Milk Dong Comics, created by Taiwanese artist Milk Dong, has gained popularity on Instagram with over 74,600 followers. The artist addresses serious topics like animal abuse, environmentalism, and social injustice.

By tackling these sensitive topics, they hope to amplify the voices of the voiceless and encourage compassion and action. Therefore, that's exactly why the artist's unique blend of visuals and narratives creates thought-provoking content with a powerful message about the plight of animals and the need for change in society.

Also, make sure to check out more of Milk Dong's content by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook