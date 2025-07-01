Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ozempic Time!”: Russell Crowe Stuns With Dramatic Weight Loss During Recent Outing
Russell Crowe wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, smiling and making a peace sign during recent outing.
Celebrities

“Ozempic Time!”: Russell Crowe Stuns With Dramatic Weight Loss During Recent Outing

Ozempic time!” one viewer commented after seeing Russell Crowe, who turned heads over the weekend with a noticeably slimmer physique at the Golden Bee Awards in Malta. 

Whether it’s thanks to the wildly popular weight loss drug or good old-fashioned lifestyle changes, most fans were simply happy to see the actor looking healthier and more energized.

Highlights
  • Russell Crowe stunned fans with a notably slimmer look at the Golden Bee Awards in Malta.
  • Fans speculate Crowe used Ozempic, but a source credits his weight loss to clean eating and workouts.
  • Crowe and fiancée Britney Theriot overhauled their diet, cutting junk food and focusing on lean proteins.

“That’s one hell of an achievement at 60 years of age. Great job,” one admirer wrote.

RELATED:

    Russel Crowe surprised fans with a slimmer physique at a red carpet, with one side praising him and the other accusing him of using Ozempic

    Russell Crowe in a black blazer and jeans showing peace sign, highlighting dramatic weight loss with Ozempic during recent outing.

    Image credits: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

    The 61-year-old cut an elegant figure in a sleek all-black ensemble, consisting of a tailored black suit, crisp dress shirt, and fitted vest, punctuated by a golden pocket square that added just the right touch of flair. 

    Accompanied by his fiancée Britney Theriot, Crowe looked relaxed, confident, and—as fans quickly noted—remarkably rejuvenated.

    Russell Crowe in a black suit with gold pocket square, appearing slim during a recent public outing amid Ozempic time discussion.

    Image credits: Rex Features

    Crowe’s transformation is particularly striking given his well-documented weight fluctuations over the years. 

    For instance, for his role in The Nice Guys, the actor reportedly ballooned to 268 pounds—a physical shift he took on for the sake of authenticity in his character, but that worried many of his fans.

    While the actor has not publicly addressed the methods behind his dramatic weight loss, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. 

    Russell Crowe wearing layered casual jackets posing indoors, showcasing dramatic weight loss with Ozempic time impact.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing

    Ever since photos of his Golden Bee Awards appearance spread, netizens were quick to crown Russell as the latest member to join the infamous club of celebrities accused of using Ozempic.

    “He finally got on Ozempic, and he really needed it,” a user wrote. “He was not going to live a long life at that weight.”

    Crowe’s transformation has allegedly nothing to do with medications, but old-school training and dietary changes

    Russell Crowe wearing headphones and a black polo, appearing in a Howard Stern studio setting during an interview session.

    Image credits: The Howard Stern Show

    However, according to a source close to Crowe, the 61-year-old actor’s transformation is the result of real effort—and a supportive partner who was just as worried as his fans. 

    The insider credited Crowe’s fiancée, Britney Theriot, as the driving force behind his lifestyle overhaul, saying the couple “did a complete overhaul of their pantry and tossed out all the junk foods and snacks.”

    Man with glasses and beard wearing a black jacket, highlighting Russell Crowe’s dramatic weight loss and Ozempic news.

    Image credits: russellcrowe

    Crowe reportedly “didn’t want to go on a super calorie-restricted diet,” so he instead focused on eating really clean healthy foods that promote fullness, such as lean protein and vegetables.

    The actor also “pretty much cut out the drinking, except on special occasions,” and is working out with a personal trainer. The regimen reportedly includes high-intensity cardio sessions aimed at burning fat and improving his long-term health.

    And the actor is not done yet as, according to the source, he intends to shed another 20 pounds.

    The actor is in the middle of a career renaissance, reuniting with Henry Cavill for a new version of Highlander

    Russell Crowe wearing headphones and black polo shirt speaking into microphone during podcast recording session.

    Image credits: PowerfulJRE

    Crowe isn’t busy just working out, as his career remains as active as ever.

    The veteran actor is finally stepping into the streaming era with UNABOM, his first major project with Netflix. 

    The series, a psychological thriller based on the life of Ted Kaczynski, marks a career milestone for Crowe: his debut on the world’s leading streaming platform after more than three decades of sticking almost exclusively to theatrical releases.

    Russell Crowe wearing a dark suit with gray hair and beard, highlighting dramatic weight loss and Ozempic time outdoors.

    Image credits: Zucchero

    The actor is also set to reunite with his Man of Steel co-star, Henry Cavill, in a remake of the fantasy classic Highlander.

    The two first crossed paths 25 years ago on the set of Proof of Life, when a 16-year-old Cavill approached Crowe on the sidelines of a rugby match to ask him for career advice.

    Russell Crowe wearing sunglasses and a sleeveless shirt showing dramatic weight loss during a recent outing by the water.

    Image credits: britriot

    “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” Crowe wrote in a signed note to the teen—words that motivated Cavill to pursue his career, and that paved a way for the two to once again act together in a movie.

    Man in a suit wearing sunglasses at an event, showcasing dramatic weight loss linked to Ozempic time.

    Image credits: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

    In Highlander, Crowe is set to play a mentor-like figure opposite Cavill’s immortal swordsman. The movie is tentatively set to release in 2026 or 2027.

    “Good on you!” Crowe’s fans congratulated the actor for looking not only slimmer, but healthier

    Russell Crowe showing dramatic weight loss during recent outing, highlighting Ozempic time and its effects.

    Russell Crowe outdoors displaying dramatic weight loss, highlighted by Ozempic use, dressed casually with a serious expression.

    Russell Crowe showing dramatic weight loss during recent outing, highlighting Ozempic time and transformation.

    Russell Crowe showcasing dramatic weight loss during recent outdoor outing, highlighting Ozempic time transformation.

    Russell Crowe showcasing dramatic weight loss during a recent outing, highlighting Ozempic time and transformation.

    Russell Crowe shows dramatic weight loss during recent outing, highlighting impact of Ozempic time on his appearance.

    Russell Crowe showing dramatic weight loss during recent outing, related to Ozempic time and health transformation.

    Russell Crowe walking outdoors during recent outing, showing dramatic weight loss linked to Ozempic time.

    Fan comment praising Russell Crowe’s acting, expressing admiration despite his appearance changes and referencing Gladiator movie lines.

    Comment on social media mentioning Russell Crowe and health, related to Ozempic and weight loss discussion.

    Comment discussing an actor’s golden years and urging to judge acting skills rather than appearance.

    Russell Crowe shows dramatic weight loss during recent outing, sparking Ozempic time discussions and attention.

    Russell Crowe showing dramatic weight loss during a recent outing, highlighting Ozempic's impact on his appearance.

    Russell Crowe outdoors showing dramatic weight loss, highlighting Ozempic time and transformation in casual attire.

    Comment praising Russell Crowe's appearance and wishing him success and happiness in the future.

    Russell Crowe showing dramatic weight loss during recent outing, highlighting Ozempic time transformation.

    Russell Crowe shows dramatic weight loss during recent outing, highlighting Ozempic time transformation.

    Russell Crowe showing dramatic weight loss outdoors, highlighting Ozempic time during recent public appearance.

    Russell Crowe showing dramatic weight loss during recent outing, highlighting Ozempic time and health transformation.

    Russell Crowe shows dramatic weight loss during recent outing, highlighting Ozempic time transformation.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
