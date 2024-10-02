Every Sale Matters, But Not When It Comes To This Adorable Senior Dog Demanding Treats

ADVERTISEMENT

Many studies have shown that dogs are known for their remarkable ability to remember with astonishing accuracy and even though they cannot talk about it, their actions do speak much louder than words.

This senior dog in Wilde, Argentina, remembers perfectly that every day she has to be in front of El Arca Veterinaria at 7:30 in the morning because that’s the time when the owner, Naty, opens the store and greets the dog as the first customer with the most delicious treats.

More info: El Arca Veterinaria

Every morning at 7:30 a.m. in Wilde, Argentina, there’s a senior dog waiting in front of the pet store to get her favorite treats

Share icon

Image credits: @elarcaveterinaria

Share icon

Image credits: @elarcaveterinaria

Share icon

Image credits: @elarcaveterinaria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Arca Veterinaria (@elarcaveterinaria)

Each morning, there’s an adorably cute black senior dog, whom Naty named Negra, already waiting on the sidewalk for her store to be open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many others owning businesses, the woman relies on every single sale, but when it comes to Negra demanding treats, it’s impossible to say no.

In one of the shared videos on Instagram, people can see how the dog runs straight to Naty’s car with great excitement to get some gentle cuddles and then waits outside for the shop to open.

“Who’s waiting for me at 7:30 in the morning?” the woman speaks in the video. “Hi, my Negra. I’ll open up the shop for you right away.”

And now the real spectacle begins because once the garage-style door lifts up, the dog can’t hold back anymore. She manages to stick her head and front paws through the tiny opening and moves chaotically back and forth until she finally has enough space to squeeze through.

Now she is inside – the first customer of the day! Negra continuously wags her tail and seems to be the happiest dog in the entire world since the store is a true paradise of countless irresistibly delicious snacks.

The dog has to sniff every single container until she finds her favorite chew sticks, yet she never loses her manners and patiently waits for Naty’s permission to finally grab a snack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are you stealing treats? Could it be that you’re stealing, or are you asking permission?” the woman’s voice can be heard in the shared video. “Of course, you’re asking permission! Which one do you want? You like the stick? There, grab the stick – I’ll allow it.”

Despite her chaotic approach to entering the store, Negra very patiently waits for permission to take the snacks

Share icon

Image credits: @elarcaveterinaria

Share icon

Image credits: @elarcaveterinaria

Besides repeating her snack routine, Negra loves to hang out with the owner’s dog Salvador, who’s a treat-loving dog as well. They both seem to be always excited and so happy running in the store together.

“They demand treats,” explains Naty. “If we don’t give it to them, they picket us and don’t let us open the place.”

Even though to many of us, it may seem that Negra is a stray dog, surprisingly enough, she actually has owners: a loving family lives just a few steps away, but no matter how hard they try to keep the dog from escaping, she manages to get to the store each day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am her owner,” Griselda Tiziano commented next to the one of Naty’s shared videos on Instagram. “We give her lots of love at home, but she loves to go to her veterinarian. Her name is Luna.”

Probably it’s because the dog already associates the store with lots of joy due to her favorite snacks.

According to some scientific studies, unlike humans, who rely on episodic memory to recall specific events, dogs have an associative memory, therefore they remember events based on associations rather than actual memories.

For example, if a person puts on their sneakers before taking their dog for a walk, it’s very possible that the dog will get excited every time the person wears them, since the dog will associate the sneakers with going for a walk.

The senior dog seems to truly enjoy repeating her snack routine

Share icon

Image credits: @elarcaveterinaria

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @elarcaveterinaria

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a beautiful quote by Pierre De Beaumarchais which says: “Where love is concerned, too much is never enough.” I think it perfectly matches Negra, or Luna, since she requires more than one family to share care, joy and love with her.

Head scratches, countless cuddles, a partner in crime and many delicious snacks each morning – if this is not a dog’s paradise, then what could be?

People on the internet were thankful that the adorable senior dog is treated so kindly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT