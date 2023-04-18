Committing to a relationship with someone means you're putting your heart into their hands and letting them decide what to do with it. If you're lucky, they will nurture it and the two of you will form a connection like no other. But they might break it, too. Which is why the people we love the most are the ones that can make us the maddest, too.

A breakup or divorce can be one of the most stressful and emotional experiences in our lives. The (abrupt) end of a relationship can turn our whole world upside down and trigger all sorts of painful and unsettling emotions. Like a burning desire for revenge.

We at Bored Panda compiled a list of vivid examples to show you what things lovers are capable of if their (ex) partners hurt them badly enough. They may not guarantee a path toward a healthy recovery, but everyone has their own way of coping.

#1

Grandma Put A Magazine Cut Out Of Leonardo Dicaprio Over Her Late (Not So Nice) Husband's Face. The 80-Year-Old's Version Of Photoshop

Grandma Put A Magazine Cut Out Of Leonardo Dicaprio Over Her Late (Not So Nice) Husband's Face. The 80-Year-Old's Version Of Photoshop

JoshPatson Report

#2

This Break Up Letter

This Break Up Letter

Report

#3

My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife

My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife

SomeJagaloon Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
18 minutes ago

This is more an update than a cover-up.

#4

Tattoo Revenge

Tattoo Revenge

_Breyonnn Report

#5

Found Out My Girlfriend Is Cheating On Me. Giving Her This Card Tonight At My Birthday Dinner

Found Out My Girlfriend Is Cheating On Me. Giving Her This Card Tonight At My Birthday Dinner

reddit.com Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago

Carefully chosen card...a lot of thought went into that breakup!

#6

Educated Ex

Educated Ex

placelikethis Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago

You try unwrapping a sandwich in cling film, let alone a car 😂

#7

Came Across A 10-Year-Old Photo That Had My Brother's Ex-Wife In It And My Ex In It. Instead Of Deleting It I “Fixed” It

Came Across A 10-Year-Old Photo That Had My Brother's Ex-Wife In It And My Ex In It. Instead Of Deleting It I "Fixed" It

gknick Report

#8

Woman Confesses To Facebook Her Successful Plan Of Catching Her Husband Cheating On Her With Her Best Friend

Woman Confesses To Facebook Her Successful Plan Of Catching Her Husband Cheating On Her With Her Best Friend

m_chellen Report

Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder if this is just creative writing

#9

You Know How Mad You Got To Be To Carry A Refrigerator

You Know How Mad You Got To Be To Carry A Refrigerator

karlousm Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
39 minutes ago

What's in the fridge? (Brad Pitt voice)

#10

My Friend's Girlfriend Moved Out And Took Everything, Including The Drawer Handles

My Friend's Girlfriend Moved Out And Took Everything, Including The Drawer Handles

whatcanieattoday Report

Alexander
Alexander
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Not destroying things but instead do a really annoying prank - I like

#11

This Soon-To-Be-Ex Wife Went Big

This Soon-To-Be-Ex Wife Went Big

Harsh Agrawal Report

#12

A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water

A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water

potetosarada000 Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
42 minutes ago

21st century apple-bobbing

#13

I Bet There’s A Dude Sitting With Just Salt And Pepper In His Cubbard Right Now Wishing He Had That Old Bay I Snatched Back

I Bet There's A Dude Sitting With Just Salt And Pepper In His Cubbard Right Now Wishing He Had That Old Bay I Snatched Back

deelalz Report

#14

Angry Girl At My School Posted These All Around Campus, I Spotted 11 On My Walk To The Library This Morning

Angry Girl At My School Posted These All Around Campus, I Spotted 11 On My Walk To The Library This Morning

reddit.com Report

NuClea Bomb
NuClea Bomb
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Can you imagine that visit to the photocopy store?

#15

Best Wishes To You, Her And Your Baby. Love, Your Wife

Best Wishes To You, Her And Your Baby. Love, Your Wife

kavien Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Timeshare? So Patrick didn't want her full-time?

#16

While Preparing For My Garage Sale, I Found A Pendant My Ex Gave Me... I Decided To Be A Little Creative With Selling It

While Preparing For My Garage Sale, I Found A Pendant My Ex Gave Me... I Decided To Be A Little Creative With Selling It

PatriarchVespa Report

#17

My Ex Sent Me A Postcard

My Ex Sent Me A Postcard

ronlechler Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago

He definitely still cares about you though if he actually sent you something.

#18

Girl Sabotages Cheating Boyfriend's Drug Test

Girl Sabotages Cheating Boyfriend's Drug Test

Horekunden Report

#19

Caught Wife Cheating, Free Corvette

Caught Wife Cheating, Free Corvette

Report

Kye
Kye
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I'd take it if it was manual! Heck, id take it as an auto!

#20

The New Cold War

The New Cold War

YoungTiempo Report

#21

Spotted This Sign Driving Past. Handled It Well

Spotted This Sign Driving Past. Handled It Well

KJAYS Report

#22

Let's Review

Let's Review

sheecoulee Report

#23

Best Use For Ex-Wife's Wedding Dress. Snow Camo

Best Use For Ex-Wife's Wedding Dress. Snow Camo

ticktock44 Report

Circular0rb
Circular0rb
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited)

Maybe he's hunting a husband this time?

#24

My Neighbor Caught Her Husband Cheating

My Neighbor Caught Her Husband Cheating

reddit.com Report

#25

Subtle But Genius

Subtle But Genius

ourjourneyends Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Meh, that series was a bit rubbish in the end anyway.

#26

Taken This Morning In My Hometown In Washington

Taken This Morning In My Hometown In Washington

reddit.com Report

#27

A Girl I Know From High School Got Cheated On By Her Husband And Had To Move, So Naturally

A Girl I Know From High School Got Cheated On By Her Husband And Had To Move, So Naturally

98Toyota4Runner Report

#28

Ex-Girlfriend Gets Revenge

Ex-Girlfriend Gets Revenge

TheMehr Report

#29

Five More Tasks To Complete

Five More Tasks To Complete

Report

Pelican
Pelican
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Watch her still leave after

#30

I Went To A Party Where My Ex-Girlfriend Was Present With Her New Boyfriend. This Was What I Was Wearing

I Went To A Party Where My Ex-Girlfriend Was Present With Her New Boyfriend. This Was What I Was Wearing

Princekwg Report

#31

Dave Is Genius

Dave Is Genius

Report

#32

Maybe Next Time He'll Think Before He Cheats

Maybe Next Time He'll Think Before He Cheats

reddit.com Report

Gmaddles
Gmaddles
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Sadly he prob won't think again... he'll just buy a black truck

#33

I’m Sure The Band Was Thrilled To Help A Random Woman “Destroy” Her Ex

I'm Sure The Band Was Thrilled To Help A Random Woman "Destroy" Her Ex

TIGVGGGG16 Report

#34

Emotional Ex Eviscerates Estate With Eyeshadow

Emotional Ex Eviscerates Estate With Eyeshadow

Sazley Report

Gmaddles
Gmaddles
Community Member
32 minutes ago

God, conversations that have gone on at Sephora and Ulta have been and will always be legendary.

#35

Stranger Proposes To Get Back At Cheating Ex

Stranger Proposes To Get Back At Cheating Ex

NenharmaTheGreat Report

#36

The Bride Continues With The Whole Wedding And Just Happens To Have Photos Of The Groom Cheating To Expose Him At The End With

The Bride Continues With The Whole Wedding And Just Happens To Have Photos Of The Groom Cheating To Expose Him At The End With

LifeSpanner Report

#37

Ex Fiancé And Ex Best Man Are Now Dating. He Left His Wii At My Place. I Made Sure To Get It Back To Him

Ex Fiancé And Ex Best Man Are Now Dating. He Left His Wii At My Place. I Made Sure To Get It Back To Him

PM_me_your_Jeep Report

#38

Sold The Ring I Used To Propose To My Ex-Fiancé, And Bought Myself Something Nice With All The Cash

Sold The Ring I Used To Propose To My Ex-Fiancé, And Bought Myself Something Nice With All The Cash

Upvoteyours Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited)

Was it a mood ring bought from thrift store?

#39

Revenge On Ex

Revenge On Ex

GirlsNoteBook Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
50 minutes ago

She how classy she is Pa

#40

Guy Gets Cheated On By His Long-Time Girlfriend And Decides To Revenge

Guy Gets Cheated On By His Long-Time Girlfriend And Decides To Revenge

kaijuno Report

#41

When Love Is Over

When Love Is Over

recklessbehav Report

#42

Cheat On Me? I'll Destroy Your Relationship With Your Mother

Cheat On Me? I'll Destroy Your Relationship With Your Mother

70127 Report

#43

Well Deserved Revenge

Well Deserved Revenge

omgrobertowtf Report

#44

My Ex Loves Hot Sauce And I Finally Found The Perfect One For Her While Traveling In Korea

My Ex Loves Hot Sauce And I Finally Found The Perfect One For Her While Traveling In Korea

corderoroman Report

#45

Made My Ex A Valentine Cookie. Nailed It

Made My Ex A Valentine Cookie. Nailed It

muncho Report

#46

This Punishment

This Punishment

Report

#47

Damn Ex Wifes

Damn Ex Wifes

Jahmay Report

Gmaddles
Gmaddles
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Take that TX tough guy!

