Naturally, some cats are more affectionate and sociable while others are more solitary and avoidant. People continuously wonder why some cats are cheerful when others can be full of “cattitude.”

Their ancestors in the wild used to be (and still are) very independent creatures, so most of them tend to avoid affection and being held. Some of them simply do not like to be touched because they received limited socialization with humans when they were kittens. Also, cats can be quite territorial so sharing food, litter boxes, and space can cause stress and make them more feisty. Besides natural tendencies, cats can become more isolated due to health issues or drastic changes.

But there is still hope as research shows that cats become more social when they’re paid more attention to, provided a safe space where they can hide, have an outlet to play, and are constantly socializing.