sure this would have come off in 20 minutes!" - The proverbial mom

#63 Great, We're Resorting To Proboscis Monkey Plushies Now. Good To Know That We've Got Our Priorities Straight! Share icon Review: "Literally the best thing I have ever spent my Money on omg Soft? YES Giftable? YES huggable? YES funny and amazing and incredible? YESYESYEYS" - Maya Joanna Shenhav

#64 Perfect! A Bathroom Guest Book Because We All Need To Document Each Visit, Right? For Those 'Commode'able Moments Share icon Review: "Provides a place for guest to leave comments, draw doodles and etc. very funny idea, looking forward to reading guest reviews of my bathroom at the end of the year." - James

#65 Potty Break Or Coffee Take? Why Not Both With Bigmouth Share icon Review: "I found this to be the perfect bowl to serve chocolate covered almonds at my last holiday party." - Marc C

#66 It's Not Procrastination, It's Preparation With The Desktop Punching Bag Share icon Review: "Got this as a gift for a coworker and it was a “hit”" - Amazon Customer

#67 Morning Wood Candle : Vanilla Cedarwood Aroma That... Rises With You Share icon Review: "Smells good, earthy and subtle without candle perfume smells that slap you in the face. I hate candles that smell like bathroom spray. This one is very nice. My husband thought the name was great." - Irene reed

#68 Spacey Capy Tee: Because Capybaras Make The Best Extraterrestrial Buddies Share icon Review: "Very happy with the quality of the shirt it’s thin but not too thin and it’s not too thick it’ll be perfect for wearing during the summer still I’m extremely happy I would definitely buy another shirt from this place." - Sean

#69 Galactic Guest: 63-Inch Inflatable Alien Invades Your Party Share icon Review: "10/10 recommend. Does not talk back and stayed inflated all night. Now he’s my roomate and vibes in the bedroom closet." - Partyof5

#70 Root Awakening: The Coziest Mandrake In Diagon Alley Share icon Review: "This is a must have for any Harry Potter fan. It’s the perfect size and great quality. The screaming sound is just like the movie. This was shipped and received really quick." - Vmacri

#71 Introducing Plush Banana Man , Because Nothing Defines Adulthood Like Cuddling A Banana Share icon Review: "Best gift ever! I bought one for my two best friends and now we send pics back and forth. Their kids like him better than most of their other Christmas gifts. He brings a smile to my face every day and yea, I talk to him too. He needs a proper name so in my house we call him Frank. Get one for yourself and your friends, you won’t regret it!" - tarathecupcake

#72 Pond To Living Room - Gilded Ducks That Make Decor Bloom Share icon Review: "When I saw this I had to have it in my bathroom. Arrived with no flaws at all and is adorable on my shelf. Kind of bummed I didn’t order the larger one too." - AD

#73 Definitely What We Need For Fashion Diplomacy - Introducing Coddies Fish Flip Flops Share icon Review: "These were surprisingly comfortable, I expected cheaper foam, but it's more of a thick vinyl. The coloring is nice all over and is even shiny to make it more "fishy"!! The sizes fit as expected, and I will definitely be buying my whole family a pair in the future as gifts..had to get matching with my boyfriend, and he absolutely loves them :)" - Tampacat

#74 Finally, Something That Sounds Like A Bass-Ic Necessity - Bass Soap On A Rope Share icon Review: "Bought this for my hubby bc it’s been a bad season for bass stripers. He loved it!! Comes in an air tight package. BTW, the backside of the soap is flat but that doesn’t matter- it’s still a great little gift! A good size & better than expected!" - Kathleen S

#75 Wing It! Hilarious Flying Chicken Flingers Share icon Review: "I bought these on a whim & I'm so glad I did! We sling them around our house & have contests on whose chicken sticks to the ceiling the longest! I gave a few to my coworkers to use on stressful days & they are a great talking point when people see them on our desks! Love these, just wish I could find ones that "baacaaawww" when you shoot them! Lol" - Olivia Chenworth-Pugh

#76 Nothing Screams 'Priorities' Louder Than 'The Art Of Eating Through The Zombie Apocalypse' Book . Chew Before You're Chewed Share icon Review: "I actually thought this will be story like with zombies and some comedy to it, but it's actually very informative and a great buy! I love it!" - Nad Venice

#77 Purr-Fect Poise: Trio Of Sphynx Statues For Serene Spaces Share icon Review: "These are way more detailed than I expected them to be. These were very well packaged and would make a great surprise gift because the packaging is plain. So if you know someone that loves these kind of cats like my oldest child they would be over the moon with these. They are so weird and cute. They are a decent size. And like I said, the detailing is wonderful. The form and the expression is on point." - Lisa Rhoden

#78 Unlock Flavor With The Sushi Cat Keychain Share icon Review: "Creative design, very detailed. Makes me want to pet a cat and eat sushi at the same time. Odd combo but greatly satisfying purchase. Very happy with my purchase, would buy again." - Vannessa

#79 Just When You Thought Things Couldn't Get Smaller - Enter Tiny Plastic Babies . Pocket-Sized Human-Ish Cuteness Overload Alert? Share icon Review: "What more do you want to know about this product? They’re cheap little tiny babies. We froze one per ice cube and served up at our “Tiny Human Shindig” aka our baby shower. People thought they were funny and as far as I know, no one accidentally swallowed one. My only complaint is that they’re all the same exact baby. Could be cool to see some physical variety. Oh well." - Mihaltones Family

#80 Dr Phil As An M&m Sticker ? That's Exactly What We Never Knew We Needed! Yippee! Share icon Review: "Just beautiful. Makes me cry every time." - Jade

