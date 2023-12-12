ADVERTISEMENT

Mob mentality — sometimes also called herd or hive mentality — is the inclination that humans have to be part of a large group, neglecting their individual feelings in the process, and adopting the behaviors and actions of the collective.

Interested in how this concept manifests in everyday life, Reddit user AdmirableFlow made a post on the platform, asking everyone: "What's the most severe case of mass stupidity you've ever witnessed?"

As of now, the question has received over 4.1K comments, so compiled those that stood out and invite you to learn more about the challenges of maintaining critical thinking.

#1

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Anti-vaxers dying in hospitals screaming, “Tell me what I’ve got!! Covid doesn’t exist!!”

Mentalfloss1 , Anna Shvets / Pexels Report

austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I blame the doctors and politicians that actively pushed false information about covid. Not only was there bad information, but it also became a political issue, not one of public safety. There have always been antivax people, but the special interest of those with the power to drive narratives made covid misinformation so much more widespread than it would have been otherwise.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed The rise of Qanon and the Flat Earth Society.

Lordfuton92 , Kajetan Sumila / Unsplash Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

I struggle to comprehend that people take Qanon seriously.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Any of the hundreds of megachurches across the world.

AnimalFarenheit1984 , Luis Quintero / Pexels Report

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
41 minutes ago

If a church takes its parishioners money and spends it on fancy buildings and fountains and the preacher is wearing fancy suits instead of putting those donations back into the community I like to imagine sky daddy's thumb coming out the clouds and smooshing that building. In America some of the churches that televise their worship pay professional singers to sing in their choirs. My cousin is an opera singer in LA, that was a good regular income for him. Meanwhile preachers in Africa sell their own holy 'elixirs' they promise cure all ailments out of their churches after their service...

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Climate change deniers.

becomealamp , Ma Ti / Unsplash Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I think they took the 'climate also changes naturally' statement WAY out of context

#5

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed The January 6th Assault on the Capitol was probably the most severe case of mass stupidity I've seen in my lifetime.

Not even talking politically.

There were idiots climbing walls when there were accessible stairs nearby. Most of these idiots thought they wouldn't meet any police resistance.

They acted as if their attempted coup would be met with smiling cops and clapping congresspeople, thanking them for their service or something.

Alexandratta , Aca1291 / Wikipedia Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

then people going mad when one of them got shot by police and acting like it was on the same level as what happened to George Floyd

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Taking private jets to a conference about climate change.

linuxares , Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels Report

#7

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed People that keep insisting Elon Musk is a genius.

Eyfordsucks , JD Lasica / Wikipedia Report

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
53 minutes ago

The only smart thing he ever did was to be born into a wealthy family.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Scientology.

Doright36:

The rich ones at the top are just in for the tax dodge. A lot of the ones below them are in it thinking they can shmooze with the rich ones at the top and become one of them some days. So yea dumb but with a layer of greed involved.

Supersaiajinblue , Alexey Taktarov / Unsplash Report

austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
53 minutes ago

This is literally describing capitalism. Is Scientology just capitalism with aliens?

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed My generation, raised knowing how absolutely awful smoking is, excessively vaping.

trshytrpcl , Nery Zarate / Unsplash Report

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
1 hour ago

The targeted advertisement to young and at risk people is worse IMO.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Religion. Full stop.

rickjohnson2 , Rodolfo Clix / Pexels Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I find religion as a source of comfort for me, but there's a difference between believing and preaching. I don't shout about it because I know a lot of people don't feel the same.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Probably get downvoted to hell for it, but widespread continued use of single-use plastics. It's insane. We know these things end up in the oceans and in the food chain (and therefore inside us) but we keep using them all the same. Future generations are going to hate us for this.

john_jdm , mali maeder / Pexels Report

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
1 hour ago

People are just going to buy what they can and it's up to manufactures to provide affordable packaging that is environmentally friendly.

#12

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed The great toilet paper rush at the start of COVID. There was nothing about COVID that threatened the global toilet paper supply, and yet people just started panic-buying it and artificially creating a huge shortage.

(We would eventually realize that there *was* a small uptick in toilet paper sold for private use, as many people were going to the bathroom at home more than at work, but no one realized that at the time and it had *nothing* to do with the panic - people just started buying more because people were buying more.)

Notmiefault , Anna Shvets / Pexels Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

I do remember people trying to grab TP out of the cages when staff were coming out of the stock rooms at supermarkets. It was not a small uptick

#13

With all the pro-Hamas rallies, the targeting of Jewish-owned businesses, kosher restaurants, firebombing synagogues or Jewish community centers, harassing Jewish students and physically preventing them from attending classes and locking diners in restaurants because they’re mad at the Israeli government. Going after Jews in the Diaspora isn’t going to “free Palestine.”

degrassibabetjk Report

beebeebuni avatar
BeeBee Buni
BeeBee Buni
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I don’t think that targeting Jews is okay, they haven’t done anything wrong, but the Israeli government is doing some really really REALLY evil things to Palestine citizens. Please research further for better understanding.

