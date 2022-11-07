Zak Korvin is an English self-taught creator whose art is inspired by Sacred geometry found in Gothic and Eastern architecture. Every piece is made using only a couple of tools: a compass, ruler and a pen. Zak is able to inject life and soul into these patterns by carefully constructing his art by hand. 

The artist used to struggle with crippling anxiety, however, his adventurous self found its peace and purpose in taking a risk in doing what he loves. From mandala coloring books to lunar calendars, Zak explores the realms that can only be seen by those who seek.

More info: Instagram | zkorvin.com | youtube.com | geometryptamine.com

#1

Orbit Of 12

#2

Seed Of Life

#3

November's Moon Phases

#4

The Heart Chakra, Anahata

#5

Hexagram

#6

October's Moon Phases

#7

April's Moon Phases

#8

The Throat Chakra, Vishuddha

#9

July's Moon Phases

#10

Varahi Yantra

#11

All Seeing Eye

#12

The Crown Chakra, Sahasrara

#13

Architecture Mandala

#14

September's Moon Phases

#15

The Sacral Chakra, Svadhishthana

#16

The Solar Plexus Chakra, Manipura

#17

The Full Moon

#18

The Gold Mandala

#19

August's Moon Phases

#20

Mandala

#21

Duality

#22

Asanoha Mandala

#23

The Root Chakra, Muladhara

#24

Yantra

#25

The Endless Vortex

#26

Heptagram Mandala

#27

The Third Eye Chakra, Ajna

#28

Recreation Of A Byzantine Mozaic

#29

Five-Petaled Flower

#30

Huachuma Mandala

#31

Yantra

#32

Mandala

