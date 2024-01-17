Looking to give your phone a fresh new look in 2024? We've got you covered! Our team of writers has scoured the digital marketplace to bring you our top 20 phone cases for the year. These cases aren't just about aesthetics - they combine functionality, durability, and of course, style! From minimalist designs to vibrant patterns, to cutting edge tech-enhanced shells, we've curated a list that offers something for everyone.

#1 Great Against Overheating: Slip Your Phone Into Something More Comfortable: The Arae Premium Aluminum Alloy Case, Where It's Not Just About Surviving The Fall, But Also Keeping It Chill With Top-Notch Heat Dissipation Vibes. Share icon Review: "I recently purchased the Arae Aluminum Case for my iPhone 13, and it has truly exceeded my expectations. This case offers a combination of style, protection, and functionality that has greatly enhanced my iPhone experience.



First and foremost, the aluminum construction of this case is both visually stunning and highly durable. The gray finish adds a touch of sophistication to my iPhone, and it feels incredibly premium in hand. The build quality is exceptional, providing robust protection against drops and impacts while maintaining a slim profile.



The heat dissipation design is a thoughtful addition. It helps prevent the iPhone from overheating during prolonged use, which is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and battery life.



The slim and sleek design of the case fits perfectly on my iPhone 13, preserving the device's aesthetics while offering superior protection. It doesn't add unnecessary bulk, making it comfortable to carry in my pocket.



This cover includes two protective glasses kits." - Milo Giuffrida

#2 Why Choose Between Gallery-Worthy Design And Gadget Safety? The Colorful Retro Oil Painting Printed Flower Laser Beam Glossy Pattern Phone Case Brings The Brilliance Of Brushstrokes To Your Fingertips, All While Keeping Your Phone's Corners Cushioned. Share icon Review: "I love this phone case so much! I have a midnight phone and have been struggling to find a cute case that wasn’t clear. What really shocked me was how STUNNINGLY the case glimmers in the light. It’s like a pearly iridescent and is simply gorgeous. Definitely worth the money! (not to mention it was delivered the next day)" - Ss

#3 For Elegance Connoisseurs: Let Your Phone Sip On Some Burga Sophistication With The Almond Latte Cute Case, Cradling Your Gadget In Luxury That's As Dreamy As Your Favorite Coffee Shop Concoction—and Just As Insta Worthy. Share icon Review: "I was impressed by the quality. Definitely worth the wait." - Jeanne R.

#4 Loved By Gen Z: Catch The Aesthetic Drift With The Caseative Water Ripple Pattern Phone Case — Perfect For Riding The Selfie Wave At Beach Hangs Or Just Looking Cool While Texting The Squad. Share icon Review: "This is such a chic cell phone case and so different than most. The silver color is perfect for December! I receive so many compliments. Expensive looking at an affordable price. Thick, durable, and has saved my phone from a few toddler drops. Do not over think it, just purchase this beauty!" - Adriana

#5 Drawn Towards Danger? Fear Not! The Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid Magfit Case For iPhone 15 Pro Max Is Where Magnets Meet Might, Keeping You In The 'No-Cracks' Club With Anti-Yellowing Armor That's Magsafe Strong And Crystal Clear—so Your Tech Can Flex, Not Fracture! Share icon Review: "Case fits well on my iPhone 13 Pro Max. Like the “x-ray design”. Protects the iPhone good enough. Easy to hold. Easy to install." - Amazon Customer

#6 For Safety And Sci-Fi Nerds: Turn Your Phone Into A Fortress With The Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder Case — Built Tough For The Bold, Magnetically Compatible For The Modern, And Always Ready To Stand Guard Against The Unexpected Tumble. Share icon Review: "I work at t mobile and we got these cases for the first time and when it comes to the price, no one really wants them due to the price. I was able to get this one through vine and I LOVE it!!! Its one of the best cases I've ever had! I've dropped my phone a couple of times already and the 15 pro supposedly breaks easier but this case has been able to absorb all the drops so far and I'm very glad to report, I have no cracks or breaks on my phone!!!! I highly recommend this case at work now!" - Andres

#7 For The Person Who's All About Multitasking: Meet Your Match With The Welovecase iPhone 11 Wallet Case. It Holds Your Cards, Guards Your Phone, And Hides A Mirror For Those On-The-Go Touch-UPS, Because Who Doesn't Love A Sneak Peek? Share icon Review: "I get daily compliments on this phone case. Whether I'm at the store or stopping to get gas, someone always asks me about it. This phone case is solid like an Otter box. I've dropped my phone countless time and there is zero damage to my phone. I can fit about 3-4 cards in the holder which is all I need. So if you're looking to store more than that, I would advise looking elsewhere. I love it." - Allison Paige

#8 Forget The Bear Necessities; This Case Is About Bear Accessories. The Bear Case Offers A Squishy, Squeeze-Worthy Protective Shell For Your Phone That's More Than Just Bearable—it's Downright Delightful! Share icon Review: "The picture quality is trash and doesn’t do the case justice—it is so cute and exactly like the description! Must-buy" - Sam

#9 For Meme Lovers: Wrapping Your Device In The Casetify Impact Case With The Iconic 'Calculating...' Meme Equals Strong Protection, Plus A Touch Of Humor That Adds Up To Absolute Genius. Share icon Review: "Good quality and the best design,I love it!" - Victoria

#10 For People Who Simply Enjoy Outlandish Things: Keep Your Conversations As Sharp As Your Chef Skillsthe Kitchen Knife Anti-Drop Protection Phone Case Is Here To Catch Your Phone If It Slips, Because The Only Chopping Done Should Be On The Cutting Board. Share icon Review: "I haven’t even had it 24 hours and I can’t stop showing it off. It looks great and is fun to hold. No regrets." - Morena's Corner

