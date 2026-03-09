Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Does The Bare Minimum”: Selena Gomez’s Racy Birthday Tribute For Benny Blanco Sparks Speculation
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco posing closely in a dimly lit setting during a birthday celebration with drinks.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“He Does The Bare Minimum”: Selena Gomez’s Racy Birthday Tribute For Benny Blanco Sparks Speculation

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

25

0

Selena Gomez shared some loved-up photos of herself with her husband, Benny Blanco, to celebrate his 38th birthday.

But instead of swooning over the romantic photos, viewers zeroed in on the couple’s chemistry and body language.

“Looks like he’s trying to push her away kind of lol,” one commented on their photo.

RELATED:

    Selena Gomez shared some loved-up photos of herself with her husband, Benny Blanco, to celebrate his 38th birthday

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrating with drinks in a dimly lit setting, sparking speculation online.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Highlights
    • To celebrate Benny Blanco's 38th birthday, Selena Gomez shared a birthday tribute and pictures of them partying away.
    • “Happy birthday cowboy,” the singer wrote in an Instagram Story, featuring a picture of herself kissing the birthday boy.
    • Viewers zeroed in on their chemistry and made uninvited claims about their marriage.
    • “In every photo, he does the bare minimum,” one commenter wrote online.

    As Benny Blanco turned a year older on Sunday, March 8, his pop singer wife Selena Gomez marked the occasion with a birthday tribute on social media.

    She shared a series of snaps from their wedding day, along with shots of them being cozy with each other.

    “Happy birthday my love,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you with all my heart.”

    Selena Gomez posing with a man at a casual indoor gathering, sparking speculation with her racy birthday tribute.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    The birthday festivities included the couple dressing up in cowboy glam and partying away with their friends.

    “Happy birthday cowboy,” the Love On singer wrote in an Instagram Story, featuring a picture of herself kissing the birthday boy.

    The singer-actress marked the occasion with a birthday tribute and pictures of them partying away

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dancing in a dimly lit party setting with red lighting and a birthday tribute visible.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Text post from user Suspicious_Slip_4306 discussing a vulgar pose by a female celeb sparking speculation about Selena Gomez's tribute.

    It didn’t take long for netizens to dissect the photos and make uninvited claims about their marriage.

    “Why does he just look like he hates her. Always leaning away from her, she’s always the one who has a hand on him,” one commented.

    “I was thinking the same like I have a bf, i get sometimes pictures happen at the wrong time but how does it seem in every photo he does the bare minimum,” wrote another.

    Instead of swooning over the romantic photos, viewers zeroed in on the couple’s chemistry

    Selena Gomez swinging on a rope swing at night with trees wrapped in fairy lights, sparking Benny Blanco speculation.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “Omg he looks so at peace with that dude in the last pic,” wrote another. “Oh Benny just come out of the closet already and end this fake a** marriage lol. He legit looks happier around men than he does Selena.”

    “Looks like he’s trying to push her away kind of lol,” another wrote.

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco walking closely at night, sparking speculation with her racy birthday tribute.

    Image credits: Reddit

    Comment on Selena Gomez's racy birthday tribute for Benny Blanco sparking speculation with the phrase he does the bare minimum.

    The photos came days after fans urged Gomez to “divorce” her husband over what they called “unhygienic behavior.”

    During Blanco’s first episode of his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, which debuted on February 24, fans took one look at the music producer’s dirty feet and branded him “filthy.”

    The birthday pics came days after fans urged Gomez to “divorce” her husband over his alleged “unhygienic behavior”

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a kiss during a racy birthday tribute sparking speculation about their relationship.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Comment by Stephanie Crews questioning if he shows her affection, related to Selena Gomez’s racy birthday tribute speculation.

    At one point during the episode, Blanco intentionally farted into a microphone and jokingly asked his podcast co-hosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up?”

    “I can’t figure out why a girl like her would be attracted to a slob like him,” one commenter said online, while another wrote, “Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better.”

