This is, of course, not to say that there aren't great professionals working in these fields, but to emphasize that sometimes the industries’ quality and image might suffer from people who are not qualified. These Redditors tried to raise awareness by answering one Redditor's question : "What industry attracts the wrong people that actually aren’t qualified?"

There might be certain aspects of a job that tend to attract the wrong people for the role. For example, due to a good salary or prestige, it might be tempting to pick a career one doesn't actually enjoy working at, eventually underperforming and being grumpy to colleagues. Or it could also be a seemingly easy job that some people believe they can do without proper training, while in fact putting themselves and others in danger with their inexperience.

#2 Professional photography. No Susan, your Instagram photos of cats and sunsets do not qualify you to do professional studio work. It takes a hell of a lot of practice and learning to do that properly.

#3 Hospital Administration



They are often business oriented people with little to no experience in the health field. So they have no idea what those on the front line actually do. For them it's all about profitability.

#4 Acting. Just like anything else, acting is a craft and it takes training, practice, and experience to get good at it. But people think it's something you can just... do with no qualifications. The worst part is because of the weird way acting works, some of those people do end up getting work.







Politics is another one. It blows my mind when someone runs for office BECAUSE they have no political experience. Like why would I hire someone with NO experience to do any job? Why is running the government or making laws any different?

#5 Not exactly a job, but any board of education.



No idea what goes on in the classroom, let alone the offices of a whole district of schools, but they literally make every decision.

#6 The troubled teen industry

#7 Veterinary medicine.



Many people decide to go into vetmed because they 'love animals'. That's not enough.



You have to be able to deal with people, because you're going to be treating the pet AND educating the owner, you have to be able to multi-multi-multi-task, deal with gross/sad/terrifying/depressing/angry/stinky animals and people, all while holding your bladder for hours, starving, getting yelled at by clients, answering the phone, writing in charts and trying not to forget all the stuff that need to write down, order, put away, clean...



It's not just "playing with puppies and kittens all day". Yes, I've been told that I was lucky to have that job, because that must be what I did.

#8 Estheticians. Everyone thinks they know it all and are qualified individuals because they completed a 250 hour course.

#9 Teaching right now is so hard up that it's pulling paras who have no idea what they're doing and people who think teaching might be a nice career change (though the latter has always been true).



People are by and large unaware of how hard it is to teach, how much b******t paperwork there is behind the scenes, and how much time you'll spend defending that you've done the job you've been hired to do.



What I see in a lot of my coworkers is: people trying to either relive or rewrite their high school days. If they were cool then they will make sure they are the cool teacher and undermine others (oh you're cutting class. Cool I'll write you a pass). People who want to rewrite will take absolute blatant pleasure in bossing a kid around and will often take advantage of the fact that admin will usually take another adults word over that of a kid.



I see lazy people abound. I have a coworker who will give kids a 2 question worksheet to complete in a 50 minute class. More often than not kids are watching movies in her class or she's walking them over to the gym, every day, for at least half the class.



I knew a woman... get this... she won teacher of the year (something that teachers self nominate for) who didn't teach after lunch. The entire second half of the day she sent them to the gym, to specials, or let them be on computers.

#10 Phlebotomy. Everyone thinks they can find a vein and put a needle in it, but in my experience after nearly 15 years you either have it or you don't. I've trained hundreds of people over the years and only a handful would I call good. Even fewer of them would I consider the ones to call when someone comes in that says nobody can ever get their blood. I would say at least 3 times a day someone tells me they can't find a vein on someone and I put a tourniquet on their arm and feel something in less than 3 seconds.

#11 The tattoo industry. A lot of folks wanna be pirates or rockstars and don't actually have a good work ethic. They just wanna get rich and do whatever they feel like, instead of showing up on time and having their pieces ready ahead of the appointment. Also, art isn't for everyone (and that's ok!), especially with the added challenge of having a moving canvas and vibrating drawing instrument. There's a lot of people who get into tattooing with zero artistic ability, and they just sorta stay there. No hate on them, just know your where your skills lie.



Gonna add this just in case, because I know a lot of folks get sensitive about this subject and like to cry gatekeeper. I'm an apprentice myself, I'm totally for new folks getting into the industry (controversial opinion, I know). I've been working at a shop for the past couple years, and I've seen people come and go at my shop and others in the area for these reasons and more. Folks who thought they were hotshots and never showed up for their appointments eventually quitting or getting fired, people lying about having an apprenticeship only to find out they're a scratcher, people with questionable ability who haven't been tattooing long deciding to take on apprentices for a laughable amount of money, etc. People who do this for the pure love of it are definitely in the minority, sadly.

