90 ‘Scrungy’ Cats That Were Caught Off Guard
There’s a page on the internet for everyone, even scrungy cats. For those who are unfamiliar with this concept, let us help you. They can be recognized by their squinted eyes, scrunched-up nose, and mouth open just enough to show off those pearly fangs. Some are angry, some resemble expressionism, and others look like they just woke up from a nap. Bonus points if the cat looks scruffy or the photo is slightly blurred.
There is rarely an opportunity that tabby lovers skip to post their adorable pets online. A subreddit called “Scrungy Cats” has gathered over 231k members with a passion for sharing slightly disoriented kitties with others. We’ve made a list of some of the most adorable ones in hopes of helping you get through the day.
My Dad Took This Picture Of My Cat
Naturally, some cats are more affectionate and sociable while others are more solitary and avoidant. People continuously wonder why some cats are cheerful when others can be full of “cattitude.”
Their ancestors in the wild used to be (and still are) very independent creatures, so most of them tend to avoid affection and being held. Some of them simply do not like to be touched because they received limited socialization with humans when they were kittens. Also, cats can be quite territorial so sharing food, litter boxes, and space can cause stress and make them more feisty. Besides natural tendencies, cats can become more isolated due to health issues or drastic changes.
But there is still hope as research shows that cats become more social when they’re paid more attention to, provided a safe space where they can hide, have an outlet to play, and are constantly socializing.
Echkk
My God
I Gave Him A Little Kiss And That Was His Reaction
Why some kitties like these scrungy ones are more excitable and sociable than others is still quite a mystery. Some of it can be assigned to genetics as some breeds have mutations of the hypersocial gene. Persian, Siamese, and Sphynx cats can be quite the social butterflies. The rest of it comes down to upbringing and conditioning. Socialization, positive reinforcement, affection, and playful simulation can have a big impact on kitties' positive personality traits.
The Scrungiest Tm (You Can Barely Tell He’s Only Got One Eye!)
Only Three Months Old And Already A Master Of Scrunge. I’m So Proud
At Least One Of Them Is Normal
Through hard work, recent studies have provided a more in-depth look into the social lives of these pets. It was found that felines can form attachments to their owners and feel more comforted when they come back home. Additionally, results revealed that once a cat forms a bond, it stays stable over time. These findings are useful for debunking the myth that kitties are not capable of forming relationships and don’t feel a connection to their owners.
Double Trouble
Oh Lawd He Scrungin
She Do A Lil Scrunge
Cats (even scrungy ones!) really do love humans; they just express it in their own unique ways. The majority of cats look to their owners to provide safety and security. We shouldn’t expect them to express their affection by wagging their tails or waiting for us at the door, like dogs do. Some cats show their affection by wanting to be in the same room with you, while others will snuggle on your chest and purr. If they rub against you, follow you around, or sleep on the bed, bingo! Your furry baby adores you.
My Cat Finnegan Is Excited To Play With His New Toy
Beanee Weenees
A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work
Vampiric Scrunge
When your younger sibling does something stupid and gets away with it, after you did the same thing and got grounded
Scrolling through the pics, you might think, wait a minute, my grandma's cat is anything but scrungy. Well, just like people, not every feline is the same. They have a world of various emotions of their own. Common feelings that cats can experience are happiness, fear, anxiety, excitement, frustration, curiosity, relief, and even depression. Sometimes signs of emotion can be quite easily missed. If you notice that your cat is sitting with ears pointed forward or lying down with their paws tucked underneath them and they’re slowly blinking, your kitty is very happy. Their relaxed whiskers, tails, and gentle purring are also associated with content.
Rules Say You Can't Move Until That Cat Does
When your pet is feeling anxious, its eyes will be dilated into an oval or a circle, and its tail will move slowly from side to side. If they’re very anxious, the ears might even flatten to their heads, and they'll make themselves appear smaller and less threatening. An irritated cat focuses on their object of frustration and will try everything to get what they want. Eyes will be wide open, ears and whiskers toward, and they may pace impatiently if they don’t achieve their goal.
Very Photogenic
"Let Me Iiin"-Scrunge
This Cutie Is All Mine In A Week
Despite the fact that cats are one of the most common pets in people’s households, we know relatively little about them. One of those reasons is the stigma that surrounds these feline creatures. In the Middle Ages, cats were thought of as companions of witches. When black cats were linked to Satanism and witchcraft, they were horribly tortured and killed. Even now, some consider seeing a black kitty running across their path a sign of bad luck.
W R I N C C L Y
Sil Got Me A Calendar. Here Is June
Do Action Shots Count?
I Wanted To Share A Pic Of The Late Ollie Bear. I Hope This Is A Worthy Scrunge
Additionally, compared to dogs, cats can’t be as easily studied or worked with. The way the feline behaves is very dependent on their environment, and if you move it to a lab, the results won’t be very reflective of their normal behavior. What we mostly know about domestic cats comes from scientists running experiments in their own homes, and we’re very grateful for it. So just because a tabby gave you a side-eye, that doesn't mean that it doesn't want to befriend you.
Thursty Scronge
I Was Trying To Get Some Good Pics Of Benny Being Playful, But Just Ended Up Accidentally Pelting Him In The Face With His Favorite Possum Stuffie
Huurrgghh
Spring Scrunge
Mid Stretch
I Told My Husband About This Subreddit And He Remembered Having A Scrungly Picture
Switch To Cute And Evil
Stimky!
Smol But Imposing Scrunge
This Is Pudge. She Controls The Weather
Inside Of Shirt Scrunge??
Mom Won’t Give Me The Nuggets
Away From Home For College And My Mother Sends Me This Picture Of Our Cats
Was Told That Kitty Would Be Appreciated Here!
Sleepover Scrunge
They're Trying Hard
Excuse Me - Pardon Me - Wweeeeeghhggggkkkgkkgh
Ginger Sink Scrunge Before X-Mas
Gently Scrunging In The Sun
Vintage Scrunge
Is This Scrungy?
Before And After Dripping Water On His Head
Scrunge Commander And His Troops
My Cat Finnegan Loves This Blanket
My Cat Finnegan Saying Cheeeeth
Evil Scrunge
Heftyscrunge
Scrungy Boy
Teaching His Brothers And Sisters How To Scrunge
Shoulder Scrunge
Boop Scrunge
Joined This Sub Just To Share My Scrungy Foster Kitten, Pan
My Scrungy Boy. Passed November 1st, This Is His Only Documented Scrunge❤️
Squwwweeeeeeeeeee
Foster Baby Scrunge
Two For The Price Of One!
Almost Time To Harvest
Scrungy Zamboni
𝓟𝓵𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓮 𝓫𝓮 𝓬𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓯𝓾𝓵 𝔀𝓱𝓮𝓷 𝓽𝓸𝓾𝓬𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓴𝓲𝓽𝓽𝔂 𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓼.