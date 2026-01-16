Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Looks Like A Guy”: Sean Penn, 65, Seen With Much Younger Love, 30, After Ignoring Golden Globes Rule
Sean Penn, 65, walking with his much younger partner, 30, wearing black and white outfits outdoors.
“Looks Like A Guy”: Sean Penn, 65, Seen With Much Younger Love, 30, After Ignoring Golden Globes Rule

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Sean Penn, the Oscar-winning actor and Madonna’s ex-husband, was photographed holding hands with his much younger girlfriend Valeria Nicov just days after angering viewers for smoking indoors during the Golden Globe Awards.

Viewers immediately roasted the 65-year-old actor, questioning the couple’s 35-age gap and going as far as to criticize Nicov’s appearance.

Highlights
  • Viewers fixated on the 35-year age gap between Penn and his girlfriend after photos surfaced of the pair holding hands.
  • Online commentary quickly shifted from Penn’s Golden Globes smoking controversy to harsh criticism of her appearance.
  • Valeria Nicov had a previously low-profile acting career before dating the 65-year-old.

“Finally, a woman he can look up to,” a reader wrote, noting how taller the model appeared when walking alongside the actor.

At the same time, others took issue with Nicov’s seemingly larger frame, emphasized by a wide-shouldered coat, which, in their opinion, made her look androgynous.

“The big story here is that he’s dating a man,” another added.

    Netizens scrutinized Sean Penn’s decision to date a 30-year-old model after smoking indoors at the Golden Globes

    Sean Penn, 65, wearing a black suit and tie, posing at a formal event with a serious expression.

    Sean Penn, 65, wearing a black suit and tie, posing at a formal event with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    Before the commentary around his girlfriend took over social media, Penn was already involved in a controversy after being caught on camera smoking during the Golden Globes ceremony last Sunday (January 11).

    He was photographed holding a cigarette while seated near Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Hudson.

    Sean Penn, 65, walking hand in hand with younger companion, 30, in casual outfits outdoors.

    Sean Penn, 65, walking hand in hand with younger companion, 30, in casual outfits outdoors.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Critics pointed to California law, which sets fines for smoking indoors ranging from $81 to $324, with a $100 penalty for a first-time violation. They also branded Penn “arrogant” for ignoring the rules at one of Hollywood’s most high-profile events.

    “I would have told him to put that cigarette out in a heartbeat. I wouldn’t care who he was,” one commenter wrote.

    Tweet text saying You mean his daughter right, replying to a pop culture account on social media platform.

    Tweet text saying You mean his daughter right, replying to a pop culture account on social media platform.

    Image credits: mask_bastard

    Sean Penn, 65, smiling and walking outdoors with a much younger woman, captured ignoring Golden Globes age rule.

    Sean Penn, 65, smiling and walking outdoors with a much younger woman, captured ignoring Golden Globes age rule.

    Image credits: DLSexy

    The Golden Globes incident was not isolated. Penn was previously criticized for chain-smoking throughout a news conference at the 2024 Marrakech International Film Festival.

    “If I could pick a celebrity to smoke on camera that would actually deter young people from smoking, it would be Sean Penn,” a user wrote. 

    “He looks like sh*t and you can 100% tell he looks like that because of a lifetime of smoking.”

    Viewers criticized everything from the couple's 35-year-old gap and height difference, to Nicov's appearance

    Young woman with long brown hair and natural makeup looking directly at the camera, representing Sean Penn younger love story.

    Young woman with long brown hair and natural makeup looking directly at the camera, representing Sean Penn younger love story.

    Image credits: valerianicov

    As attention shifted from the cigarette to Penn’s personal life, online discourse focused on his relationship with Nicov.

    The 35-year age gap had netizens questioning whether she looked closer to a daughter than a romantic partner.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, sparking talk of their notable age gap and relationship.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, sparking talk of their notable age gap and relationship.

    Image credits: MissCristinaFox

    Sean Penn, 65, and his much younger partner, 30, walking hand in hand at an event with red backdrop.

    Sean Penn, 65, and his much younger partner, 30, walking hand in hand at an event with red backdrop.

    Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    Others focused on Nicov’s appearance, describing her as too androgynous.

    “The person he’s with looks like a guy,” one commenter wrote. 

    “Sean Penn’s gal pal looks more like his bodyguard,” another added. “Is that a man or a woman?”

    “He’s dating Paul Dano in a wig,” a third one joked.

    Sean Penn at an event, smiling and standing among seated guests, showing age difference with younger companion nearby.

    Sean Penn at an event, smiling and standing among seated guests, showing age difference with younger companion nearby.

    Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk/2026GG

    Another dismissed the smoking backlash entirely, writing, “Who cares about the d**th sticks. The big story here is that he’s dating a man.”

    Penn has never been a stranger to polarizing relationships.

    The thrice-divorced Malibu native previously had high-profile romances with Madonna, Robin Wright, and Charlize Theron. His personal life has long been marked by controversy, sometimes overshadowing his professional work.

    Dating Penn has put a spotlight on the 30-year-old, whose acting career remained largely out of the public eye until now

    Sean Penn, 65, dressed in a suit, seen interacting with a younger woman at a formal event dinner table.

    Sean Penn, 65, dressed in a suit, seen interacting with a younger woman at a formal event dinner table.

    Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk/2026GG

    Penn’s reputation was cemented decades ago through a series of violent incidents that followed him throughout the 1980s.

    In 1985, Penn physically attacked two journalists who attempted to photograph him and Madonna in Nashville, triggering a legal spiral that would follow him for years and ultimately land him behind bars.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with a much younger love, 30, sparking attention after ignoring Golden Globes rules.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with a much younger love, 30, sparking attention after ignoring Golden Globes rules.

    Image credits: ManiamAkash

    Sean Penn, 65, dressed in a tuxedo, seated at a table with a younger woman at a formal event.

    Sean Penn, 65, dressed in a tuxedo, seated at a table with a younger woman at a formal event.

    He was already on probation when he was charged with misdemeanor battery after assaulting songwriter David Wolinski at Helena’s nightclub in Los Angeles. Despite being under strict conditions not to reoffend, Penn’s behavior continued to escalate.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes rule in a candid outdoor moment.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes rule in a candid outdoor moment.

    Image credits: joegrower420

    Sean Penn, 65, walking outdoors with his much younger love, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes rule.

    Sean Penn, 65, walking outdoors with his much younger love, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes rule.

    Image credits: HighDefDiscNews

    While filming Colors in 1987, he punched an extra on set. Shortly after, he assaulted producer Jeffrey Klein, an incident that led to his arrest and a 60-day jail sentence, of which he served 33 days.

    Now, Penn’s personal life is once again being scrutinized but for the woman at his side.

    Sean Penn, 65, posing on the red carpet with his much younger love, 30, at Marrakech Film Festival event.

    Sean Penn, 65, posing on the red carpet with his much younger love, 30, at Marrakech Film Festival event.

    Image credits: Getty/Antoine Flament

    Valeria Nicov is a Romanian-born actress and model who had little public profile before being linked to Penn in September 2024. Her resumé includes small roles in French productions such as 2022’s Ténor and 2018’s L’amour est une fête.

    For this reason, the discourse surrounding her has defaulted to optics, with Penn and their age-gap at the forefront.

    "She could crush him." Netizens criticized the couple on social media

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger partner, 30, sparking attention for breaking Golden Globes dating expectations.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger partner, 30, sparking attention for breaking Golden Globes dating expectations.

    Image credits: HeidiBriones

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger partner, 30, sparking conversations about age gap and ignoring Golden Globes rule.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger partner, 30, sparking conversations about age gap and ignoring Golden Globes rule.

    Image credits: houseofbey4

    Sean Penn, 65, walking outdoors, seen with much younger love, 30, ignoring Golden Globes attendance rules.

    Sean Penn, 65, walking outdoors, seen with much younger love, 30, ignoring Golden Globes attendance rules.

    Image credits: favspopculture

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, in public after ignoring Golden Globes dating rule.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, in public after ignoring Golden Globes dating rule.

    Image credits: ClownWorld

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, ignoring Golden Globes rule in public event.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, ignoring Golden Globes rule in public event.

    Image credits: MartinaMarkota

    Sean Penn, 65, pictured with much younger love, 30, ignoring Golden Globes age gap rule in public appearance.

    Sean Penn, 65, pictured with much younger love, 30, ignoring Golden Globes age gap rule in public appearance.

    Image credits: FYMTommyGuru

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, in public ignoring Golden Globes rules and sparking media buzz.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, in public ignoring Golden Globes rules and sparking media buzz.

    Image credits: TheopilusE

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger partner, 30, sparking attention after ignoring Golden Globes rule.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger partner, 30, sparking attention after ignoring Golden Globes rule.

    Image credits: kicasi

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes attendance rules.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes attendance rules.

    Image credits: baobanger

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger partner, 30, amid Golden Globes rule controversy.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger partner, 30, amid Golden Globes rule controversy.

    Image credits: MaziMarKov

    Sean Penn, 65, pictured with much younger partner, 30, following Golden Globes appearance rules being ignored.

    Sean Penn, 65, pictured with much younger partner, 30, following Golden Globes appearance rules being ignored.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with his much younger partner, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes dating age rule.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with his much younger partner, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes dating age rule.

    Image credits: CallMeK1123

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, ignoring Golden Globes rules in a candid outdoor moment.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, ignoring Golden Globes rules in a candid outdoor moment.

    Image credits: Hotshot_Movie

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with his much younger love, 30, defying Golden Globes dating rule in public setting.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with his much younger love, 30, defying Golden Globes dating rule in public setting.

    Image credits: helen_mrow

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes rule at event.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, after ignoring Golden Globes rule at event.

    Image credits: SurpriseWitnes

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, breaking Golden Globes dating age rule in public.

    Sean Penn, 65, seen with much younger love, 30, breaking Golden Globes dating age rule in public.

    Image credits: YedaiArt

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
