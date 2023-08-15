Despite not having enough meme-able potential at first glance, this accidental picture, posted last weekend on X (formerly known as Twitter) took on a life on its own.

“[H]orror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying,” wrote one user. "Recently divorced women in movies after they throw their wedding ring in the ocean," joked another.

While the "Love You Like A Love Song" artist is likely occupied with more pressing matters, such as managing her Rare Beauty makeup brand and promoting her role in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" series, the original photo has garnered a rather impressive 93.5 million views and counting.