Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Is Getting Looks”: Woman Tries To Make Her Ex Husband Look Bad, It Backfires
Couples, Relationships

“She Is Getting Looks”: Woman Tries To Make Her Ex Husband Look Bad, It Backfires

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing quite like a good tale of revenge. Anyone who has had a bad breakup or, worse, a bad divorce has no doubt thought about some way to just get back at your ex. Naturally, the feeling is probably mutual.

A man learned that his ex-wife was planning to make him look bad by fraudulently signing him up to coach t-ball, so he decided to flip the script and implicate her instead. As she quickly learned, if you want to mess with someone, you best not miss. We reached out to the man in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Learning your ex is plotting against you is likely not a fun revelation

Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

So one man decided to take matters into his own hands and turn the tables on his ex wife

Image credits: Kenny Eliason / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Skoch3 / wikipedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: uncleyuri

Readers loved hit approach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

33

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
Add photo comments
POST
dbzi5shm avatar
Secret Squirrel
Secret Squirrel
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Divorce sounds like the best choice, she was willing to screw over a team of kindergartners to get one up on her ex? I can't imagine what she was like as a spouse.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
dbzi5shm avatar
Secret Squirrel
Secret Squirrel
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Divorce sounds like the best choice, she was willing to screw over a team of kindergartners to get one up on her ex? I can't imagine what she was like as a spouse.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda