44 People Share The Most Severe Cases Of “Mass Stupidity” They’ve Ever Witnessed
Mob mentality — sometimes also called herd or hive mentality — is the inclination that humans have to be part of a large group, neglecting their individual feelings in the process, and adopting the behaviors and actions of the collective.
Interested in how this concept manifests in everyday life, Reddit user AdmirableFlow made a post on the platform, asking everyone: "What's the most severe case of mass stupidity you've ever witnessed?"
As of now, the question has received over 4.1K comments, so compiled those that stood out and invite you to learn more about the challenges of maintaining critical thinking.
Anti-vaxers dying in hospitals screaming, “Tell me what I’ve got!! Covid doesn’t exist!!”
I blame the doctors and politicians that actively pushed false information about covid. Not only was there bad information, but it also became a political issue, not one of public safety. There have always been antivax people, but the special interest of those with the power to drive narratives made covid misinformation so much more widespread than it would have been otherwise.
The rise of Qanon and the Flat Earth Society.
Any of the hundreds of megachurches across the world.
If a church takes its parishioners money and spends it on fancy buildings and fountains and the preacher is wearing fancy suits instead of putting those donations back into the community I like to imagine sky daddy's thumb coming out the clouds and smooshing that building. In America some of the churches that televise their worship pay professional singers to sing in their choirs. My cousin is an opera singer in LA, that was a good regular income for him. Meanwhile preachers in Africa sell their own holy 'elixirs' they promise cure all ailments out of their churches after their service...
Climate change deniers.
The January 6th Assault on the Capitol was probably the most severe case of mass stupidity I've seen in my lifetime.
Not even talking politically.
There were idiots climbing walls when there were accessible stairs nearby. Most of these idiots thought they wouldn't meet any police resistance.
They acted as if their attempted coup would be met with smiling cops and clapping congresspeople, thanking them for their service or something.
then people going mad when one of them got shot by police and acting like it was on the same level as what happened to George Floyd
Taking private jets to a conference about climate change.
People that keep insisting Elon Musk is a genius.
Scientology.
Doright36:
The rich ones at the top are just in for the tax dodge. A lot of the ones below them are in it thinking they can shmooze with the rich ones at the top and become one of them some days. So yea dumb but with a layer of greed involved.
This is literally describing capitalism. Is Scientology just capitalism with aliens?
My generation, raised knowing how absolutely awful smoking is, excessively vaping.
Religion. Full stop.
Probably get downvoted to hell for it, but widespread continued use of single-use plastics. It's insane. We know these things end up in the oceans and in the food chain (and therefore inside us) but we keep using them all the same. Future generations are going to hate us for this.
The great toilet paper rush at the start of COVID. There was nothing about COVID that threatened the global toilet paper supply, and yet people just started panic-buying it and artificially creating a huge shortage.
(We would eventually realize that there *was* a small uptick in toilet paper sold for private use, as many people were going to the bathroom at home more than at work, but no one realized that at the time and it had *nothing* to do with the panic - people just started buying more because people were buying more.)
With all the pro-Hamas rallies, the targeting of Jewish-owned businesses, kosher restaurants, firebombing synagogues or Jewish community centers, harassing Jewish students and physically preventing them from attending classes and locking diners in restaurants because they’re mad at the Israeli government. Going after Jews in the Diaspora isn’t going to “free Palestine.”
I don’t think that targeting Jews is okay, they haven’t done anything wrong, but the Israeli government is doing some really really REALLY evil things to Palestine citizens. Please research further for better understanding.
Anti-vaxxers by far. I find it rather ironic that people can discount things like vaccines because vaccines have created a world where kids aren't dying left and right from childhood illnesses. I am not aware of any antivaxxers existing when the Polio vaccine came out because Polio was a horror show.
70 million people in the US voted for a completely unqualified person for President - TWICE.
Anyone who keeps getting involved in Ponzi or MLM schemes.
For decades the public have been warned on what to watch out for to avoid these schemes, you would assume that the vast majority of people would have learned by now that these schemes are fraudulent and just can't work out. Yet somehow here we with thousands of these companies still up and running and thriving and even more people being taken advantage of by them.
Andrew Tate d**kriders.
Can't believe how many people idolize that pig -_-
People wearing a mask, but UNDER the nose. How dumb is that?
What I find absolutely amazing is that now I can go into a place that doesn't require a mask and there will be people wearing a mask like this. It was bad enough that people worn them wrong when required, but wearing them wrong when they aren't required requires "flat Earth" level at stupidity!
The rise of the anti-vaccine crowd. Or generally the growing anti-science mindset in our culture.
So many people dead...
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” - Asimov (It's statistically conservative governments that give rise to such movements)
During the Canadian trucker freedom rally, watching the mass of people protest and getting mad about their “2nd Amendment rights”. I’m like 90% sure that the Canadian 2nd Amendment is recognizing Manitoba as a province….. not the right to bear arms like our southerly neighbours.
The whole farce would have been laughable had it not been so severe for the downtown Ottawa residents. Never underestimate the potential damage of stupid.
Cult members who lost it all for their beliefs and almost obsessive adoration for their leaders.
Same applies to Elon muck followers. How many people have paid and are still waiting for self driving and many othe things he has promised.
Those public challenges that CLEARLY risk health, i.e., "the tide pod challenge." Next time, just let things sort themselves out of their own. We can use less idiots in the world.