#11 Simple Yet Affective In Protecting: Lock In On Luxury And Lay Down The Law Against Drops With The Mous Case For Your Phone. With Magsafe Compatibility, Your Phone Is Now Click-Ready, Slip-Proof, And Cooler Than The Other Side Of The Pillow Share icon Review: "I'll keep this short and simple. The case does in fact live up to the hype. The texturing on the back I thought would become gross over time since it's not leather but instead fabric. I was wrong the fabric is similar to a pair of jeans and doesn't get dirty that quick. The case build quality is great and it comes with a lifetime warranty. The button presses on the side are very responsive and satisfying to press especially if you've had cheaper cases without these buttons. It's slim and curves in the right places for the most efficient swiping and usage. Overall I give it an A+ because it hits every spot in which a great case is supposed to. My only small con is the price, I wish it was cheaper but you get what you pay for. spending the additional money on a case that is aesthetically pleasing and doesn't comprise protection. If you're on the fence whether to buy the case or not I say go for it you won't regret the decision." - Adam friedland

#12 For K-Wave Enthusiasts: Rock That Twinkle Twinkle Little Bear Look With A Sparkle Bling Cover That's Sure To Turn Heads. Flaunt Your Phone Like It's The Latest Fashion — With A Silver Teddy Bear Charm And Bell That Says, "Yeah, I Like To Stand Out." Share icon Review: "This phone case fits my iPhone 13 Pro Max perfectly. It comes with a chain that you can attach to Carry it crossbody so it doesn’t fall. It’s durable and sturdy and looks very nice. It’s easy to hold despite the shape of it. I love the silver color of it. It looks very expensive but is very affordable. Great choice." - ¤♤♡◇♧□○°

#13 For True Unbreakable Safety: The Otterbox Defender Series Xt Case In Black Isn't Just A Look; It's A Lifestyle For Your Phone. Screenless Profile, Unrivaled Ruggedness, And Magsafe Readiness — This Case Is A Lanyard Away From Legendary. Share icon Review: "I was a little skeptical of this case at first, because I thought it would be too bulky and that’s not the case at all. It’s very durable and sleek looking. Also, I don’t know how other people have all these issues putting this on when I did it in about five minutes. I really approve of this case." - Brian

#14 Safety For All Drops (Even Off The Couch): Battle-Tested And Living Room Approved, The Spigen Liquid Air Armor For iPhone 15 Pro Keeps Your Digital Sidekick Safe And Sound — So You Can Keep On Texting Even After That Heart-Stopping Tumble. Share icon Review: "I've used the spigen liquid air armor case for 5+ years now. The only time I've had to replace it is when I upgrade my phone. I love this new green color! It is a VERY dark green, looks almost black unless you hold it next to something already black (like the microphone in the pictures). Feels great in your hand, and offers excellent protection. Unlikely to ever get a different case unless spigen stops making them :)" - Tanner

#15 Minimalist Approved: For The Lovers Of All Things Clean And Serene, This Silicone Case With Magsafe Is Your Phone's Answer To A Calm And Collected Lifestyle — Because Sometimes, Less Really Is More. Share icon Review: "I love the guava color contrasting my green iPhone 15! Reminds me of Strawberry 🍓 and Kiwi 🥝. The orange sorbet and iPhone color look like a melon 🍈! To be expected, the magnet strength is the same as the naked phone. The case is minimal on drop protection and thickness. The buttons are all easily accessible." - lissapolanco2

#16 For Those Who Embrace The Sparkle In Everything, The Max Bling Case Is Like Your Phone's Very Own Vip Pass To The Glitz And Glam Life — Go Ahead, Let It Sparkle Harder Than Your Highlighter. Share icon Review: "I get so many compliments about it lol I think this is my most favorite case" - Tamisha Mclemore

#17 Straight From A Cowboy Movie: Casely’s Got You Covered With A Wardrobe Of Designs For Your Phone — Because Who Said Phones Don't Need A Dazzling Dress Code? Choose Your Case, Own Your Style, Outshine The Ordinary. Share icon Review: "This case is so cute and great quality for the price. I haven’t taken it off since I got it! I normally switch back and forth with cases but this I haven’t taken off!" - Maddie

#18 Just Kenough: Keep Your Phone Case Fun And Trendy: Inject A Little Old-School Charm Into Your Life With The Retro Phone Shell Case. It's The Nostalgic Armor Guarding Your Phone Against The Bumpy Road Of Life—with A Cheeky Wink. Share icon Review: "I love this phone case! So gaudy and girly! Fits my 13 pro perfectly. Also charges on all my wireless chargers! Surprisingly very protective. The raised lip around the screen covers the outside of my screen protector. Can’t say that for any of my phone cases in recent years. Super soft silicone is the perfect amount of grip and I haven’t dropped it yet. The only thing to keep in mind is the puffiness in certain spots. The openings to the sound switch and the charge port are deep and bubbly. May even be hard to reach for large fingertips. I will likely need to remove to clean the inside often because debris can easily get trapped inside the case. Also the fake antenna makes it a little bit of a pain to slip in my pocket. Not a deal breaker for me! This is otherwise a great case and it’s exactly what I was looking for! 💖" - Moon Mom

#19 90's Kids Approved Infuse Your iPhone With The Spirit Of Vintage Arcade Games With The Cartoon Game Shape Case; It's Like A Cheat Code For Durability With A Boss Level Of Cute. Share icon Review: "I love this case so much it fits my iPhone 11 perfectly. Please don’t ever stop selling this phone case I will buy it again if I loose it or damage it 💕😭 100% recommend" - Reviewer