#14

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Anti-vaxxers by far. I find it rather ironic that people can discount things like vaccines because vaccines have created a world where kids aren't dying left and right from childhood illnesses. I am not aware of any antivaxxers existing when the Polio vaccine came out because Polio was a horror show.

Gilgamesh-Enkidu , DJ Paine / Unsplash Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

In the 60s when I was a kid it was more common to see people who had been crippled by polio. Think Southpark "TIMMY!" on those metal crutches and the Forest Gump leg braces.

#15

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed 70 million people in the US voted for a completely unqualified person for President - TWICE.

RayAnselmo , Natilyn Photography / Unsplash Report

thesquidness avatar
cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
23 minutes ago

This isn't stupid, this is just natural behaviour. If you are a Republican, you will vote (R), Dem votes (D). Realistically, no matter who the candidate, you are going to assume they are better than the opposition candidate.

#16

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Anyone who keeps getting involved in Ponzi or MLM schemes.

For decades the public have been warned on what to watch out for to avoid these schemes, you would assume that the vast majority of people would have learned by now that these schemes are fraudulent and just can't work out. Yet somehow here we with thousands of these companies still up and running and thriving and even more people being taken advantage of by them.

TheSameButBetter , Austin Distel / Unsplash Report

#17

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Andrew Tate d**kriders.

lupindeathray , wikipedia Report

#18

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed People wearing a mask, but UNDER the nose. How dumb is that?

P44 , Maponstats / Reddit Report

social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
1 hour ago

What I find absolutely amazing is that now I can go into a place that doesn't require a mask and there will be people wearing a mask like this. It was bad enough that people worn them wrong when required, but wearing them wrong when they aren't required requires "flat Earth" level at stupidity!

#19

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed The rise of the anti-vaccine crowd. Or generally the growing anti-science mindset in our culture.

So many people dead...

IYiffInDogParks , Julia Koblitz / Unsplash Report

yarab45348 avatar
Lucifer
Lucifer
Community Member
20 minutes ago

“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” - Asimov (It's statistically conservative governments that give rise to such movements)

#20

During the Canadian trucker freedom rally, watching the mass of people protest and getting mad about their “2nd Amendment rights”. I’m like 90% sure that the Canadian 2nd Amendment is recognizing Manitoba as a province….. not the right to bear arms like our southerly neighbours.

TealMankey Report

paulmacdonell avatar
Paul Macdonell
Paul Macdonell
Community Member
15 minutes ago

The whole farce would have been laughable had it not been so severe for the downtown Ottawa residents. Never underestimate the potential damage of stupid.

#21

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Cult members who lost it all for their beliefs and almost obsessive adoration for their leaders.

eveningsand14-1311 , Luan Cabral / Unsplash Report

donnapeluda_1 avatar
Donna Peluda
Donna Peluda
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Same applies to Elon muck followers. How many people have paid and are still waiting for self driving and many othe things he has promised.

#22

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Those public challenges that CLEARLY risk health, i.e., "the tide pod challenge." Next time, just let things sort themselves out of their own. We can use less idiots in the world.

The ice bucket challenge was at least kind of cute and DID give ALS a lot of media attention/awareness and raised a lot of money.

LadyVaresa , Erik Binggeser / Unsplash Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would agree with the first statement, except that the victims of these "challenges" are mostly naive kids and kids are stupid. We all were. Maybe some were smart enough to know that detergent could hurt or kill you, but not smart enough to understand that cinnamon, despite being 'food," could actually suffocate you if inhaled. The idiots that promoted those challenges should have been prosecuted.

#23

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed People who blindly believe any information on the Internet.

Monyring , Avi Richards / Unsplash Report

#24

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Thousands of people during the pandemic thinking the vaccination made their skin magnetic. What in the actual f**k.

MonParapluie , Mufid Majnun / Unsplash Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

I never heard this one. I heard the nanobot one which was bad enough.

#25

In the UK, Brexit. Dishonest rabble rousing politicians lied to a gullible public in a non-binding referendum promoted by a shady conservative PM in order to fix the conflicts within his own party.

We lost a lot and are still feeling the consequences.

AchillesNtortus Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
56 minutes ago

they lied basically had big adverts saying we send 350 million to the EU and we can put that back into the NHS they played on peoples fears as well

#26

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed People who ingested bleach because they thought it would keep them safe from Covid.

CanadianTrueCrime , Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

If they drank enough, it would, just not in the way they were thinking it would

#27

Whatever the latest conservative outrage/conspiracy fad happens to be. Doesn't matter if it's Trumpism, Satanic Panic, birtherism, Jan 6th Antifa, school shooting "crisis actors," George Soros, Jewish control of media, immigrants "takin our jerbs," 2020 election fraud, Benghazi, Jade Helm, Q-Anon, transphobia, anti-wokeism, border caravans, grooming, anti-vax, elite pedophile rings, Brexit ... the list is almost literally endless. It's always stupid and it's always based on either straight-up fictional nonsense, or a kernel of truth that's been distorted so badly by conspiracist delusion and baldfaced lies that it bears zero resemblance to the actual facts.

gdsmithtx Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I always wonder why humans are considered to be intelligent.

