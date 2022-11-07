Zak Korvin is an English self-taught creator whose art is inspired by Sacred geometry found in Gothic and Eastern architecture. Every piece is made using only a couple of tools: a compass, ruler and a pen. Zak is able to inject life and soul into these patterns by carefully constructing his art by hand.

The artist used to struggle with crippling anxiety, however, his adventurous self found its peace and purpose in taking a risk in doing what he loves. From mandala coloring books to lunar calendars, Zak explores the realms that can only be seen by those who seek.

More info: Instagram | zkorvin.com | youtube.com | geometryptamine.com