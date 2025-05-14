Sean Penn’s “Rough” Appearance Alarms Fans As He Drops Heavy Claims About Woody Allen

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Penn’s most recent appearance on the Louis Theroux Podcast on Monday, May 12, has fans talking about how the actor looks a little worse for wear.

Of course, not even A-list celebrities are immune to the effects of aging, but the word many netizens used was “rough” as he also made several bombshell claims about Woody Allen and his alleged molestation of his daughter in 1992.

Conversation first started when people started to notice his disheveled hair and obvious red bruise on his nose. He also appeared relatively tired as he spoke into the mic and unsurprisingly — fans were ruthless in their observations.

Fans couldn’t help but notice Sean Penn’s “rough” appearance the actor talked on a podcast

Image credits: Louis Theroux

“He looks rough,” said one person as the clip from the interview made its rounds on X.

Another surprised commenter asked, “He’s only 64?!?”

Image credits: Louis Theroux

A third wrote, “I’m his age. My 95 year old father looks younger than him.”

“2 years younger than me and looks a decade older!” someone else chimed in.

Many people thought he looked much older than he was

Image credits: mmeJen

Image credits: hmsanemone

Image credits: Ootsie0

Image credits: kareemjeanjr

“Wtf happened to him, he’s aged 30 years,” a netizen noted while another said he “aged like a worn leather handbag.”

But the two-time Oscar winner clearly had his thoughts elsewhere as he very vocally supported filmmaker and director Woody Allen, despite his reported problematic behavior.

One person claimed all his “hatred” has made him age “terribly”

Image credits: Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Image credits: Rocco Spaziani/Getty Images

For context, the 89-year-old’s former partner Mia Farrow claimed he had s*xually molested their adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was just seven years old in Farrow’s home located in Bridgewater, Connecticut.

Allen has denied the allegation repeatedly, and the case was investigated then dismissed by both the judge in the custody case and New York Social Service, saying there was “no credible evidence” to support the claim. Charges were not filed.

Penn was also quite vocal in his support towards filmmaker Woody Allen

Image credits: Sony Pictures Classics

In response to the allegations, Allen then sued Farrow for sole custody of their three children: Dylan, Moses, and Satchel, the latter being the only one biologically related. While he did lose the case in June of 1993, the judge agreed that the allegation of s*xual abuse had not been proven.

Over the years, the filmmaker continued to deny any wrongdoing, although Dylan had repeated them several times as an adult, with a few modifications from Farrow’s narrative.

Image credits: Woody Allen/Facebook

Image credits: Louis Theroux

When the #MeToo movement exploded, cancel culture came for powerful men who were accused of ab*se — which included Allen.

None of these claims seem to bother the Flag Day actor, however.

Allen had previously been accused of molesting his adopted daughter

Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

As reported by Daily Mail, the two worked together 26 years ago on the film Sweet and Lowdown, and it was a great, memorable experience for Penn that he would do all over again “in a heartbeat,” but only “if it was the right [project].”

He also took time to defend Allen, making it clear he didn’t believe the filmmaker had molested his adopted daughter.

“I am not aware of any clinical psychologist or psychiatrist or anyone I’ve ever heard talk or spoken to around the subject of pedophilia that in 80 years of life, there’s accusation of it happening only once,” Penn said.

He added, “And when people try to associate what were his, let’s say, much younger girlfriend, right or wrong is not the conversation here, but post-puberty, consensual stuff is to me a different conversation.

Image credits: HBO

Image credits: Louis Theroux

“So, I just think that whatever is the worst of people’s suspicions about him, just check him with the facts separate from the moment and the movement and all. Who benefitted from that. Let’s just take a second. That’s all I’m saying. I see he’s not proven guilty, so I take him as innocent, and I would work with him in a heartbeat.”

The actor concluded his statement by emphasizing that these kinds of stories are “told by people that I wouldn’t trust with a dime.”

Comments were firmly on the side that Allen, and even Penn, were hiding something sinister