#28

Every single time there's a claim that the end of the world will be on (Insert date here).

Usr_115 Report

ernestofoglio avatar
Bored Templar
Bored Templar
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't know when the end of the world will be, but I can tell you for sure we will not see 2050

#29

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed Maybe not the most severe, but one that everyone here has personally seen at least once in their lives. When at an airport and the gate agent says "We're about to commence boarding. Please remain in your seats until your group has been called.", and then half the people waiting stands up and crowds the gate in a scene of utter chaos. Every time, without fail.

-Dixieflatline , Lucas Oliveira / Pexels Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I so agree, however I'm one of those idiots that, although I have an assigned seat and WILL be able to board anyway, becomes anxious when I see a line forming and will probably also queue. I don't know why, I just can't not for some reason.

#30

Someone I knew awhile ago had a theft record a mile long. One time, she went in front of the judge, who told her "You know, every time you've appeared in front of me, you've denied stealing. They have you on camera, clearly walking out of the store with unpaid merchandise. So, here's what we're going to do: you can admit you did it this time, and I'll let you walk out of here today, with probation. If you still deny it, then I'll sentence you to 90 days right here, right now".

Now, her attorney looked at her and said three words: "Take the deal". She said something back, shaking her head. Her attorney then looked at the judge, and said "Your honor, my client maintains her innocence"; BOOM, three months in the county jail, just like that.

It never ceases to amaze me how some people would rather jump off of the Empire State building (or lose their freedom) than simply admit they are wrong.

BPKofficial Report

bernd_heiligtag avatar
Bernd Heiligtag
Bernd Heiligtag
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I think it's a mental problem. I'm no psychiatrist but this mental issue screams for help

#31

Every time I see a video of someone being beat up, or in some sort of bad/dangerous situation and everyone is just standing around recording instead of helping.

goodgriefnow Report

alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
44 minutes ago

You can use that footage to instantly put it on the internet and spread it, and even if you don't get it involved it be as good as a testimony. Also, in the US, those people beating up might have guns.

#32

“Prosperity Gospel” church attendees.

DogsCatsKids_helpMe:

This! These people willingly give money to these charlatans and are willfully ignorant of the fact that the only one prospering is the person they’re giving money to. It just blows my mind.

God already gave you the tools to prosper. Your brain, hands, feet… he’s done his job.

cowaterdog73 Report

thesquidness avatar
cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited)

"Wow, those people are stupid aren't they, invisible magic man in sky?"

#33

Half the GOP thinking Joe Biden somehow stole an election. And they're still at it!

BoredBSEE Report

#34

People who knew nothing about the Middle East on October 6th chanting “from the river to the sea” on October 7th.

an_ineffable_plan Report

ernestofoglio avatar
Bored Templar
Bored Templar
Community Member
52 minutes ago

What Hamas did on the 7th was one of the most horrifying things the world has witnessed. Israel seems to be doubling on that now

#35

For-profit torture of children to 'fix' them, a few times throughout history.

Straight Incorporated did it to stop kids from ever using dugs. You didn't even have to inject the marijuana, just the fear you might.

More recently it's been used by the likes of WWASPS or Aspen Education's programs to 'cure' depression or anxiety by making you hide symptoms, or 'cure' gay by being tortured into pretending to be straight.

Phinix1618 Report

skyrender avatar
Sky Render
Sky Render
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Let's not forget John Money's contribution to the travesty of traumatizing children with his quest to eradicate intersex awareness via widespread infant genital mutilation.

#36

People waiting in Dealey Plaza for JFK Jr. to show up.

ggrandmaleo Report

#37

Pizzagate gotta be up there.

Didntlikedefaultname Report

#38

44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of "Mass Stupidity" They've Ever Witnessed My local parks playground has a push gate. EVERYDAY I watch grown adults stare at it for like 20 seconds then go "I think it's locked is there another one?" To which I walk up and...... Push the gate open. What annoys me about this is they want to catch an attitude like I'm an ahole for it.

3ao7ssv8 , Jonny Gios / Unsplash Report

#39

Cult 45...

nevadapirate Report

#40

Heavens Gate Cult.

Melodic_Abalone_2820 Report

#41

Those idiots who paid $500 to $7000 for Taylor Swift tix.

Clazzo524 Report

#42

Ongoing case on pretty much every social media platform out there.

GENERICLIES Report

#43

Back in the early 2000s so many morons purchased houses that they couldn't afford.

You can blame the banks all you want but if you had at least half a brain you knew you to be cautious.

brandondiaper Report

social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I don't know, who is more of the idiot, the person that can't really afford a house going in getting a zero down, interest only loan on a house, living in that house until it is repossessed. Or the bank that approves such a loan and ends up with a house that has gone down in value and has to be sold at a loss.

#44

Michigan fans accepting and trying to rationalize their football team cheating.

psmvchaser Report

melissasawicki_2 avatar
Melissa Sawicki
Melissa Sawicki
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Are you that blind to not know every damn team cheats and or tries to?? I am a damn athlete and we tried to cheat along with our competitors.

