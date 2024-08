Members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ subreddit recently touched upon the topic of secrets, after one of them, a user going by the moniker ‘ Necrocharm ’, asked them about what would shock everyone if it came into the light. Redditors shared stories, ranging from personal matters to events of a larger scale, so if you’re curious about what they think would cause quite a havoc, wait no longer and scroll down to find the secrets on the list below.

Secrecy can be fostered for many reasons, from ill will to seeking to spare someone’s feelings. And because of that, there is a wide range of how significant or detrimental secrets are; while some have close to no harm or affect, others can really turn someone’s life upside down.

#1 The amount of homophobes that are actually closeted gays.

#2 You're in a pyramid scheme, Kathy. You don't own a business.

#3 If the amount of money donated for Africans reached africa,each one of them would be millionaires by now.

#4 I don't actually know what I am doing at work. I have no qualifications or previous work experience in the field. I just wing it every day and seem to get results





Edit: Because so many of you are asking what my job is, I will tell you. I'm currently the operations manager at the biggest sawmill in the area.



The only job I had before this was washing dishes at a care home.



I didn't lie on my resume, I guess they just liked me.

#5 None of the sky daddy's are real.

Billions of people would have an epiphany.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I secretly run a wildly popular OnlyFans account where I just narrate bedtime stories in different accents.

#7 The amount of people hiding an addiction, whatever that is to them. D***s, alcohol, food, gambling, p**n, sex, watching/following sports… even “healthy” things like exercise, meditation or whatever.



I am beginning to believe that our reward system in our brains have been so hijacked by modern day that we don’t even realize it, and we feel lesser or powerless over time as we dwell on our specific thing.

#8 My mom has a secret child. She doesn't know I know.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Epstein Island footage.

#10 4 out of 5 dentists don’t recommend trident.

#11 I never turned in my 4th grade writing assignment. I just stuffed it in my desk incomplete and ignored it. The teacher never said anything. I’m 38 and I think about that way too much.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 How easy it is to lose everything with your bad password habits.

#13 That I was addicted to m*th for almost 4 years, and no one knew. But I overcame addiction with my gf that I’ve been with for 10 years almost, by ourselves. 🤘🏻.

#14 I love my cat more than anyone else. She always greets me and is happy when I get home from work. Especially when I have a bad day.

#15 I didn't pass my exam, and I no longer have my scholarship. But I'm working to pay my tuition.

#16 How close the world actually is to an all out apocalyptic war at every given second.

#17 How many well respected people are sexual predators.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The amount of information that our own United States government tracks and keeps of us forever



EDIT:



Since for whatever reason this has high visibility and people don't agree with this statement, go find and read this Wikipedia article on the Utah Data Center

#19 That I can’t cook, but I’ve mastered the art of convincing people that takeout is gourmet.

#20 I used to work in politics as an assistant, and between ourselves, we talk. We talk about who sexually assaulted us and when and how. We'll never come out with the sh*t, because these are very dangerous people to out by the nature of the field, but there's a lot of politicians out there who should count their blessings that we're scared. I've heard names whispered in confidence that would destroy people if spoken out loud.

#21 I once discovered that a close family friend, who everyone believed was a retired teacher, was actually in witness protection for testifying against a major crime syndicate. It blew my mind and completely changed how I viewed them and their 'quiet' life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Some elected Presidents and world leaders were actually gay and their first lady and children were orchestrated for public image.

#23 The last puppy I brought home I told my family it was just left by the dumpster at Walmart but really someone was giving it away and pressured me to take it.

#24 I spend most of my day doom scrolling and pad my hours because my work doesn’t take as long as people think it should.



Yet, my boss and team love me and always compliment me on how hardworking I am.

#25 American politics is fake, they are all on the same team. Literally like the WWE.

#26 If a species food supply is stable, the species population is stable.



If a species food supply increases the population increases.



We think we need to grow more food to 'catch up' with the rising population; however, growing more food **creates** the rising population.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 The whole world economy is over leveraged to the max. GDP growth can't keep up with inflation. It's a house of cards and when they start falling the human cost will be immeasurable.

#28 That no one is in control.

#29 The Mormon church is a front to a $100,000,000,000 hedge fund specialized in real estate. They use fear tactics to force their cult members to donate 10% of their income and then funnel that ecclesiastical donation through shell companies in order to grow that fund. They've recently been fined by the SEC $5,000,000 for this.



Edit: f****d up the number. Increased. Actuals above $100B are pure speculation due to the lack of transparency.