The ice bucket challenge was at least kind of cute and DID give ALS a lot of media attention/awareness and raised a lot of money.
I would agree with the first statement, except that the victims of these "challenges" are mostly naive kids and kids are stupid. We all were. Maybe some were smart enough to know that detergent could hurt or kill you, but not smart enough to understand that cinnamon, despite being 'food," could actually suffocate you if inhaled. The idiots that promoted those challenges should have been prosecuted.
People who blindly believe any information on the Internet.
Thousands of people during the pandemic thinking the vaccination made their skin magnetic. What in the actual f**k.
In the UK, Brexit. Dishonest rabble rousing politicians lied to a gullible public in a non-binding referendum promoted by a shady conservative PM in order to fix the conflicts within his own party.
We lost a lot and are still feeling the consequences.
they lied basically had big adverts saying we send 350 million to the EU and we can put that back into the NHS they played on peoples fears as well
People who ingested bleach because they thought it would keep them safe from Covid.
Whatever the latest conservative outrage/conspiracy fad happens to be. Doesn't matter if it's Trumpism, Satanic Panic, birtherism, Jan 6th Antifa, school shooting "crisis actors," George Soros, Jewish control of media, immigrants "takin our jerbs," 2020 election fraud, Benghazi, Jade Helm, Q-Anon, transphobia, anti-wokeism, border caravans, grooming, anti-vax, elite pedophile rings, Brexit ... the list is almost literally endless. It's always stupid and it's always based on either straight-up fictional nonsense, or a kernel of truth that's been distorted so badly by conspiracist delusion and baldfaced lies that it bears zero resemblance to the actual facts.
Every single time there's a claim that the end of the world will be on (Insert date here).
I don't know when the end of the world will be, but I can tell you for sure we will not see 2050
Maybe not the most severe, but one that everyone here has personally seen at least once in their lives. When at an airport and the gate agent says "We're about to commence boarding. Please remain in your seats until your group has been called.", and then half the people waiting stands up and crowds the gate in a scene of utter chaos. Every time, without fail.
I so agree, however I'm one of those idiots that, although I have an assigned seat and WILL be able to board anyway, becomes anxious when I see a line forming and will probably also queue. I don't know why, I just can't not for some reason.
Someone I knew awhile ago had a theft record a mile long. One time, she went in front of the judge, who told her "You know, every time you've appeared in front of me, you've denied stealing. They have you on camera, clearly walking out of the store with unpaid merchandise. So, here's what we're going to do: you can admit you did it this time, and I'll let you walk out of here today, with probation. If you still deny it, then I'll sentence you to 90 days right here, right now".
Now, her attorney looked at her and said three words: "Take the deal". She said something back, shaking her head. Her attorney then looked at the judge, and said "Your honor, my client maintains her innocence"; BOOM, three months in the county jail, just like that.
It never ceases to amaze me how some people would rather jump off of the Empire State building (or lose their freedom) than simply admit they are wrong.
I think it's a mental problem. I'm no psychiatrist but this mental issue screams for help
Every time I see a video of someone being beat up, or in some sort of bad/dangerous situation and everyone is just standing around recording instead of helping.
“Prosperity Gospel” church attendees.
DogsCatsKids_helpMe:
This! These people willingly give money to these charlatans and are willfully ignorant of the fact that the only one prospering is the person they’re giving money to. It just blows my mind.
God already gave you the tools to prosper. Your brain, hands, feet… he’s done his job.
Half the GOP thinking Joe Biden somehow stole an election. And they're still at it!
People who knew nothing about the Middle East on October 6th chanting “from the river to the sea” on October 7th.
What Hamas did on the 7th was one of the most horrifying things the world has witnessed. Israel seems to be doubling on that now
For-profit torture of children to 'fix' them, a few times throughout history.
Straight Incorporated did it to stop kids from ever using dugs. You didn't even have to inject the marijuana, just the fear you might.
More recently it's been used by the likes of WWASPS or Aspen Education's programs to 'cure' depression or anxiety by making you hide symptoms, or 'cure' gay by being tortured into pretending to be straight.
Let's not forget John Money's contribution to the travesty of traumatizing children with his quest to eradicate intersex awareness via widespread infant genital mutilation.
People waiting in Dealey Plaza for JFK Jr. to show up.
Pizzagate gotta be up there.
My local parks playground has a push gate. EVERYDAY I watch grown adults stare at it for like 20 seconds then go "I think it's locked is there another one?" To which I walk up and...... Push the gate open. What annoys me about this is they want to catch an attitude like I'm an ahole for it.
Cult 45...
Heavens Gate Cult.
Those idiots who paid $500 to $7000 for Taylor Swift tix.
Ongoing case on pretty much every social media platform out there.
Back in the early 2000s so many morons purchased houses that they couldn't afford.
You can blame the banks all you want but if you had at least half a brain you knew you to be cautious.
I don't know, who is more of the idiot, the person that can't really afford a house going in getting a zero down, interest only loan on a house, living in that house until it is repossessed. Or the bank that approves such a loan and ends up with a house that has gone down in value and has to be sold at a loss.
Michigan fans accepting and trying to rationalize their football team cheating.
Are you that blind to not know every damn team cheats and or tries to?? I am a damn athlete and we tried to cheat along with our competitors.