Ryan Gosling And Mikey Day Crash The Fall Guy Premiere As Beavis And Butt-Head

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of The Fall Guy and reprised their beloved Saturday Night Live characters, Beavis and Butt-Head.

On Tuesday (April 30), Ryan changed from his minty-green Gucci suit into a “Death Rock” t-shirt with a blonde wig and a prosthetic nose. Meanwhile, Mikey posed next to him on the red carpet dressed as Butt-Head.

The stars appeared dressed as the iconic 1990s characters on an SNL sketch on April 13. Created by Mike Judge for MTV, the animated show follows two heavy-metal music lovers characterized by their apathy and lowbrow humor.

In the sketch, Dean and Jeff (Ryan and Mikey) attend a town hall discussion on the dangers of AI. The two men insist that, despite looking just like the animated series characters, they have no idea who Beavis and Butt-Head are.

The sketch, which included Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner, marked Ryan’s third time hosting the comedy show.

At the premiere, the two carried on with their antics, crashing The Fall Guy star Emily Blunt’s red carpet interview.

“You’re Emma Blunt? Were you in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen? I love that film!” joked the Barbie actor dressed as Beavis.

Watch Ryan and Mikey’s SNL sketch below:

In The Fall Guy, Ryan plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman looking for a missing movie star for whom he was once a double. Emily stars as Jody Moreno, Colt’s ex-girlfriend who is making her directorial debut action film.

The action comedy is loosely based on the 1980s TV series about stunt performers.

Directed by David Leitch, the movie also stars Stephanie Hsu, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Teresa Palmer, and Hannah Waddingham.

It will be released in theaters this Friday (May 3).

