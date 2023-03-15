There are some things that you just can’t tell anybody. These facts, thoughts or opinions can be so controversial that maybe you think that people will judge you, they won’t agree with you or be scared of you once they learn them.

But sometimes it’s nice to release it to the world and the internet with the safety of anonymity that the platform often provides. Which is why people were open to discuss it when they were asked “What’s a secret that would change how the people around you look at you if they knew?”

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group A few years ago, I went to the zoo during their Halloween celebration month where costumes were allowed. I dressed up as a zoo keeper. I told people that the penguins were animatronic. That when the giraffes get sick we feed them to the lions. I told a group of children that scientifically speaking, snakes and apples are cousins.

Binder_of_chains , Anthony Yin Report

12points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm thankful you didn't go to a hospital, dressed as a doctor.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group All of my friends and family are Jehovahs witnesses, they think I am but I plan to leave. 85% of them will shun me when I leave.

Allegedlystupid , 7C0 Report

9points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry. They'll eventually show up on your doorstep one day....

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I get more of a rush out of training my dog than any experience I've shared with humans. Dogs just feel more intense and genuine. when you look at them you know they are there, present, with you. There's only a handful of people I can say have ever even come close to that level of understanding and none of them managed to achieve it without words the way the dogs I've worked with can.

Avengerwolf626 , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

9points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol this is be if you include dogs and books

1
1point
reply
#4

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group People think that I’m a good listener, and that just makes them say things to me that they really shouldn’t. I’m only listening because I don’t want to be rude, not because I care. Don’t tell me your family secrets, please.

A_Guy_From_The_ME , Brett Sayles Report

8points
POST
Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel this one. People tell me all kinds of things, and because I'm 'listening' aka not being rude, they keep talking, divulging all kinds of personal nitty gritty details .. wow People like to talk!!

2
2points
reply
#5

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group My sense of smell is off the charts. I can usually tell if someone showers in the morning or at night by the way their hair smells. If someone ate a yogurt in an auditorium hours prior but threw out the container in the trash and I walk in on the other side of the room I can smell the yogurt. My memory is also sense-driven. I remember people by their voices or scent, not their faces, or if there is something different about them (odd gait, odd body proportions, etc). My touch memory is also weird. Did I lock the front door? I focus on my hand and go through what my hand has felt in the past 20 minutes and if the feeling of locking the door is there I’m good. I’m literally a freak and if people knew how much of their behavior/body-oddities/scent I actually have no choice but to remember, everyone would look at me like I’m a monster.

crashmurph , Ruslan Zh Report

8points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a weird sense of smell too but not the touch thing thankfully I also can't for the life of me picture any face of anybody in my head but I do remember what people/their houses/their stuff smell like.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group Our house was the first one on our street to be built. My husband and I [made love] in every single house on our street while they were under construction. I imagine our neighbors would look at us differently if they know we’d f****d in their house before they even had a chance to.

MediocreMerkin , Steffen Coonan Report

7points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess everybody needs a hobby....

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group My intrusive thoughts. Holy s**t sometimes i surprise myself on how gnarly i think in just a second.

MaybeNot_MaybeYes , Ketut Subiyanto Report

7points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even more fun when you have to load/unload the dishwasher daily. So many things could go so so wrong with one flick of the wrist.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group How much of an emotionally exhausted and fragile wreck of a person I am right now.

julvin9mM , Andrea Piacquadio Report

7points
POST
#9

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I am married, I own my house (half-half with my wife) have 3 kids and I have a steady job. I have no clue how i got there, and i have no clue what I am supposed to do 90% of the time

chinchenping , Pixabay Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile, And you may find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife, And you may ask yourself, "Well, how did I get here?""

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#10

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group How incredibly terrified I am nearly all of the time. I'm not confident, I don't think I'm in control any more, I don't think I can do this. And still, here I go

Bron_3 , MART PRODUCTION Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#11

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group What I’ve been through in the past, and what I continue to go through (because of my “broken brain” due to all that). I make a deliberate choice each day to choose love and connection, as cheesy as that sounds. I don’t want anyone to ever feel as alone and unwanted as I do. I’ve gotten a reputation as “the sweet innocent one” and I come off as a bit naïve, it really shocks people if they learn about my past. It’s like no, my kindness is a choice. I can’t change what happened but I can change what happens now, and what happens to others. Break the cycle, everyone!

BabaTheBlackSheep , Tom Parsons Report

6points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish more people would choose love and kindness

3
3points
reply
#12

I'm a Christian (thus isn't the secret. I hope.) and am disgusted by a lot of things that fellow Christians do in the name of Christ. My spouse and I have a hard time going to church. Trump supporting, covid deniers, anti masking.

Yet hosting a vaccine clinic in the early days of mass vaccination roll outs as a service to the community and I'm sure to show Christ's love.

HelpMySonIsARedditor Report

6points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank no one I don't get into such moral dilemmas. Atheism rocks, folks

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I was in a cult for a couple years.