    “I’m sorry, he is just gross … Those feet are so nasty, his hair is nasty and he just looks dirty,” another added.

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sitting on a couch during a cozy indoor birthday celebration event.

    Image credits: Reddit

    Comment on Selena Gomez’s racy birthday tribute for Benny Blanco sparking speculation about him doing the bare minimum.

    Blanco and Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Burd, later appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote their podcast.

    Kimmel brought up the feet-related controversy and said, “People seemed to be fascinated with the idea that Benny’s feet are very dirty.”

    “First of all, it’s the facility’s fault. It’s not mine,” Blanco said before proceeding to take his shoe and sock off to reveal a clean foot.

    “I have great feet,” he added.

    The music producer spoke about his dirty feet on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    Selena Gomez with Benny Blanco, sharing a close moment outdoors in casual attire during a birthday celebration.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Comment on social media mentioning racy birthday tribute speculation involving Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

    Lil Dicky, whose home the podcast episode was shot in, chimed in and said it was the first day of filming Friends Keep Secrets, and they had crew members “coming in and out.”

    “So, you’re saying that Dave’s floors are not clean?” Kimmel asked, to which Lil Dicky replied, “On that day, it was dirty. You know how floors get.”

    For the second episode of Friends Keep Secrets, the podcast hosts invited Gomez as their special guest. And the singer openly engaged in some PDA by kissing her husband’s foot on camera.

    “You like that?” Blanco asked, to which the Fetish singer said, “Oh, don’t make it a moment.”

    Selena Gomez giving a racy birthday tribute to Benny Blanco, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

    Image credits: Friends Keep Secrets

    Comment by Carol Stanek expressing opinion on mismatched pair and "ick" factor in relationship speculation.

    “Oh no, I wasn’t. I liked it. It made me feel good,” Blanco said. “I love you so much.”

    “I love you,” Gomez replied, resting her head on his toes.

    Blanco then explained how Gomez liked to keep things “professional” during interviews with her, and so he would try “not to show too much.”

    “I use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her and not want to, like, kiss her and jump her bones all the time,” he said. “It’s taken a lot so to watch her just kiss my toe just really made my day.”

    “To watch her just kiss my toe just really made my day,” Blanco said after Selena appeared as a special guest on his podcast 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    The couple began dating in July 2023.

    In December of the same year, the Good for You singer confirmed the speculation by replying to a fan page’s Instagram post, saying, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

    “Why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” she added.

    They tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2025, with their celebrity friends Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, and others in attendance.

    “I feel like she posted these pictures to distract people from the bad press from Benny farting and her kissing his foot,” one netizen commented online 

    Text comment discussing speculation about Benny Blanco’s relationships and preferences linked to a PR narrative.

    Text comment from user justaagirl expressing opinion about Selena Gomez’s tribute to Benny Blanco amid speculation.

    User comment about body language, referencing speculation around Selena Gomez's tribute for Benny Blanco, noting he does the bare minimum.

    Text post from user ow_my_knee_123 discussing how "he does the bare minimum" in photos, sparking speculation.

    Social media comment speculating about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship with minimal effort mentioned.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Selena Gomez's racy birthday tribute and speculation about Benny Blanco's behavior.

    Selena Gomez posts a racy birthday tribute for Benny Blanco, sparking speculation about his bare minimum efforts.

    Text message on screen discussing doubts about a marriage and solo vacations, related to He Does The Bare Minimum.

    Comment text on a white background reads: Looks like he’s trying to push her away kind of lol, related to Selena Gomez's racy birthday tribute speculation.

    Selena Gomez’s racy birthday tribute for Benny Blanco sparks speculation about their relationship and public reactions.

    Selena Gomez’s racy birthday tribute for Benny Blanco sparks speculation about him doing the bare minimum.

    Text post from ericbrinson77 questioning a husband with the phrase he does the bare minimum.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

