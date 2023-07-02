“Science Memes”: 107 Of The Best Posts That Perfectly Combine Knowledge With Humor
If you are the type of person who enjoyed volcano eruptions and potato battery experiments in high school, chances are, you still love science even if you aren't working in the field.
But whether you read the magazine Scientific American or watch the YouTube channel Veritasium, we at Bored Panda have something else you'll probably enjoy. A Facebook group called 'Science Memes.'
Brought to the internet and managed by a collective known online as LabRule, this community unites 936K members, constantly sharing the best jokes they find.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Let Me Hear
I agree. I would go to random graduations just to hear what they have to say.
Venn Diagrams
Why is there a cat with only one ear and only roughly 2/3 of its head? A bit abnormal but 10/10 would still give pets and pspspspspspspspspss
Flat Earthers
He Had A Pen
My Blanket At 3 Am
Poor Referee
When You Got A Geography Test
We Walk Today
Uranus In Front Of A New Generation
If people would just pronounce it correctly it wouldn't be a problem! Say it with me, Yur-a-nus.
Science Lab In A Movie
Trying To Prank
Run As Administrator
So Basically I Just Passed A Science Scholarship Exam And I'm Still Single So
Big Sad
Biochemist And Gym Bro
Soup Too Salty
Interior Designer
They Misunderstood
He Is Cheating On Potassium
The Best Word
He Has Been Waiting
Real
in our paper classes there is a specific time period where hands go up and try to remember whether it is the right hand rule or left hand rule and wondering why the f**k do we have 2 of them
Holographic Meatloaf
It's amazing how many things we can actually learn from cartoons
Thank U
Harmacist
The Enjoyment Of Childhood Humor
Find GF
When You're A Teacher
What Dream?
I wish you could like… see your brain’s search history but with dreams
Detect Photoshop
This Might Work
6 Fries Per Serving
Guardian Of The Galaxy
Adorable
Maybe I'm Quantum Physics
Everyone Else On The Submarine
Writing In Heartbeats
with that handwriting he’s probably studying to be a doctor
Why Are There Still Monkeys?
Because we're not "descended from monkeys". We share a common ancestor with monkeys and apes. We're cousins, basically.
First Law Of Motion
Hahajahhaha basically how i only wake up after my morning medicine and a bit of time here on BP
Agagaga
Ed Sheeran Albums
You Pick The Name
0k
Onion Fights Back
Cats Are Liquid
Cats are jello! They’re solids that also take the shape of whatever container they’re in! Cats are jello!