Sleepy-Spacemen , Houshyar Balandeh Report

5points
POST
karen Young
karen Young
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which one? What beliefs? How did u decide to leave?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I’m a janitor. But I’m worth over a million dollars because I own real estate.

Flashy-Weather3529 , Verne Ho Report

5points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I owned that much I'd never work a day in my life again. Hopefully

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I like both men and women

It sounds trivial but my family is morman and I wound be able to handle it if they find out

TotallyNotTyman Report

5points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, I wish I was bi. More people to choose from 😉

1
1point
reply
#16

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I am under the constant and irrational assumption that everyone knows something that I don't. I fully understand that it is unwarranted and I'm being paranoid, but the mental blockade it has created means that it's really hard for me to trust people.

Think of it as constantly worrying that everyone has a snake in their pocket, and it's only until you know for sure they do/don't that you'll be fine.

DarkTheorist , SHVETS production Report

5points
POST
#17

I don't give a damn about anything or anyone at this point. Life feels like a game, and I'm just a spectator until this body fails. Any connections I form, I have no intention of nurturing. The human experience is so shallow compared to the universe at large that I can't shake the perspective that none of the tears, suffering, or smiles matter at all. They're a flourishing of energy that'll at some point be done flourishing.

I don't understand how people get so *invested* in life like any of this show is of any importance at all.

I enjoy a pretty sunset, or a laugh with ithers, but I'm not convinced any of it makes the game worth the candle.

Whiskey-Weather Report

5points
POST
#18

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I have a very hard time liking/growing fond of people, even after knowing them for years. I could just drop all contact with them and not miss them at all. Was like this even as a child, all the way to now…

Infinite_Ebb_2856 , Helena Lopes Report

4points
POST
#19

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I have schizophrenia.

rlevanony , Mario Heller Report

4points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry. I hope they sought help and take their medication. With schizophrenia there's really no other choice than to take medication, even when you take the side effects into consideration

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group My mental health is circling the drain, I'm horribly depressed, but I am trying *so hard* to get better.

insertcaffeine , Pixabay Report

4points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take it from an MD and former psychiatrist: Get professional help, it's the surest way to effectively treat mental diseases. When your brain hurts you go see a brain doctor, you see🧠

4
4points
reply
#21

I didn’t graduate high school. I was getting out of an abusive relationship my senior year, getting stalked, and was super depressed and ended up dropping out.
I got my GED at 20, and am now an engineering major at my university. But I’ve never told my friends or boyfriend that i didn’t graduate, and i even lie on job applications.

kikidoesntloveyou Report

4points
POST
#22

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I have so much unresolved trauma and I'm just trying to have a good time

KittyNinja135 , Dmitry Schemelev Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"It's not easy having a good time! Even smiling makes my face ache!" Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

1
1point
reply
#23

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group Sometimes, I shave my legs so they’re nice and smooth, and then I sit down, close my eyes, and rub my hands all over them, and I pretend that I’m actually touching a girl’s legs.

I_Fap_To_Murder , Karolina Grabowska Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#24

The actual things ive been paid ludicrous amounts of money to do as a highclass escort in Dubai.

PumpkinSpicedBimbo , Alexander Mils Report

3points
POST
#25

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I cry almost every night but don‘t want to tell anybody since I‘d feel like a burden

_blueberrypancake_ , Andrea Piacquadio Report

3points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many signs of depression on this thread

1
1point
reply
#26

That I have serious gender identity issues and would transition in a heartbeat if I could, except I know that none of my family would ever accept me.

iwanttobeacavediver Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I’m a convicted felon. Nothing violent, a white collar crime.

PhotographIcy600 , Kindel Media Report

2points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably the worst felony on Earth : Tax evasion! *shudders*

1
1point
reply
#28

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I’m gay

Lex2467 , Sophie Emeny Report

2points
POST
#29

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group ..My parents had me chemically castrated as a pre-pubescent kid?


..not really a secret though, turns out pretty much everyone around me knew way before I did...

Massive-Ad7628 , National Cancer Institute Report

2points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person in question was probably intersex and the parents tried to suppress hormones of the other (not chosen by them) gender

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#30

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I can fart and sneeze at same time

BothIssue , Andrea Piacquadio Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Voluntarily or involuntarily?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

I'm scared of girls

Bitchless27 Report

2points
POST
Amanita Muscaria
Amanita Muscaria
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, if you look at the name below the words...

0
0points
reply
#32

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group Sometimes I crave attention from other people , like an attention hoe level

the_wierd_chees , Fox Report

1point
POST
#33

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I am an absolute horny mess right now…perimenopause is turning me into someone even I don’t recognize 😂

notgonnasext , Ivan Babydov Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#34

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I’m empty inside and have been since 2019.

emf3rd31495 , Quintin Gellar Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#35

35 Secrets That Would Change People’s Perceptions On Members Of This Online Group I was an abusive boyfriend, I still can't forgive myself for it

Sam_Jack_ , Karolina Grabowska Report

1point
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only way to forgiveness is to make amends and even more importantly never be that person again

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!