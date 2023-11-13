ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a page on the internet for everyone, even scrungy cats. For those who are unfamiliar with this concept, let us help you. They can be recognized by their squinted eyes, scrunched-up nose, and mouth open just enough to show off those pearly fangs. Some are angry, some resemble expressionism, and others look like they just woke up from a nap. Bonus points if the cat looks scruffy or the photo is slightly blurred.

There is rarely an opportunity that tabby lovers skip to post their adorable pets online. A subreddit called “Scrungy Cats” has gathered over 231k members with a passion for sharing slightly disoriented kitties with others. We’ve made a list of some of the most adorable ones in hopes of helping you get through the day.

#1

My Dad Took This Picture Of My Cat

stone_buckett Report

Naturally, some cats are more affectionate and sociable while others are more solitary and avoidant. People continuously wonder why some cats are cheerful when others can be full of “cattitude.”

Their ancestors in the wild used to be (and still are) very independent creatures, so most of them tend to avoid affection and being held. Some of them simply do not like to be touched because they received limited socialization with humans when they were kittens. Also, cats can be quite territorial so sharing food, litter boxes, and space can cause stress and make them more feisty. Besides natural tendencies, cats can become more isolated due to health issues or drastic changes.

But there is still hope as research shows that cats become more social when they’re paid more attention to, provided a safe space where they can hide, have an outlet to play, and are constantly socializing.
#2

Echkk

WARLOCK-1312 Report

#3

My God

HandTSufferersUnited Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Given that he's on the verge of tears and he just ate an entire box of whatever that is, I'd say he just got his heart broken :(

#4

I Gave Him A Little Kiss And That Was His Reaction

Ok_Garage4891 Report

Why some kitties like these scrungy ones are more excitable and sociable than others is still quite a mystery. Some of it can be assigned to genetics as some breeds have mutations of the hypersocial gene. Persian, Siamese, and Sphynx cats can be quite the social butterflies. The rest of it comes down to upbringing and conditioning. Socialization, positive reinforcement, affection, and playful simulation can have a big impact on kitties' positive personality traits.

#5

The Scrungiest Tm (You Can Barely Tell He’s Only Got One Eye!)

Sarkastik-Overlord Report

#6

Only Three Months Old And Already A Master Of Scrunge. I’m So Proud

lifeguardbarbie Report

#7

At Least One Of Them Is Normal

evasivegoat Report

Through hard work, recent studies have provided a more in-depth look into the social lives of these pets. It was found that felines can form attachments to their owners and feel more comforted when they come back home. Additionally, results revealed that once a cat forms a bond, it stays stable over time. These findings are useful for debunking the myth that kitties are not capable of forming relationships and don’t feel a connection to their owners.
#8

Double Trouble

RoutingMonkey Report

#9

Oh Lawd He Scrungin

AnthonyFantasie Report

#10

Houghjhjhhhh Oughhhhh Echhhehchhhh

WARLOCK-1312 Report

#11

She Do A Lil Scrunge

reddit.com Report

Cats (even scrungy ones!) really do love humans; they just express it in their own unique ways. The majority of cats look to their owners to provide safety and security. We shouldn’t expect them to express their affection by wagging their tails or waiting for us at the door, like dogs do. Some cats show their affection by wanting to be in the same room with you, while others will snuggle on your chest and purr. If they rub against you, follow you around, or sleep on the bed, bingo! Your furry baby adores you.
#12

My Cat Finnegan Is Excited To Play With His New Toy

c4nyon Report

#13

Beanee Weenees

peachwheel Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is how I imagine I look when I stretch in the morning

#14

A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work

lyingtaco Report

#15

Vampiric Scrunge

ProletarianRevolt Report

masonstanford avatar
ADHDFromHell (He/Him)
ADHDFromHell (He/Him)
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your younger sibling does something stupid and gets away with it, after you did the same thing and got grounded

Scrolling through the pics, you might think, wait a minute, my grandma's cat is anything but scrungy. Well, just like people, not every feline is the same. They have a world of various emotions of their own. Common feelings that cats can experience are happiness, fear, anxiety, excitement, frustration, curiosity, relief, and even depression. Sometimes signs of emotion can be quite easily missed. If you notice that your cat is sitting with ears pointed forward or lying down with their paws tucked underneath them and they’re slowly blinking, your kitty is very happy. Their relaxed whiskers, tails, and gentle purring are also associated with content.

