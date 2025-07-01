“Ozempic Time!”: Russell Crowe Stuns With Dramatic Weight Loss During Recent Outing

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ozempic time!” one viewer commented after seeing Russell Crowe, who turned heads over the weekend with a noticeably slimmer physique at the Golden Bee Awards in Malta.

Whether it’s thanks to the wildly popular weight loss drug or good old-fashioned lifestyle changes, most fans were simply happy to see the actor looking healthier and more energized.

Highlights Russell Crowe stunned fans with a notably slimmer look at the Golden Bee Awards in Malta.

Fans speculate Crowe used Ozempic, but a source credits his weight loss to clean eating and workouts.

Crowe and fiancée Britney Theriot overhauled their diet, cutting junk food and focusing on lean proteins.

“That’s one hell of an achievement at 60 years of age. Great job,” one admirer wrote.

Image credits: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The 61-year-old cut an elegant figure in a sleek all-black ensemble, consisting of a tailored black suit, crisp dress shirt, and fitted vest, punctuated by a golden pocket square that added just the right touch of flair.

Accompanied by his fiancée Britney Theriot, Crowe looked relaxed, confident, and—as fans quickly noted—remarkably rejuvenated.

Image credits: Rex Features

Crowe’s transformation is particularly striking given his well-documented weight fluctuations over the years.

For instance, for his role in The Nice Guys, the actor reportedly ballooned to 268 pounds—a physical shift he took on for the sake of authenticity in his character, but that worried many of his fans.

While the actor has not publicly addressed the methods behind his dramatic weight loss, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing

Ever since photos of his Golden Bee Awards appearance spread, netizens were quick to crown Russell as the latest member to join the infamous club of celebrities accused of using Ozempic.

“He finally got on Ozempic, and he really needed it,” a user wrote. “He was not going to live a long life at that weight.”

Crowe’s transformation has allegedly nothing to do with medications, but old-school training and dietary changes

Image credits: The Howard Stern Show

However, according to a source close to Crowe, the 61-year-old actor’s transformation is the result of real effort—and a supportive partner who was just as worried as his fans.

The insider credited Crowe’s fiancée, Britney Theriot, as the driving force behind his lifestyle overhaul, saying the couple “did a complete overhaul of their pantry and tossed out all the junk foods and snacks.”

Image credits: russellcrowe

Crowe reportedly “didn’t want to go on a super calorie-restricted diet,” so he instead focused on eating really clean healthy foods that promote fullness, such as lean protein and vegetables.

The actor also “pretty much cut out the drinking, except on special occasions,” and is working out with a personal trainer. The regimen reportedly includes high-intensity cardio sessions aimed at burning fat and improving his long-term health.

And the actor is not done yet as, according to the source, he intends to shed another 20 pounds.

The actor is in the middle of a career renaissance, reuniting with Henry Cavill for a new version of Highlander

Image credits: PowerfulJRE

Crowe isn’t busy just working out, as his career remains as active as ever.

The veteran actor is finally stepping into the streaming era with UNABOM, his first major project with Netflix.

The series, a psychological thriller based on the life of Ted Kaczynski, marks a career milestone for Crowe: his debut on the world’s leading streaming platform after more than three decades of sticking almost exclusively to theatrical releases.

Image credits: Zucchero

The actor is also set to reunite with his Man of Steel co-star, Henry Cavill, in a remake of the fantasy classic Highlander.

The two first crossed paths 25 years ago on the set of Proof of Life, when a 16-year-old Cavill approached Crowe on the sidelines of a rugby match to ask him for career advice.

Image credits: britriot

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” Crowe wrote in a signed note to the teen—words that motivated Cavill to pursue his career, and that paved a way for the two to once again act together in a movie.

Image credits: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

In Highlander, Crowe is set to play a mentor-like figure opposite Cavill’s immortal swordsman. The movie is tentatively set to release in 2026 or 2027.

“Good on you!” Crowe’s fans congratulated the actor for looking not only slimmer, but healthier