#81 Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask . Bubblier Than Your Personality Share icon Review: "I kinda sorta really love this mask! I used to love doing masks before getting in the shower, but being a busy mom of 2, it's hard to find the time and energy to do that now. With this mask, I look forward to putting it on before bedtime. I love the smell, it's not overpowering or underwhelming..it just smells fresh, which is fantastic! " - bree

#82 Leap Into Style: Frog Ring Hops Onto Your Fingertips Share icon Review: "Super cute and size is adjustable. Looks just like the pics and seems sturdy. " - sk

#83 Yay, Now You Can Vent Out In Swine Style With The Pink Pig Squishy Toy Share icon Review: "Always looking for something new that makes him smile!" - T. Jones

#84 Believe In The Magic Of Beet Juice With Dwight Schrute Bottle Opener ! Bears, Beets, Bottle Opener Share icon Review: "I bought this for my brother who is a big Office fan, especially of the episode where Dwight tears the mask off the CPR dummy and puts the mask on himself. Any true fan of the show would love this likeness of Dwight. As others mentioned, it is a little small, but it seems well made. It was a big hit." - Erica Perry

#85 Step Into Comfort: Byriver’s Blissful Acupressure Journey Share icon Review: "The BYRIVER Acupressure Foot Massager is a unique experience that combines a bit of pain with ultimate pleasure. Initially, it might hurt a bit, but that's the acupressure magic at work! Wearing these for 10-15 minutes rewards you with a deep sense of relaxation afterward. It's like a mini spa treatment for your feet. A thoughtful gift for men and women seeking an unconventional but effective foot massage experience!" - Mr. Expert

#86 Just Might Mistake The Sprinkle Donut Throw Pillow For Breakfast Share icon Review: "I’m loving this giant donut pillow. It’s super soft and cuddly, even though it comes rolled up flat as a pancake lol. Don’t worry. It will fluff up really nice. Perfect fun comfy pillow for my sofa. I’m getting a few more to balance things out. It’s sort of like a squishmellow if you’re wondering about. the density or stiffness of the pillow. I ended up getting 2 medium size and the hot dog. Now my sofa is super cool and fun." - Star808

#87 Yep, Beer Soap 6-Pack Is A Thing. Welcome To The Good Life Where Even Cleaning Is A Party Share icon Review: "got the ipa scent as a christmas present for my beer-loving stepdad, and it was a hit! he loved it. the soap is sort of a solid, yet gel-like texture, and smells faintly like hops but not too much.. asked him if it was weird washing his face with it and he said no, it's great! really happy with it, it makes for a really unique gift. i'm going to get more of these for other people for birthdays and christmas next year!" - Aubrey

#88 Pyropet Cat Candle : As If A Regular Candle Wasn't Dramatic Enough! Share icon Review: "I purchased this as a gift for a friend for hosting a Halloween party. It was really exciting for the kids at the party when she opened it and lit it . Everyone watched it melt throughout the night and it got so much attention. Everyone, especially the kids, eagerly waited to see more and more of the skeleton come through. It was a bigger hit than expected. Highly recommend." - Nina G.

#89 Banana Ducks : The Quirky Cuddle Companions You Didn’t Know You Needed Share icon Review: "It looks just like the photo! It is so cute and so soft and squishy. I love this thing. It's such a fun idea, and so adorable and cuddly. I can't say enough good things about this banana duck." - Erica F.

#90 Slice, Dice, And Impress: Stardw’s Damascus Mini Knives Share icon Review: "These are great little novelties. I ordered a set to give some of the men in my family as stocking stuffers and they loved them. The little knives are attractive, well crafted and sharp. I have to order more!" - Briana Malaspino

#91 Bring The Smackdown To Your Christmas Decor With Wwe The Rock Christmas Ornament . Ho-Ho-Hold On The Cheers, Folks! Share icon Review: "I have a sister that loves the Rock. She need on she can put on her Christmas tree." - Miranda Crew

#92 Stripes For Survival, Kidding For Applause! You Go Tigger In An Adult Onesie . We're 'Roaring' With Amusement... Or Are We Though? Share icon Review: "Who doesn't love something extra when it has pockets?! I am super excited about this buy. Would recommend." - Ypsibrave06

#93 Spicing Up Your Sticker Game In The Cheesiest Way Possible With A 5'' Danny Dorito Sticker Share icon Review: "Finally! I have found the perfect sticker to express myself." - st.rainger

#94 Congratulations On Embracing The Meme Life With Rick Roll Qr Code Sticker . Here's To Never Giving You Up Share icon Review: "These Rick Roll QR codes are well made stickers and take the scanner exactly where they need to be. They are large enough to be noticeable, and will look good in your cubicle, wall or car. The best part was Rick Rolling myself when testing it. Highly recommended." - Customer

#95 Basking In Canine Glory With The 'I Work Hard So My Dog Can Have A Better Life' Sign . Who's The Good Boy Now? Share icon Review: "It’s a good size, and it’s something cute and witty to have in your home or office. Most of my coworkers know I’m absolutely in love with my pits, so this was a great addition in my cubicle. It shipped fairly quickly and I’m glad I finally got it!" - 🌺🌴Candice🌴🌺

#96 Bluetooth Buzz - Bud Light’s Speaker Bottle Rocks Share icon Review: "this bud light Bluetooth speaker I really like a lot I use very time I get in the shower to listen to my music and when I at a party or when I am outside I can listen to my music i got the Bud Light Bluetooth speaker on time of delivery highly recommend this speaker" - Hayden Schunk