If you are the type of person who enjoyed volcano eruptions and potato battery experiments in high school, chances are, you still love science even if you aren't working in the field.

But whether you read the magazine Scientific American or watch the YouTube channel Veritasium, we at Bored Panda have something else you'll probably enjoy. A Facebook group called 'Science Memes.'

Brought to the internet and managed by a collective known online as LabRule, this community unites 936K members, constantly sharing the best jokes they find.

More info: Facebook

#1

Let Me Hear

Let Me Hear

Paulo Roberto Report

E Menendez
E Menendez
23 minutes ago

I agree. I would go to random graduations just to hear what they have to say.

#2

Venn Diagrams

Venn Diagrams

Tiffany Williamson Report

Tiny Turtle
Tiny Turtle
49 minutes ago

Why is there a cat with only one ear and only roughly 2/3 of its head? A bit abnormal but 10/10 would still give pets and pspspspspspspspspss

#3

Flat Earthers

Flat Earthers

Lhérisson Report

GlassHalfWay
GlassHalfWay
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Whoa, they can see Sauron's castle in Mordor?!

#4

He Had A Pen

He Had A Pen

Ryan Margallo Report

#5

My Blanket At 3 Am

My Blanket At 3 Am

Tommie Cleghorn Report

#6

Poor Referee

Poor Referee

Udoy Report

Mara Is… A Surgeon
Mara Is… A Surgeon
Community Member
1 hour ago

We all make mistakes, I would do the same

#7

When You Got A Geography Test

When You Got A Geography Test

K AS Khattak Report

bananafuntime
bananafuntime
Community Member
26 minutes ago

why does that guy look like he’s beaten up a child

#8

We Walk Today

We Walk Today

Stephanie Nicole Jones Report

Jinx
Jinx
Community Member
52 minutes ago

i heard once that, allegedly, we hiccup because our fish brains are trying to breathe, or something like that

#9

Uranus In Front Of A New Generation

Uranus In Front Of A New Generation

Stephanie Nicole Jones Report

Emperor Kitten
Emperor Kitten
Community Member
1 hour ago

If people would just pronounce it correctly it wouldn't be a problem! Say it with me, Yur-a-nus.

#10

Science Lab In A Movie

Science Lab In A Movie

Farazx Riazx Report

BagelBoi
BagelBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago

plus a c**p ton of OSHA violations

#11

Trying To Prank

Trying To Prank

Tiffany Williamson Report

Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago

what is that how it actually grows

#12

Run As Administrator

Run As Administrator

Justine Berioso Report

kate !
kate !
Community Member
1 hour ago

*keys jingle furiously*

#13

So Basically I Just Passed A Science Scholarship Exam And I'm Still Single So

So Basically I Just Passed A Science Scholarship Exam And I'm Still Single So

River Villanueva Report

#14

Big Sad

Big Sad

Makenzee Jade Report

PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is it just me or does the algae look like a face?

#15

Biochemist And Gym Bro

Biochemist And Gym Bro

Rodelio Valenzuela Report

#16

Soup Too Salty

Soup Too Salty

Aravind Manoharan Report

#17

Interior Designer

Interior Designer

AdvutPedia Report

Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
46 minutes ago

This is actually awesome

#18

They Misunderstood

They Misunderstood

Tiffany Williamson Report

similarly
similarly
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I dunno, I find this way cooler than a Mariah Carey cake.

#19

He Is Cheating On Potassium

He Is Cheating On Potassium

Ming Cho Bajada Report

Angela Allen Simms
Angela Allen Simms
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay, this one made me laugh out loud for a while!!!

#20

The Best Word

The Best Word

Tiffany Williamson Report

#21

He Has Been Waiting

He Has Been Waiting

Sherlyn Alam Report

CJ Vee
CJ Vee
Community Member
1 hour ago

The pi thing is funny, but that’s a crappy tip

#22

Real

Real

River Villanueva Report

Navindu Wijewardena
Navindu Wijewardena
Community Member
45 minutes ago

in our paper classes there is a specific time period where hands go up and try to remember whether it is the right hand rule or left hand rule and wondering why the f**k do we have 2 of them

#23

Holographic Meatloaf

Holographic Meatloaf

Stephanie Nicole Jones Report

Fiery Llama
Fiery Llama
Community Member
32 minutes ago

It's amazing how many things we can actually learn from cartoons

#24

Thank U

Thank U

Udoy Report

A Bi-Cycle
A Bi-Cycle
Community Member
12 minutes ago

And Siri… and Google…

#25

Harmacist

Harmacist

King David Report

similarly
similarly
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I heard that the P was in the restroom.

