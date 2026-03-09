“He Does The Bare Minimum”: Selena Gomez’s Racy Birthday Tribute For Benny Blanco Sparks Speculation

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez shared some loved-up photos of herself with her husband, Benny Blanco, to celebrate his 38th birthday.

But instead of swooning over the romantic photos, viewers zeroed in on the couple’s chemistry and body language.

“Looks like he’s trying to push her away kind of lol,” one commented on their photo.

Image credits: selenagomez

“Happy birthday cowboy,” the singer wrote in an Instagram Story, featuring a picture of herself kissing the birthday boy.

Viewers zeroed in on their chemistry and made uninvited claims about their marriage.

“In every photo, he does the bare minimum,” one commenter wrote online.

As Benny Blanco turned a year older on Sunday, March 8, his pop singer wife Selena Gomez marked the occasion with a birthday tribute on social media.

She shared a series of snaps from their wedding day, along with shots of them being cozy with each other.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you with all my heart.”

Image credits: selenagomez

The birthday festivities included the couple dressing up in cowboy glam and partying away with their friends.

“Happy birthday cowboy,” the Love On singer wrote in an Instagram Story, featuring a picture of herself kissing the birthday boy.

Image credits: selenagomez

It didn’t take long for netizens to dissect the photos and make uninvited claims about their marriage.

“Why does he just look like he hates her. Always leaning away from her, she’s always the one who has a hand on him,” one commented.

“I was thinking the same like I have a bf, i get sometimes pictures happen at the wrong time but how does it seem in every photo he does the bare minimum,” wrote another.

Image credits: selenagomez

“Omg he looks so at peace with that dude in the last pic,” wrote another. “Oh Benny just come out of the closet already and end this fake a** marriage lol. He legit looks happier around men than he does Selena.”

“Looks like he’s trying to push her away kind of lol,” another wrote.

Image credits: Reddit

The photos came days after fans urged Gomez to “divorce” her husband over what they called “unhygienic behavior.”

During Blanco’s first episode of his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, which debuted on February 24, fans took one look at the music producer’s dirty feet and branded him “filthy.”

The birthday pics came days after fans urged Gomez to “divorce” her husband over his alleged “unhygienic behavior”

Image credits: selenagomez

At one point during the episode, Blanco intentionally farted into a microphone and jokingly asked his podcast co-hosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up?”

“I can’t figure out why a girl like her would be attracted to a slob like him,” one commenter said online, while another wrote, “Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better.”

“I’m sorry, he is just gross … Those feet are so nasty, his hair is nasty and he just looks dirty,” another added.

Image credits: Reddit

Blanco and Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Burd, later appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote their podcast.

Kimmel brought up the feet-related controversy and said, “People seemed to be fascinated with the idea that Benny’s feet are very dirty.”

“First of all, it’s the facility’s fault. It’s not mine,” Blanco said before proceeding to take his shoe and sock off to reveal a clean foot.

“I have great feet,” he added.

The music producer spoke about his dirty feet on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Image credits: selenagomez

Lil Dicky, whose home the podcast episode was shot in, chimed in and said it was the first day of filming Friends Keep Secrets, and they had crew members “coming in and out.”

“So, you’re saying that Dave’s floors are not clean?” Kimmel asked, to which Lil Dicky replied, “On that day, it was dirty. You know how floors get.”

For the second episode of Friends Keep Secrets, the podcast hosts invited Gomez as their special guest. And the singer openly engaged in some PDA by kissing her husband’s foot on camera.

“You like that?” Blanco asked, to which the Fetish singer said, “Oh, don’t make it a moment.”

Image credits: Friends Keep Secrets

“Oh no, I wasn’t. I liked it. It made me feel good,” Blanco said. “I love you so much.”

“I love you,” Gomez replied, resting her head on his toes.

Blanco then explained how Gomez liked to keep things “professional” during interviews with her, and so he would try “not to show too much.”

“I use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her and not want to, like, kiss her and jump her bones all the time,” he said. “It’s taken a lot so to watch her just kiss my toe just really made my day.”

“To watch her just kiss my toe just really made my day,” Blanco said after Selena appeared as a special guest on his podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The couple began dating in July 2023.

In December of the same year, the Good for You singer confirmed the speculation by replying to a fan page’s Instagram post, saying, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

“Why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” she added.

They tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2025, with their celebrity friends Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, and others in attendance.

“I feel like she posted these pictures to distract people from the bad press from Benny farting and her kissing his foot,” one netizen commented online