#12 Politics

#13 Elder care :(

#14 IT - the demand for people and decent salaries, along with low barriers of entry, mean that all sorts of charlatans get into that industry.



And don't get me started on the lies and qualification/CV fraud from a certain country

#15 Police and security.



Also hospice care. It seems like that industry is so rife with corruption and cruelty at every level, from the directors down to the aides.

#16 Honestly a lot of the time nurses. I've met so many nurses that are just unnecessarily mean and grumpy and can't do their job properly

#17 Hotel Management....believe me I know 😏

#18 Tech work. People go into it for the high salaries and hate the work (and therefore aren’t very good at it).

#19 Based on my current job, Mental Health work.



Instead of attracting people who are actually healthy and would give good advice, it seems to **overwhelmingly** attract workers who are themselves deeply traumatised, and have HUGE rescuer/saviour complexes, which usually just winds up deeply traumatising their clients even more.

#20 Handymen. Usually it‘s people with zero actual training who think because they once built a deck with their friend that they are qualified to fix anything.

#21 Stockbrokers. I have some friends who are stockbrokers. I love them, but man, they are some b******t artists. And not like, "Oh, they're a good salesman, and could sell you anything," No, it's like they make s**t up as they go along and try to sound confident in what they say.

#22 I've heard from more than one ex-military say that they should not be hired as police.



How they're trained to deal with situations and the skills they are trained in run counter to the skills of de-escalation of violence and preservation of human life.



This neither a criticism of the military or the police. Just addressing how we confuse their adjacency and training for violent scenarios as being trained to provide the same response.

#23 Disability support work

#24 Community management and HR. How are people that don't give two a**es about others think they're capable of managing others?

#25 Teaching, specifically teaching in high need, high poverty areas. I came through a teaching program and you wouldn't believe how many of the people coming through these programs seem to think "these kids just need the love they don't get at home!" and that if they are kind they will be successful teachers. And yes, that idea is racist and a significant number of the people coming through these programs have never had a conversation with a person of color and don't understand that teaching children of color might be different from teaching white children.



Long story short, the issues facing children in underserved communities can't be solved with hugs and love alone, and these teachers tend to flame out quickly.

#26 Law enforcement.



There's a problem with staffing in a lot of places, and the means in which they entice people to apply draw in a lot of people who really shouldn't be in that position of power.



They wind up giving a gun to people who don't realize there are (most of the time) better ways to resolve a situation without ever drawing it.



In a job like that, corruption is also very dangerous to the public. And if the people they hire aren't honest and good people, they're more likely to become corrupt themselves.



And it really shines a bad light on those in uniform that really do want to make their communities a safer place. When so many are crooked or complacent, they run out the good people trying to make a difference, leaving the wrong people in their place.

#27 Consulting. Holy cow. Consulting.

#28 Law.



"I want to become a lawyer."



"Oh, so you are interested in the field and want to know your rights and defend people?"



"No, I have heard people that work there are smart and earn a lot of money."



I swear to god, some people whose work is to know laws don't know s**t. Thank god so many quit before they get to practice what they were supposed to have learned.



FYI just because your parents want you to have a career and you were good in high school, does not mean you should work in a field that you have 0 interest in.

#29 The priesthood, evidently.

#30 Wrong people: a lot of law enforcement, but especially border patrol. Hate crimes and human hunting, attracts very much a certain type



Aren’t qualified: pharmaceutical reps. Pushing products you don’t understand. Reps are salesmen, not doctors, but doctors listen to them anyways. Often it’s not the best product, but the best pitch, that decides what drug doctor prescribe more.

#31 IT support for a product I just purchased. Especially when they outsource to another country and they only read from a script. Damnit. I need 3rd tier. I already did everything you are about to ask me. 3 hours wasted. Then I FINALY get handed over to someone (hopefully) that knows [what] they are talking about. Time and time again. These people they hire are a joke.

#32 Several:



Hollywood: acting. Half the people in Hollywood can’t act worth a damn. They’re either only hired for how they look OR nepotism.



Government (DMV, Social Security type offices): takes forever to get through, half the time they don’t know what they’re doing and the other half they’re just rude af.



Special Education Teachers Assistants/most people that work with the disabled (I am one): most are doing it only for money (not all just most) and are super not understanding, if not just abusive.

#33 Trucking