#16

Cyber-Scrunge

PALADOG_Pallas Report

#17

Rules Say You Can't Move Until That Cat Does

pun-in-punishment Report

#18

Eeeennnggkgkfhkgkhj

gasparillatea Report

When your pet is feeling anxious, its eyes will be dilated into an oval or a circle, and its tail will move slowly from side to side. If they’re very anxious, the ears might even flatten to their heads, and they'll make themselves appear smaller and less threatening. An irritated cat focuses on their object of frustration and will try everything to get what they want. Eyes will be wide open, ears and whiskers toward, and they may pace impatiently if they don’t achieve their goal.
#19

Very Photogenic

tonhja Report

#20

"Let Me Iiin"-Scrunge

jounicorn Report

#21

This Cutie Is All Mine In A Week

messyjessieeee Report

Despite the fact that cats are one of the most common pets in people’s households, we know relatively little about them. One of those reasons is the stigma that surrounds these feline creatures. In the Middle Ages, cats were thought of as companions of witches. When black cats were linked to Satanism and witchcraft, they were horribly tortured and killed. Even now, some consider seeing a black kitty running across their path a sign of bad luck.
#22

W R I N C C L Y

gasparillatea Report

#23

Sil Got Me A Calendar. Here Is June

NoOneKnowsImACat2 Report

#24

Do Action Shots Count?

Laserdollarz Report

#25

I Wanted To Share A Pic Of The Late Ollie Bear. I Hope This Is A Worthy Scrunge

ThiccCrumpets Report

Additionally, compared to dogs, cats can’t be as easily studied or worked with. The way the feline behaves is very dependent on their environment, and if you move it to a lab, the results won’t be very reflective of their normal behavior. What we mostly know about domestic cats comes from scientists running experiments in their own homes, and we’re very grateful for it. So just because a tabby gave you a side-eye, that doesn't mean that it doesn't want to befriend you.

#26

Thursty Scronge

suckafuckass Report

#27

I Was Trying To Get Some Good Pics Of Benny Being Playful, But Just Ended Up Accidentally Pelting Him In The Face With His Favorite Possum Stuffie

victorabartolome Report

#28

Huurrgghh

Spongyrocks Report

#29

Spring Scrunge

bcdm Report

#30

Mid Stretch

lexxer90 Report

#31

I Told My Husband About This Subreddit And He Remembered Having A Scrungly Picture

FlamiaTheDemon Report

#32

Switch To Cute And Evil

EnvySugarCover Report

#33

Stimky!

DeepFriedDrywall Report

#34

Smol But Imposing Scrunge

Nocteau Report

#35

This Is Pudge. She Controls The Weather

bwcarnes Report

#36

Inside Of Shirt Scrunge??

Thunderingthought Report

#37

Mom Won’t Give Me The Nuggets

adrnired Report

#38

Away From Home For College And My Mother Sends Me This Picture Of Our Cats

beanaboston Report

#39

Was Told That Kitty Would Be Appreciated Here!

achqillax Report

#40

Sleepover Scrunge

ItalianJamal Report

#41

They're Trying Hard

2_doors_1_clutch Report

#42

Excuse Me - Pardon Me - Wweeeeeghhggggkkkgkkgh

gasparillatea Report

#43

Ginger Sink Scrunge Before X-Mas

Stellanboll Report

#44

Gently Scrunging In The Sun

sztamara Report

#45

Vintage Scrunge

mgquantitysquared Report

#46

Is This Scrungy?

STOPITDONKEY Report

#47

Before And After Dripping Water On His Head

Sir_TraineeWhat Report

#48

Scrunge Commander And His Troops

ConstipatedGibbon Report

#49

My Cat Finnegan Loves This Blanket

c4nyon Report

#50

My Cat Finnegan Saying Cheeeeth

c4nyon Report

#51

Evil Scrunge

LizyLazy Report

#52

Heftyscrunge

farhanshaikh671 Report

#53

Scrungy Boy

reddit.com Report

#54

Teaching His Brothers And Sisters How To Scrunge

lifeguardbarbie Report

#55

Shoulder Scrunge

Dev0dev0 Report

#56

Boop Scrunge

LegendaryTangerine Report

#57

Joined This Sub Just To Share My Scrungy Foster Kitten, Pan

Just_ME_28 Report

#58

My Scrungy Boy. Passed November 1st, This Is His Only Documented Scrunge❤️

chickywinston Report

#59

Squwwweeeeeeeeeee

Thrillllllho Report

#60

Foster Baby Scrunge

namron77 Report

#61

Two For The Price Of One!

pnwbrowneyedgirl Report

#62

Almost Time To Harvest

grimey_duck Report

#63

Scrungy Zamboni

razputinaquat0 Report

#64

Insurance Fraud

NicolNoE Report

#65

Are Historical Scrunges Allowed? My Sister’s Cat, Suzy 2 In The Mid 80s Giving Her Verdict On The Speed Of Dinner Service (Apologies For Quality, Didn’t Have The Best Camera Or Flash)

CrabbyT777 Report

#66

H R E E F

gasparillatea Report

#67

Does This Count 😭

imnewplsbenice Report

#68

Goblin Has Her Own Special Scrungy Face When She Wants To Play

Isstvan82 Report

#69

Bold And Brash

Demiglitch Report

#70

Scr

Correct_Cranberry958 Report

#71

Eeeekkghchh