#48

Savage Evil Genius Revenge On Cheating Ex

Savage Evil Genius Revenge On Cheating Ex

KieranMark Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Okay, this wins the award for me. You win Owen.

#49

So My Friend Was Caught Cheating

So My Friend Was Caught Cheating

stankycheese Report

#50

Alpha Male Stumps Cheating Ex And Her Lover

Alpha Male Stumps Cheating Ex And Her Lover

Esociformes Report

#51

Anon Gets A Divorce

Anon Gets A Divorce

nessfkrz Report

#52

Afraid Santa Won’t Be Coming This Year

Afraid Santa Won't Be Coming This Year

jlowrey10 Report

#53

Tiktok User Gets Revenge On Ex By Signing Him Up To Email Newsletters. "I Sign Mine Up For Home Visits From Jehovah's Witnesses," Someone Else Admitted. "It's Been 3 Years"

Tiktok User Gets Revenge On Ex By Signing Him Up To Email Newsletters. "I Sign Mine Up For Home Visits From Jehovah's Witnesses," Someone Else Admitted. "It's Been 3 Years"

Balcacer Report

#54

Slow Burn

Slow Burn

nodaybuttodaytodefygravity Report

#55

My Friend Caught Her Husband Cheating On Her. She Cleaned All Of Her Belongings Out Of The House While He Was At Work And Left The Shirt He Wore To His Bachelor Party

My Friend Caught Her Husband Cheating On Her. She Cleaned All Of Her Belongings Out Of The House While He Was At Work And Left The Shirt He Wore To His Bachelor Party

gmb83 Report

#56

Revenge On Cheating Ex-Boyfriend That Will Take About 17 Years

Revenge On Cheating Ex-Boyfriend That Will Take About 17 Years

Harriet Report

#57

In Your Face, Cheating Ex-Boyfriend

In Your Face, Cheating Ex-Boyfriend

Report

#58

Cheating Husband

Cheating Husband

fewthingsbotherme Report

#59

Guy Gets Revenge On Cheating Ex By Sending Her Pics Of Topless Trio In His Bathroom

Guy Gets Revenge On Cheating Ex By Sending Her Pics Of Topless Trio In His Bathroom

The_Sun_Serpent Report

#60

Ex-Girlfriend Drama Outside My House

Ex-Girlfriend Drama Outside My House

zodiac200213 Report

#61

Guy Goes Full Savage Mode And Proceeds To Bang All Of His Ex's Close Female Friends

Guy Goes Full Savage Mode And Proceeds To Bang All Of His Ex's Close Female Friends

The_Sun_Serpent Report

#62

The Five Dislikes Are His Ex-Wife's Last Few Hairs

The Five Dislikes Are His Ex-Wife's Last Few Hairs

renrenrenjun Report

#63

Has Intimate Relationships With Ex’s Family As Revenge

Has Intimate Relationships With Ex’s Family As Revenge

voodoo_wavelength Report

#64

Man Conveniently Sits Directly Behind His Ex On The Bus Without Her Knowing. Concocts The Perfect Plan

Man Conveniently Sits Directly Behind His Ex On The Bus Without Her Knowing. Concocts The Perfect Plan

itsfarishilton Report

#65

You Won't Believe How This Girl Breaks Up With Her Scumbag 6th-Grade Boyfriend

You Won't Believe How This Girl Breaks Up With Her Scumbag 6th-Grade Boyfriend

francescakate Report

#66

After More Than Half A Year Of Cheating, This Husband Finally Gets What He Deserves

After More Than Half A Year Of Cheating, This Husband Finally Gets What He Deserves

dstorms492 Report

#67

When Your Ex Can Still Control Your Thermostat

When Your Ex Can Still Control Your Thermostat

Report

#68

Crazy Ex

Crazy Ex

insommilly Report

#69

My Ex-Boyfriend Encrypted My External Hard Drive To Get Revenge On Me

My Ex-Boyfriend Encrypted My External Hard Drive To Get Revenge On Me

sara-fawx Report

#70

Cheated On Girl Gets Pro Revenge

Cheated On Girl Gets Pro Revenge

Mcjome Report

