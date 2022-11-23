Baker Makes It Big With Grandma’s Secret Cake Recipe, Gets Called A Sellout For Not Sharing It With Other Bakers In The Family

This story’s a bit of a unique one.

It’s not every day that you find a story that asks the internet for its opinion on who’s the jerk in a given situation, and then folks actually get an update on how it all went down and got resolved.

In other words, rarely does a story of such caliber get an ending. Any ending.

A Redditor turned to the r/AITA community for some perspective on being called a sellout, and it was all pretty standard from there. But a year has passed and the same person has come out with an update.

You would expect folks to fight over a secret recipe. You probably wouldn’t expect there to be an update to said conflict after a year

So, over a year ago, Redditor u/grandmascakes approached r/AITA to figure out if she really deserves what her family has led her to believe.

The story goes that OP had an amazing grandmother, one who loved to bake—so much, in fact, that she wanted to open up a bakery. It was a dream of hers. Sadly, her grandmother fell ill. And decided that she would share her secret cake recipe with anyone willing to learn it.

So, it all began with grandma not feeling well and deciding she ought to pass on her special cake recipe that had been swaying hearts left and right

Image credits: grandmascakes

Nobody apart from OP stepped up. She’s not sure why, though—the family has several bakers, so you’d expect folks to be more than thrilled to learn a recipe that’s been the talk of the town for decades. After grandma’s passing, OP took over baking and bringing the legendary cake to family gatherings.

But OP wanted to take it further. She first started off baking the cake for family and friends, and its fame spread far and wide by word of mouth. Soon she had to expand, so she asked to use a friend’s kitchen, a professional one, that she used for her catering business. This in turn helped the friend’s takeout venture.

While the offer was open to everyone, only one person stepped up, and now she’s the only one who carries the sacred cake torch

Image credits: grandmascakes

Business was booming, but trouble was a-brewin’. OP’s cousin, Jane, found out about this new-found success with grandma’s cake recipe and started calling out OP. She said she had no right to “sell out” the recipe, and even more so since she kept it all to herself.

Conflict arose because OP low-key didn’t want anyone ruining what is a successful thing. She did not see her sister as a good confectionery baker because she wasn’t precise and wung all of her culinary creations.

It wasn’t long till the family noticed the torch-wielder has started making cakes for money, so they in turn started bashing her for selling out

Image credits: grandmascakes

Besides, there seemed to be ulterior motives behind Jane’s actions as the reviews on her cakes left much to be desired, and she was also out of a job. Hence, the demand to either stop selling it, or teach her the recipe.

This is where the typical AITA story would end. But even back then, when people were shouting NTA left and right, a year has passed and the story got an update.

The story ended there, as most stories of such caliber do, but this ended up getting updated a year later, making folks online feel good

Image credits: grandmascakes

Needless to say, a lot of positive vibes came from it: OP opened her own bakery, business is booming, she took her sister on board, and grandma’s cake is as popular as ever. Oh, and everybody forgot their fights about the recipe. Even forgot they wanted the recipe to begin with.

She also provided some other contextual information while she was at it. Things like how she’s lucky to be the only proper takeout place in a central location and how her business caters everything from confectionery to soups to proper meals, and it’s also all available as takeout.

In the end, the two made up and actually teamed up as a confectionery/soup duo that also offers others dishes

Image credits: grandmascakes

Needless to say, the business is booming, and everyone has managed to forget the conflicts of last year, or that they wanted the recipe

Image credits: grandmascakes

Most importantly, the two apologized and reconciled their relationship.

Image credits: grandmascakes