#26

The Enjoyment Of Childhood Humor

The Enjoyment Of Childhood Humor

Saf Stern Report

#27

Find GF

Find GF

Tommie Cleghorn Report

#28

When You're A Teacher

When You're A Teacher

One Liner Word Play Report

OffKeySinger
OffKeySinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

You can see it in his face. That husky is NOT sorry

#29

What Dream?

What Dream?

Brent Harrison Report

bananafuntime
bananafuntime
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I wish you could like… see your brain’s search history but with dreams

#30

Detect Photoshop

Detect Photoshop

Jwan Atto Report

#31

This Might Work

This Might Work

Ravish Kumar Report

#32

6 Fries Per Serving

6 Fries Per Serving

Johnrey Camingawan Report

bananafuntime
bananafuntime
Community Member
18 minutes ago

six fries per mouthful, you mean?

#33

Guardian Of The Galaxy

Guardian Of The Galaxy

Ashraf Mahamud Report

#34

Adorable

Adorable

ア リ Report

#35

True Or False

True Or False

Sameh El-Shafeey Report

Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago

the why always gets me

#36

Maybe I'm Quantum Physics

Maybe I'm Quantum Physics

Mohamed Hamed Report

#37

Everyone Else On The Submarine

Everyone Else On The Submarine

Umid Jani Report

#38

Writing In Heartbeats

Writing In Heartbeats

K AS Khattak Report

bananafuntime
bananafuntime
Community Member
20 minutes ago

with that handwriting he’s probably studying to be a doctor

#39

Why Are There Still Monkeys?

Why Are There Still Monkeys?

Saf Stern Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Because we're not "descended from monkeys". We share a common ancestor with monkeys and apes. We're cousins, basically.

#40

First Law Of Motion

First Law Of Motion

Mohamed Mayah Report

KittyGaming
KittyGaming
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Hahajahhaha basically how i only wake up after my morning medicine and a bit of time here on BP

#41

Agagaga

Agagaga

Makenzee Jade Report

#42

Ed Sheeran Albums

Ed Sheeran Albums

Vhal Antique Report

kate !
kate !
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited)

not the quadratic equation-

#43

You Pick The Name

You Pick The Name

Lê Hồng Phúc Report

#44

0k

0k

Xiao Yuu Report

DBear
DBear
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Took me a second to get this one. Funny.

#45

Onion Fights Back

Onion Fights Back

Abm Rifat Report

#46

Cats Are Liquid

Cats Are Liquid

Tiffany Williamson Report

PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cats are jello! They’re solids that also take the shape of whatever container they’re in! Cats are jello!

#47

Digestive System.jpeg

Digestive System.jpeg

Joseph Abellada Report

bananafuntime
bananafuntime
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I dunno man, that looks like me

#48

Solving Math Problem

Solving Math Problem

Axel Paner Report

bananafuntime
bananafuntime
Community Member
16 minutes ago

he’s got a young face, okay

#49

Please Help

Please Help

ア リ Report

#50

1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3D10

1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3D10

R. Hoque Report

bananafuntime
bananafuntime
Community Member
20 minutes ago

they’re right, hot stadium seats HURT!

#51

That's Right Tho

That's Right Tho

Пламен Стойчев Report

Mara Is… A Surgeon
Mara Is… A Surgeon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ah marine biology, my greatest friend and foe

#52

Getting Into Science

Getting Into Science

Stephanie Nicole Jones Report

bananafuntime
bananafuntime
Community Member
13 minutes ago

it do be like that though 😭

#53

When You Don't Have A Enough Money

When You Don't Have A Enough Money

Lao Milandrus Report

#54

Real

Real

Үжин О. Report

GlassHalfWay
GlassHalfWay
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Cubed. What a groaner of a joke 🤣

#55

Please Fix It

Please Fix It

Gelo Russ Lazaga Report

Christine
Christine
Community Member
21 minutes ago

It's still true the first time 🤷‍♀️

#56

Talk Dirty

Talk Dirty

ア リ Report

PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago

I feel like this is totally something I would do 🤣

#57

Very Angry

Very Angry

Pawan Prajapati Report