#30 If my grandfather dies (virtually knocking on the wood) today I will inherit all of his property and money.

He showed me his last will with his attorney.

I think my parents and uncles might k*ll me if they find out



Context:



When my granddad suffered from kidney failure, no one visited him except me. The reason is that he had many mistresses and still drank heavily when he was 75 to 80, which made his children hate him. Also, they have their own lives. From the day he was diagnosed with cancer until today, I have visited and taken care of him every day.



My parents kicked me out of the house for being a party-goer and wanting to arrange my marriage at a young age (I was 19 back then and a female). I ran away for one month, but when I returned, they officially kicked me out. That’s when I told my grandfather. He gave me a lump sum of money to start over, so I went back to university and rented an apartment near his place.



When I graduated this year, he called a meeting with his attorney and me. That’s when they told me that I will inherit all of his assets, including the ranch, his cars, basically everything he owns, and his real estate/construction business. When they asked me what will I do with the money I told them that my experiences when I run away when I was 19 opened my eyes to everything that’s happening within our city. It made me realize how hard life is. I use to have 5 cad for 1 week and I have to stretch it out. Most people would think homeless people are dangerous but they are not, unless you provoke them or they are defending themselves.

My plan when I receive the money is to put half a million each towards

- red road healing society

- hope mission in Edmonton

- Edmonton addiction youth services

- WAEC woman shelter



This has been noted on our meeting and currently working on it with his attorney.





EDIT: Hi everyone, thank you for your input and advice! I did mention this to my granddad’s attorney, and for legal purposes, he said I wasn’t supposed to post anything regarding this, lol. I’m just an excited 22-year-old female who wants to make a difference in my community because I have experienced it for about a month. I know how hard it is, and it excites me to think about how many people I know around that area who would be happy to finally have a shelter!! Thank you everyone. Wish me luck!

#31 The stock market is filled with fake shares from hedge fund a******s that do illegal naked shorting. The authorities know about it but don’t know exactly what to do about it.

#32 There's lead in aviation fuel.

#33 There is a Starbucks cup in every single scene of the movie Fight Club.

#34 Over the past 8 months wife and I have made multiple police reports about some kid online our son decided was a creep and cut contact, after this he blasted not only our sons social media, but ours too about him swatting us or our kid.



Went so far as this kid calling in threats to the school or anon reports for us to dispel them and file more reports.



2 weeks ago police raided our house 24 deep and snatched our kid on some serious s**t.



Been almost 3 weeks and state refuses to turn over discovery saying they are still investigating but they have eliminated anything in previous reports as a possibility.



Back the blue until it happens to you.

#35 I’m a married “straight” man. My wife is the only one who knows that I’m bisexual. She’s supportive too.

#36 Most people would be shocked if they found out that most celebs who train for roles take PEDs.

#37 The electricity surrounding us, although not particularly a secret, but most people don't realise how much electricity is around us at any given time and it's pretty shocking if it came out.

#38 That this is humanity attempt #23. We usually only make it to 1990, so this run is doing well.

#39 So many years ago my husband and I were hosting my family at our home. The plan was burgers and all the standard "summer sides", think fruit, salads, chips, ice cream for dessert. My grandma for whatever reason requested HOMEMADE potato salad. My grandma was a saint and didn't make outlandish requests often, if ever, so I did plan to accommodate her request. Unfortunately life was crazy busy leading up to the get together date and ultimately I didn't have the time/energy/supplies to make home made pasta salad. So instead of coming clean I decided to run to the grocery that had a decent deli and get their loaded baked potato salad, it was a little bit more elaborate ingredients wise then the standard potato salad. I put it in one of our glass bowls with a lid and served it as my own. No one questioned it.



Now years later, grandma has since passed, my family will request that I make my homemade potato that grandma loved for potlucks. I don't have the heart to tell them it's store bought.

#40 All the f*****s involved with Epstien.

#41 A majority of my childhood was spent in motels, so whenever I told my friends they could not hangout because my place was "small", I never said the real reason why. I felt ashamed..

#42 During WW2 the soviets trained dogs to run under enemy tanks with explosives strapped to their backs. After the war soviets have claimed to have eliminate over 300 german tanks using this method, but there's no way to confirm that score.

#43 I am almost 40, but I still suffer from the mental damage the aftermath of my parents' divorce did to me when I was 15.



My parents think I have my life under control, and after such a long time it would be a massive shock to them how much I still suffer, sometimes. They didn't care much for me right after the divorce, but at some point I feel the "statue of limitations" of that has ran out so it would be weird if I ever brought it up or let it show.



They also had their own set of mental problems (alcoholism, s***idal) that they were finally able to overcome, so I am scared it would throw them back into a dark place if they ever noticed how I am feeling.

#44 The amount of coworkers my female coworker banged while married with a child. Her husband knew about one of them and still tried to "mend the relationship" because he loves her so much. She had an "emotional affair" in the past, (so he thought, she was again banging around) and again "they mended the relationship". I know of at least 6 guys she had sex with numerous times (not including me, she told me that they broke up, but the divorce isn't officially yet), and many times that happened within the office (conference rooms, basement parking lot etc etc).

I mean this woman would blow a guy in the parking lot and then pick up her daughter from nursery, driver her home to her husband, they'd have lunch as a family and then she'd come back to the office and f**k another guy before she leaves in the afternoon.



If her husband knew all that happened, I honestly fear about both his and her life.

#45 I hate existing. I just wear a happy mask, not genuinely I'm not happy and I wish assisted suicide was legal in the States and that my family understood how I have no enjoyment in my life. I got out of an inpatient facility a little over a week ago and found out I'm on the spectrum, and while I'm on meds now, while I'm aware it takes time -- the only thing I'm really holding on for is my family. My mom would probably follow me so I'm stuck living as though I'm starting to get better. It's honestly exhausting.

#46 Though it's been public knowledge for nearly 10 years now, people are still shocked when I tell them that every single bit of data, every phone call, and every electronic communication that enters the N America or Europe is captured by US and EU intelligence agencies. This practice predates the internet, going all the way back to the advent of long distance calling in the US. This is called the Echelon Surveillance network and was confirmed to exist by the Edward Snowden.

#47 Wow, a lot of people are commenting. I’d like to share a story it's actually from one of my siblings who was in high school at the time. There was a school called 19 (shortened to 19). One day, a student in a chemistry class accidentally drank a chemical from a glass, mistaking it for water. Tragically, she died alone, with her mouth filled up with white fumes. What makes this even more disturbing is that no one knew she had died in the classroom only the teachers and staff were aware. My sibling's mom used to work there and told her about it. I’ve heard that the school paid a large sum to the girl's parents to keep quiet about the incident (though that’s just a guess).



(I'm sorry if the story doesn't make complete sense or if some details are missing. English isn't my first language, and I tried to explain it simply and anonymously. If you have any questions, feel free to ask.).

#48 That I p***ed away my first year of university and failed half my classes because my parents forced me to be there but I didn’t want to be.

#49 When I was still a virgin I went to a Punk concert in London on vacation...ended up talking to the girls of the band, got along and went to a 'club' with them. Turned out to be a staircase in the industrial complex leading down, down, down...to a dominatrix dungeon party.

I had the time of my life stepping on guys who were begging for it, some were actually super cute.

My friends would never guess that. I even let one of the men pay me 300 pounds to let 'April', a fem male sub who works there as a stripper, give me a lapdance in the back rooms on a suspicious leather couch.





Nowadays I'm still looking for a cute sub or switch male. That experience really brought out the beast in me lol.

#50 I was able to walk across the stage at graduation and then the university sent me an email TO MY PERSONAL EMAIL THE DAY BEFORE and told me I was missing credits.



This was in 2013.



I havent fixed it because I am still so mortified that they did that to me.

#51 That Charles Manson was manipulated by the CIA/FBI to turn the population against the hippie/anti-war movement. The FBI literally had a program to infiltrate and bring down groups they saw as threats, one of those being the hippie movement.

#52 You’re getting fat because you’re not eating fat.

#53 After 4 years of quitting smoking & promising everyone close to me that i'll never to it again , I've been back at it for more than a year.

#54 Brain washing is real.

#55 The amount of the defense budget spent on secret projects that would profoundly change our understanding of the universe and our place in it. The truth is out there.

#56 The sexual desires of the people around you. All the random guys that like feet or want to be dominated. All the women that regularly watch CNC content on p**nhub. All the straight married dudes that watch gay p**n. All the straight women who fantasize about their stepdad. Everyone is weird.

#57 My mom actually had sex with all those dudes on Xbox.

#58 Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams.



It does make them bend however.

#59 I'm pretty sure that Bill and Hillary Clinton have been open/poly since they started dating and it was easier for people to handle "infidelity" than the president and first lady openly boinking. It'd be nice to have confirmation but I don't think it'd be as crazy to hear now vs then.